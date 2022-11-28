Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
WHO ‘Pleased’ With China’s Easing of Strict COVID-19 Measures
The World Health Organization on Friday said it was “pleased” that China is relaxing some of the strict COVID-19 measures that spurred protests over the weekend and into the week. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “We're pleased to learn that the Chinese authorities are adjusting...
BBC
China protests: The young people powering the demonstrations
In China last weekend, a new generation emerged; many taking part in their first ever public protest. On the streets they demanded a release from a zero-Covid policy that has been in force for nearly three years. In Shanghai, protesters had been quiet at first. They had gathered to pay...
US News and World Report
Britain Summons China's Ambassador Over Treatment of BBC Journalist
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain summoned China's ambassador on Tuesday to raise the treatment of a British journalist who, according to his employer the BBC, was assaulted by Chinese police while covering a protest in Shanghai. The incident has stoked long-running diplomatic tension between Britain and China over a range of issues...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
US News and World Report
Russia Should Use Advanced Weapons in Ukraine, Shoigu Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's defence minister said on Wednesday that the armed forces should use new advanced weapons systems in the conflict in Ukraine. "It is necessary to continue the modernisation and creation of promising systems with their subsequent use during the special military operation," Sergei Shoigu said at a defence ministry meeting of senior generals.
US News and World Report
China Wants US Not to Interfere in Ties With India - Pentagon
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - China has warned the United States to not interfere in its relationship with India following deadly border skirmishes between the Asian giants in 2020, the Pentagon said in a report. Ties between India and China have nosedived since the worst border clashes between them in 45...
US News and World Report
Leaders of New Zealand and Finland Shoot Down Question on Age and Gender
SYDNEY (Reuters) - As two of the youngest heads of government and among a small percentage of female world leaders, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin have long faced questions about their age and gender. But they were quick to shoot down a journalist...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Recovers Guns, Cash From Properties of Pro-Kremlin Politician
KYIV (Reuters) - Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officials found weapons and Russian cash on Wednesday after searching properties in around Kyiv linked to a pro-Russian former politician, the agency said. In a statement, the SBU said its searches of homes and offices belonging to Yevhen Murayev, who it said...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Russia Is Ready to Listen if Anyone Wants Ukraine Talks - Foreign Minister
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that Moscow was ready to listen if anyone wanted to hold talks on Ukraine. Lavrov, speaking at a news conference in the 10th month of the war, said Ukrainian allegations that Russia wanted talks in order to win time to regroup and rebuild its armed forces were absurd.
US News and World Report
Analysis-As Economy Stutters, China's Youth Seek Safety of Civil Service
BEIJING (Reuters) - As a physics student at the elite Peking University in Beijing, Lynn Lau was expecting big Chinese private sector companies to scour the campus this summer for upcoming talent. But with the world's second-largest economy growing at its slowest rate in decades, many recruiters stayed away this...
U.S.'s Blinken says Putin's attacks on Ukraine energy grid will not divide Kyiv's allies
BUCHAREST, Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Vladimir Putin had focused his "fire and ire" on Ukraine's civilian population and warned that Russia's recent strategy of targeting vital infrastructure would fail to divide Ukraine's supporters.
BBC
UK strikes digital trade deal with Ukraine
A "digital" trade deal between the UK and Ukraine has been agreed. The digital trade agreement was struck at a London meeting of Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Ukraine's Minister for Trade and Economy Yulia Svyrydenko. Trading digitally is particularly valuable, the UK government argues, because war and damage to...
US News and World Report
Russia's Lavrov: Military Confrontation Between Nuclear Powers Must Be Avoided
(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday it was vital to avoid any kind of military confrontation between nuclear powers, even if it only involved conventional weapons, the TASS news agency reported. Lavrov also said the West was pushing Ukraine to continue fighting against Russia. "It is...
US News and World Report
Philippines Needs to Find Ways to Exploit South China Sea Resources, Says Marcos
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines must find a way to explore for oil and gas in the South China Sea even without a deal with China, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday, emphasising his country's right to exploit energy reserves in the contested waterway. "That's a big thing for...
Russian, Chinese Bombers Land At Each Other’s Airfields After Joint Patrols
via TwitterThe latest long-range bomber drills saw Japanese and South Korean fighters scramble to intercept Tu-95MS and H-6K missile-carriers.
US News and World Report
Putin Is Open to Talks and Diplomacy on Ukraine, Kremlin Says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement to the conflict in Ukraine and believes in a diplomatic solution, the Kremlin said on Friday after Joe Biden suggested he was prepared to speak to the Russian leader. Biden, speaking beside French President Emmanuel Macron, said...
Former vaccines chief sounds warning about UK pandemic readiness
Kate Bingham raises concerns to committee of MPs as head of UKHSA suggests Covid could be on rise again
US News and World Report
Pakistan Ex-PM Khan Urges Government to Hold Talks Over Snap Polls
LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the government to hold talks to decide a date for an early election to end an impasse that has stoked political instability since his ousting in April. The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been leading a countrywide agitation, demanding...
Comments / 0