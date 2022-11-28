Hello again, fellow recruiting aficionados! Portal season officially opens Monday, December 5, and players across the land are already making Hayes Fawcett work overtime drafting up ridiculous graphics for their respective transfer announcements. So far, eight scholarship players from Ole Miss have expressed their intent to jump in the portal, clearing up space for eight more newcomers on the 2023 Rebel squad.

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO