Dr. Scott Young Sheds Light On The Latest Technological Advancements In Dentistry

Whether cosmetic or restorative, dental treatments in 2022 are lightyears ahead of where they were as little as five years ago. From robotics to digital scanners, the world of dentistry has evolved to include new and fascinating technological advancements. Texas-based dental surgeon Dr. Scott Young is at the forefront of these innovations. With over twenty years of experience in the dental industry and a cutting-edge practice , he holds unique insights into the future of dentistry.

One of the most notable dentistry advancements, according to Dr. Scott Young, lies within the world of robotics. He says, “With the power to enhance both accuracy and precision, the use of robotics in dental practices such as dental implants looks likely to be revolutionary.” Dr. Scott Young shares that the advancements of robotics in navigational surgical technology will be a gamechanger for modern dentistry. Precise and detailed photo imaging is one of the cornerstones of dentistry, and Dr. Young believes one of the most significant technological advancements lies within the evolution of dental photography. Expanding on this, he says, “The ITero is a digital intraoral scanner that creates fast, colorized images that have the power to shed a brighter light than ever before on the dental issues a patient may be experiencing.” Another exciting technological advancement Dr. Scott Young champions and currently offers at his practice is Zoom! Teeth Whitening. This procedure uses a specially designed laser light to remove discoloration from teeth and provide a whiter smile for up to four years when paired with touch-up kits.

With a specialization in curating pristine porcelain smile makeovers, Dr. Scott Young has built a trusted reputation within Texas and beyond as a master of aesthetic dentistry magic. Having completed an LVI fellowship in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, he possesses the skills and expertise needed to provide total mouth rejuvenation and complete smile makeovers.

Like every other medical field, dentistry has benefited from the cutting-edge advancements technology offers us, and Dr. Scott Young believes the future will hold even greater innovation.