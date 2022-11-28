Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Rebels Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Defensive Back Derek Bermudez Departs
Track the player movement with the Ole Miss Rebels football roster following the 2022 college football season
redcuprebellion.com
Whiskey Wednesday’s Recruiting Hangover: Let’s Port In Some Receivers!
Hello again, fellow recruiting aficionados! Portal season officially opens Monday, December 5, and players across the land are already making Hayes Fawcett work overtime drafting up ridiculous graphics for their respective transfer announcements. So far, eight scholarship players from Ole Miss have expressed their intent to jump in the portal, clearing up space for eight more newcomers on the 2023 Rebel squad.
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss takes on Memphis Saturday inside the FedEx Forum
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is off to perhaps a better start than anyone anticipated. Its lone loss on the season came against Oklahoma this past Sunday in the ESPN Events championship game. Now the Rebels set its sights on Beale Street and the Memphis Tigers. Memphis has...
redcuprebellion.com
Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin make it official with contract extension
Ole Miss football has coach Lane Kiffin locked into a new contract for the foreseeable future, the university announced Tuesday afternoon. Sports Illustrated reporter Ross Dellenger tweeted out some of the details of the new agreement, which was not disclosed immediately by Ole Miss. If true, Kiffin would become one of the highest paid coaches in college football.
therebelwalk.com
The Portal Games: Some players to watch when the transfer portal opens Monday
OXFORD, Miss. — What a whirlwind few weeks it has been for Ole Miss fans. Rebels, enjoy the next 24 hours of calmness because December and all its recruiting fun is on the horizon, and that means anything can happen. Fortunately for Ole Miss fans, chess-master Lane Kiffin knows...
NBC Sports
Lane Kiffin signs new contract with Mississippi
OXFORD, Miss. — Lane Kiffin has signed a new contract to remain at Mississippi, the school announced. Details of the deal were not released. The 47-year-old Kiffin has gone 23-12 in three seasons with the Rebels, who lost four of their last five games to finish the regular season at 8-4.
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin trolls Hugh Freeze over rumored social media ban
While current Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was considered the frontrunner to become the new head coach at Auburn, he ultimately decided to stay, clearing the way for the Tigers to hire former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze instead. Freeze comes with a pretty muddy reputation that includes, amongst...
Daily Mississippian
Passion and profits for medical marijuana entrepreneurs
Tony Barragan, one of four medical marijuana dispensary license holders in Lafayette County, started Hybrid Relief North Mississippi in early 2022 to provide medical marijuana to the Oxford community. As such, he is one of the thousands of people in the state who are looking for business opportunities in the...
Millions of dollars waiting to be claimed in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in two Mississippi counties could be about to strike it rich. On Tuesday, Tate and DeSoto County residents will have the opportunity to search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims for funds. Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae said one in 10 Mississippians has unclaimed property, and there are millions […]
hottytoddy.com
New Living Space at UMMC Grenada a Boon to Medical Students on Rotation
The summer before her third year at the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, Judi Beth Stephens trained hands-on at the elbows of physicians and surgeons at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada. It was an invaluable learning experience on the front lines of rural medicine – but it...
WDAM-TV
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Timothy Herrington Jr., 22, the man charged with first-degree murder in the missing person’s case of, Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was released on bond Thursday. Lee’s body has not been found since he went missing in Oxford in July. Friends of Jay Lee...
Mullen Automotive shows off new electric vehicle model
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Mullen Automotive is scheduled to start producing commercial electric vehicles next year in Tunica County, Mississippi, bringing hundreds of jobs to the region. The company will be producing the vehicles at a newly acquired property in Indiana and produce electric commercial cargo vehicles at its facility in Tunica County, formerly home to Green […]
tippahnews.com
Human remains found in Tupelo according to Sheriff
Human remains were recently found near Tupelo according to the Lee County Sheriff’s office. On November 27, 2022, a call was received regarding some possible human remains that were found while walking in the woods in the Saltillo area. After Deputies determined it was human remains, Investigators responded to...
Investigation launched after person walking in Mississippi woods discovers human remains
A person walking in the woods in north Mississippi notified law enforcement when they stumbled upon what appeared to be human remains on Sunday. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson reports that deputies were contacted on Nov. 27 about the startling discovery in the Saltillo area. Deputies later determined that what...
wtva.com
Federal charges dismissed following death of Cory Patterson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal charges have been dismissed against Cory Patterson who recently died in federal custody. The government filed a motion to dismiss the federal indictment on Nov. 28. The motion was granted the following day. Patterson was accused of stealing a small plane from the Tupelo Regional...
hottytoddy.com
Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford
As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
wtva.com
Booneville attorney speaks on United Furniture lawsuit
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The lives of thousands of people in northeast Mississippi were turned upside down one week ago. That's when United Furniture sent out emails and text messages to its employees notifying them they no longer had jobs. Attorney Casey Lott filed a class action lawsuit on behalf...
Oxford Eagle
Flood advisory in effect until 4:45
The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday. More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon. The Oxford and Lafayette school districts...
wcbi.com
Calhoun County man already charged with rape now faces more charges
CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County man already charged with rape is facing more trouble with the law. Last month, Roger Armstrong was charged with two counts of aggravated rape. Calhoun County investigators have now charged him with the enticement of a child and two counts of...
