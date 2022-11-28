ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Baylor Women Remain Ranked No. 21 in Latest AP Poll

By Denton Ramsey
 4 days ago

Baylor Bears women’s basketball team stays put at No. 21 in Monday’s Associated Press top 25 rankings

The Baylor Bears women’s basketball team remains No. 21 in the latest Associated Press rankings released on Monday.

Following a 2-1 showing at the Gulf Coast Classic, with wins over Saint Louis on Friday, Nov. 25 and No. 25 Villanova on Saturday, Nov. 26 followed by a loss to No. 17 Michigan on Sunday, Nov. 27, Baylor coach Nicki Collen and the Bears improve to 5-2 on the season.

Up next for the Bears is a showdown with Houston Christian University on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. Central Time on ESPN-Plus.

The complete AP top 25 women’s college basketball rankings include:

No. 1: South Carolina (6-0); Southeastern.

No. 2: Stanford (8-1); Pacific 12.

No. 3: UConn (5-0); Big East.

No. 4: Ohio State (6-0); Big Ten.

No. 5: Indiana (7-0); Big Ten.

No. 6: North Carolina (6-0); Atlantic Coast.

No. 7: Norte Dame (6-0); Atlantic Coast.

No. 8: Iowa State (5-1); Big 12.

No. 9: Virginia Tech (6-0); Atlantic Coast.

No. 10: Iowa (5-2); Big Ten.

No. 11: LSU (7-0); Southeastern.

No. 12: North Carolina State (6-1); Atlantic Coast.

No. 13: Creighton (6-0); Big East.

No. 14: Arizona (6-0); Pacific 12.

No. 15: UCLA (7-0); Pacific 12.

No. 16: Utah (6-0); Pacific 12.

No. 17: Michigan (7-0); Big Ten.

No. 18: Louisville (5-2); Atlantic Coast.

No. 19: Oregon (5-1); Pacific 12.

No. 20: Maryland (6-2); Big Ten.

No. 21: Baylor (5-2); Big 12.

No. 22: Texas (3-3); Big 12.

No. 23: Gonzaga (5-1); West Coast.

No. 24: Marquette (6-1); Big East.

No. 25: Villanova (6-1); Big East.

