FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
White Dog Cafe to Host 34th Annual New Year's Day Pajama BrunchMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
delawarepublic.org
UD faces tough task in FCS playoffs
The University of Delaware visits a familiar site for its next NCAA FCS playoff game. South Dakota State ended UD’s championship hopes two seasons ago with a 33-3 victory in the FCS semifinals. The Blue Hens make another trip out west Saturday to face the number one ranked team...
WMDT.com
Kent Island falls in Maryland 2A football championship
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Kent Island Buccannears came up just short in the 2A state championship game, 25-16, against top-seeded Milford Mill Friday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kent Island led 10-7 at halftime thanks to two turnovers forced by the defense, and quarterback Tommy McAndrews’ touchdown pass...
Nebraska Begins NCAA Tournament With Sweep of Delaware State
Huskers take on Kansas in the second round Friday
mainlinetoday.com
Jim Gardner Prepares for Retirement After 45 Iconic Years at 6abc
On the eve of his retirement, local media icon Jim Gardner looks back on his career and his 45 years at 6abc. Jim Gardner, it seems, can’t avoid the big story—even on vacation. Amy Goldman, his wife of 25 years, slides open the patio doors and briefly steals the spotlight. “It’s a big news day,” she says. “Roe v. Wade was overturned.”
delawarepublic.org
DSU receives largest grant in its history to develop Center for Health Equity Research
Delaware State University has received the largest research grant in school history from the National Institutes of Health to create a Health Equity Research Center. The $18.36 million grant — provided through the NIH Research Centers in Minority Institutions Program — will enable the research center to draw from a cross-section of the departments when assessing and developing interventions for health disparities across Delaware, including the disproportionately high infant mortality rate among Black Delawareans and chronic illnesses related to air and water quality in low-income communities statewide.
wnav.com
Maryland Sec of Ag Charged with Illegal Hunting
Former state lawmaker, Joseph Bartenfelder, who has been serving as the State's agriculture secretary since 2015, was charged, along with his adult son and three others for illegally hunting wetland and upland wild birds from a cornfield in Caroline County. In addition to tracking with the aid of bait, Bartenfelder Jr. was also charged with hunting with a shotgun that holds more than three shells and for a federal waterfowl stamp violation. The Baltimore Banner first reported this story and says that it's not known if this is the secretary's first offense. If it is he and the others charged could be fined up to $1,500 for each count. The secretary was charged by the Department of Natural Resources police who were pursuing a suspected baiting pond and discovered the individuals hunting in a cornfield on November 24, 2022.
drugstorenews.com
CVS Health opens MinuteClinic locations in Delaware
Northern DE residents now have access to high-quality, affordable and convenient care at MinuteClinic. CVS Health has opened its first MinuteClinic locations in northern Delaware. MinuteClinic, the medical clinics inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable and convenient care for a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions for patients ages 18 months and older.
PhillyBite
Best Mexican Restaurants in Delaware
- I love eating at the best Mexican restaurants whenever I'm in Delaware. From Newark to Wilmington, there are dozens of excellent Mexican restaurants. These are some of my favorites, and I'd like to share them with you. Mariachi Restaurant in Rehoboth Beach DE. Mariachi Restaurant offers authentic Spanish and...
Melissa Minor-Brown: ‘I stand on the shoulders of giants’
When state Rep. Melissa Minor-Brown won election to the General Assembly in 2018, she knew right away that she wanted to be in leadership. The Democrat from New Castle got her wish this November when the House Democratic Caucus elected her majority whip, making her the first person of color in Delaware history elected to a leadership position in the ... Read More
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
Wbaltv.com
Elkton man among 4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-495 in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. — Four people are dead after a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 495 in Delaware, authorities said Thursday. Delaware State Police said the collision was reported around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 near New Castle. Investigators said a Ford pickup truck driven by...
PhillyBite
Best Restaurants in Chester County
- Whether you live in Chester County or want to dine here, there are some great restaurants you can check out. These are just a few options, but there are many more, so you must go out and find them yourself. Portabellos in Kennett Square. Located in Kennett Square, Portabellos...
Local teen and her dog win big at National Dog Show
15-year-old Natalia Backos and her six month old Parson’s Russell Terrier Boozer took “Best of Breed” at Kennel Club of Philadelphia. She and Boozer took home a total of $5,500 in scholarships.
South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware
NEWARK, DE – Police in Newark, Delaware, have arrested two New Jersey men and their female accomplices for a series of robberies in New Castle County. According to the Newark Police Department, Nicholas Williams and Angelo Bimbo of Mount Ephraim posed as firefighters to gain entry into several homes in New Castle County. “Newark Police Detectives have charged four suspects with their involvement in this incident,” the Newark Police Department announced on Tuesday. “After detectives reviewed surveillance footage and conducted interviews, they determined that similar incidents occurred within other police jurisdictions, including New Castle County Police and New Castle City The post South Jersey men posed as firefighters to rob homes in Delaware appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl
The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
NBC Philadelphia
Milton Street, Former Pa. State Senator and Philly Mayoral Candidate, Dies
T. Milton Street Sr., the former Philadelphia politician who served in Pennsylvania's state Senate and was brother to former Mayor John Street, died Monday. He was 81. Street's nephew, current Democratic Pennsylvania State Sen. Sharif Street, announced the death on behalf of the Street family:. "It is with sadness that...
