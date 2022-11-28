ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Comments / 0

1310kfka.com

Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley

One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect surrenders after barricading inside hotel following bank robbery

A man is in custody following a three-hour stand-off after a bank robbery Thursday.Several law enforcement agencies responded to Greenwood Village after a bank robbery suspect exchanged gunfire with officers. Police were joined by the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and the FBI. Authorities say around 10:45 a.m., police officers rushed to the Key Bank at 9250 E. Arapahoe Road on reports of a bank robbery in progress. Leo McMillan was working at the Key bank when the suspect approached and demanded to take him to the safe."He just walked up and came up behind me, pulled out a gun and told me...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
CBS Denver

Victim shot, killed in Greeley identified as Herminia Marquez

The woman who was shot and killed in Greeley early Monday morning has been identified as Herminia Marquez. Police were called to reported gunshots in the 1100 block of East 24th Street Lane. Officers pursued a suspect vehicle that eluded them. That vehicle was later found abandoned in the 500 block of 18th Street. Officers detained one occupant who had run away from the vehicle. That person was arrested on warrants out of Larimer County. During that pursuit, additional officers arrived at the initial scene and found a female who had been shot. She was rushed to the hospital and pronounced deceased.That victim has been identified as Herminia Marquez, 21.Additional Information from Greeley Police:If you have home surveillance cameras, we are asking that you please check them for any suspicious activity that occurred between 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Monday, November 28, 2022. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Prill at 970-350-9532. 
GREELEY, CO
KKTV

Double shooting under investigation in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and another is still in the hospital after a double shooting in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora police said they responded just after 12:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting near in the 10700 block of Exposition Avenue, near Expo Park. When they arrived on scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting at Aurora apartment building

One man is dead and another in critical condition after they were both shot at an apartment complex in Aurora early on Friday morning. According to Aurora Police Department, police responded to the apartment complex in the 10700 block of East Exposition Avenue just east of the intersection with East Havana Street after receiving a report of a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. When police arrived on scene, both victims were found with gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital. One man died, and the other was considered to be in critical condition due to gunshot injuries. In an update, police confirmed the man in critical condition is 35 years old, but there was no new information about the man who was killed. There was no immediate suspect information or arrests made early on Friday. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.  
AURORA, CO
Daily Record

Suspected bank robber barricaded in Greenwood Village hotel room surrenders to police

Authorities in Greenwood Village evacuated two hotels Thursday as they negotiated the surrender of a bank robbery suspect who barricaded himself in one of the rooms. Police twice exchanged gunfire with the suspect as he ran away from the Key Bank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village police spokesman Dave Oliver said during a Thursday afternoon news conference. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at 10:40 a.m.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
northfortynews

Critical Incident Response Team Investigation Update

An update is available in the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigation into a Larimer County officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:15 am on November 21, a Larimer County Sheriff’s patrol deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevy Colorado truck for traffic violations. The driver, identified as Justin Anderson, 51, of Fort Collins, also had multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants. Anderson refused to stop and fled northbound on I-25.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Greeley police search for suspect in deadly shooting

Police in Greeley are searching for a suspect wanted in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Officers rushed to a property in the 11000 block of Highway 34 at 10 p.m. Nov. 26 on reports that a man had been shot.As officers were on their way, another caller stated that their friend had been shot and they were taking him to the hospital. The victim, a 36-year-old man, was dropped off by a vehicle that drove away. The victim died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful. An arrest warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Julieanne Degraff, 20.  Degraff was last seen speeding away in a white 1990s single-cab Ford pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous.No additional information will be released today. The identity of the victim will be released at a later time by the Weld County Coroner.Police urge anyone who sees Degraff to not approach her and immediately call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to please contact Detective Onderlinde at 970-350-9676  
GREELEY, CO

