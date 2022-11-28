ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

WKTV

Crystal meth, crack cocaine found during drug bust in Oneida; 1 man arrested

ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug bust at his home on Thursday. Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 356 N. Lake St. following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug dealing from one of the apartments.
ONEIDA, NY
i100rocks.com

Cortland woman facing charges for receiving fraudulent benefits

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman is facing three felonies. 34-year-old Amy Santos was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services. Santos allegedly filed fraudulent paperwork with DSS in September of 2021 concerning her household size and required income information, resulting in more than $2700 in benefits she was not entitled to. She faces offering a false instrument for filing, welfare fraud, and grand larceny in Cortland City Court on December 12th.
CORTLAND, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer

An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty...
OWEGO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man charged with felony DWI: State Police

LYONSDALE- A man from Southern Lewis County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with felony DWI (w/a previous conviction within 10-years). According to Troopers, the...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Ithaca man charged in stolen car investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two felonies. 23-year-old Mason Thomas was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday following an investigation into a stolen car. Around 7:00 a.m. November 21st, a 2011 Honda Accord was reported stolen from a residence on Dryden Road in the Town of Dryden. The owner says the vehicle was stolen out of their driveway while it was warming up.
ITHACA, NY
i100rocks.com

Tioga County “John Doe” sentenced in identity theft case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An unidentified Tioga County man is sentenced to 57 months in prison in United State District Court. “John Doe,” of Owego, was found guilty in May of misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft. The man used the identity of a homeless Army veteran living in North Carolina from 1999 to June 2021 to obtain $249,811.93 in Supplemental Security Income and $588,645.85 in state benefits.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith

Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
WELLSBURG, NY
i100rocks.com

Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Arrest made in early morning vehicle theft in Dryden

ITHACA, N.Y.—One man was arrested after a vehicle was stolen from someone’s driveway in Dryden earlier this month. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Mason Thomas, a 23-year-old Ithaca resident, on third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Allegedly, Thomas stole...
DRYDEN, NY
WKTV

9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County

Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Four Charged After Assault in Norwich

Four people are charged after an assault in Norwich. According to the Norwich Police Department, the police department, the City of Norwich Fire Department and state police all responded to a business south of Norwich for an assault around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th. An investigation determined the assault...
NORWICH, NY
i100rocks.com

Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
DRYDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

State finds guards at 2 CNY prisons were exposed to fentanyl, other drugs

Marcy, N.Y. — The state Department of Labor has found that correctional officers at two Central New York prisons were exposed to fentanyl and other drugs while at work. A department investigation found officers searching incoming mail for contraband in the Marcy and Mid-State correctional facilities in Oneida County were exposed to suboxone, synthetic marijuana and fentanyl, which could be deadly in some cases.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

