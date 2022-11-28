Read full article on original website
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley
One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
Man accused of kidnapping 13-year-old has long criminal record
The 45-year-old has a colorful criminal record and is on parole for stealing cars. Online, he's gained a reputation for lying about who he is and dining-and-dashing.
Suspect surrenders after barricading inside hotel following bank robbery
A man is in custody following a three-hour stand-off after a bank robbery Thursday.Several law enforcement agencies responded to Greenwood Village after a bank robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with officers. Police were joined by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Authorities say around 10:45 a.m., police officers rushed to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road on reports of a bank robbery in progress. Leo McMillan was working at the Key bank when the suspect approached and demanded to take him to the safe."He just walked up and came up behind me, pulled out a gun and told me...
1 person killed, another critical in Aurora shooting
The Aurora Police Department says one person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting on Friday morning.
Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez
The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532.
Man resentenced to 96 years in prison after 1st conviction reversed
A man whose 144-year sentence was reversed after an appeal was resentenced to 96 years in prison, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect arrested following alleged threat in Palmer Lake
Shirley King trial continues. Exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police in Colorado. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs. Club Q owners say they will re-open after mass shooting in Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Double shooting under investigation in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
Denver police launch internal investigation after detective sued over ‘illegal search’
Now the detective who spearheaded the effort is being sued by the ACLU of Colorado on behalf of the homeowner, 77-year-old Ruby Johnson.
Five Aurora police officers involved in late Wednesday shooting
While attempting to stop a stolen car late Wednesday, five Aurora Police officers returned fire in a King Soopers parking lot at east Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, according to a news release. No officers were shot, but one was taken to a local hospital, treated and released, according to...
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Aurora apartment building
One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning. According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with East Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries. In an update, police confirmed the man in critical condition is 35 years old, but there was no new information about the man who was killed. There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
Young woman dies after shooting in Greeley, police say
If you have home surveillance cameras, the Greeley Police Department is asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Nov. 28.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
Daily Record
Suspected bank robber barricaded in Greenwood Village hotel room surrenders to police
Authorities in Greenwood Village evacuated two hotels Thursday as they negotiated the surrender of a bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in one of the rooms. Police twice exchanged gunfire with the suspect as he ran away from the Key Bank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village police spokesman Dave Oliver said during a Thursday afternoon news conference. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 10:40 a.m.
5 Aurora officers involved in shooting, suspects still on the run
Five Aurora police officers were involved in a shooting after following a stolen vehicle late Wednesday night, and the suspects are still on the run.
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village Police
(Greenwood Village, Colo.) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenwood Village Police Department reported a standoff near South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update
An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
9News
Unprecedented felony indictment of former deputy in Clear Creek shooting
Kyle Gould, formerly with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's department, has been charged in the shooting death of Christian Glass. Gould wasn't on the scene.
‘Like they were about to be murdered’: Documents detail Boulder hostage situation
FOX31 obtained arrest documents Wednesday morning following a standoff and hostage situation earlier this week.
Greeley police search for suspect in deadly shooting
Police in Greeley are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Officers rushed to a property in the 11000 block of Highway 34 at 10 p.m. Nov. 26 on reports that a man had been shot.As officers were on their way, another caller stated that their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was dropped off by a vehicle that drove away. The victim died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Julieanne Degraff, 20. Degraff was last seen speeding away in a white 1990s single-cab Ford pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous.No additional information will be released today. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner.Police urge anyone who sees Degraff to not approach her and immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676
