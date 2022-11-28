One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning. According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with East Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries. In an update, police confirmed the man in critical condition is 35 years old, but there was no new information about the man who was killed. There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.

AURORA, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO