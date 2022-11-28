Read full article on original website
Madison County man charged after police find meth, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana and scales
Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested Thursday on charges he was selling drugs out of his home, deputies said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found the drugs during a search of the home at 356 N. Lake St. in Oneida, deputies said in a news release.
WKTV
Crystal meth, crack cocaine found during drug bust in Oneida; 1 man arrested
ONEIDA, N.Y. – An Oneida man is facing more than a dozen charges following a drug bust at his home on Thursday. Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 356 N. Lake St. following a lengthy investigation into suspected drug dealing from one of the apartments.
i100rocks.com
Cortland woman facing charges for receiving fraudulent benefits
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman is facing three felonies. 34-year-old Amy Santos was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services. Santos allegedly filed fraudulent paperwork with DSS in September of 2021 concerning her household size and required income information, resulting in more than $2700 in benefits she was not entitled to. She faces offering a false instrument for filing, welfare fraud, and grand larceny in Cortland City Court on December 12th.
Fulton county pair accused of animal neglect
Two Fulton County residents were arrested for alleged animal neglect on November 9
Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrests Oneida man on multiple drug charges
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 49-year-old, Scott Knapp, on multiple drug charges after their Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant and found multiple drugs. The search warrant was executed on an upstairs apartment on 356 N Lake Street in the City of Oneida following a lengthy investigation into the […]
owegopennysaver.com
Owego man found guilty of supplying drugs to Valley dealer
An Owego man who was charged earlier this year for bringing drugs to a dealer at a Sayre hotel was found guilty this week following a criminal trial before a jury, according to Bradford County First Assistant District Attorney James R. Nasatka. Specifically, Tuan T. Vo, 36, was found guilty...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
WKTV
Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged with felony DWI: State Police
LYONSDALE- A man from Southern Lewis County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with felony DWI (w/a previous conviction within 10-years). According to Troopers, the...
i100rocks.com
Ithaca man charged in stolen car investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two felonies. 23-year-old Mason Thomas was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday following an investigation into a stolen car. Around 7:00 a.m. November 21st, a 2011 Honda Accord was reported stolen from a residence on Dryden Road in the Town of Dryden. The owner says the vehicle was stolen out of their driveway while it was warming up.
i100rocks.com
Tioga County “John Doe” sentenced in identity theft case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An unidentified Tioga County man is sentenced to 57 months in prison in United State District Court. “John Doe,” of Owego, was found guilty in May of misusing a social security number and aggravated identity theft. The man used the identity of a homeless Army veteran living in North Carolina from 1999 to June 2021 to obtain $249,811.93 in Supplemental Security Income and $588,645.85 in state benefits.
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Andy Smith
Andy Smith is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office for violating probation of a welfare fraud charge. Smith was born May 6, 1994. He is white, 6’2″, with brown hair and blue eyes. Smith’s last known address was 3607 Front Street, Wellsburg, NY. Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts should call the Chemung County […]
i100rocks.com
Authorities respond to mental health situation in Watkins Glen
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A man suffering from a mental health episode is brought in without incident in Watkins Glen. Members of Watkins Glen Police and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department responded the area of South Franklin and Fairgrounds Streets around 10:00 a.m. Thursday for a report of a man causing a disturbance in the woods. The man was standing on the bank of a ravine between South Franklin St. and Route 414. When officers made contact, the man sat down above the falls.
Arrest made in early morning vehicle theft in Dryden
ITHACA, N.Y.—One man was arrested after a vehicle was stolen from someone’s driveway in Dryden earlier this month. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Mason Thomas, a 23-year-old Ithaca resident, on third-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Allegedly, Thomas stole...
WKTV
9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Four Charged After Assault in Norwich
Four people are charged after an assault in Norwich. According to the Norwich Police Department, the police department, the City of Norwich Fire Department and state police all responded to a business south of Norwich for an assault around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, November 26th. An investigation determined the assault...
Lost hunter rescued in Fulton County
Multiple fire and police agencies successfully rescued a lost hunter in Fulton County Wednesday evening.
i100rocks.com
Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
State finds guards at 2 CNY prisons were exposed to fentanyl, other drugs
Marcy, N.Y. — The state Department of Labor has found that correctional officers at two Central New York prisons were exposed to fentanyl and other drugs while at work. A department investigation found officers searching incoming mail for contraband in the Marcy and Mid-State correctional facilities in Oneida County were exposed to suboxone, synthetic marijuana and fentanyl, which could be deadly in some cases.
syracuse.com
Auburn doctor surrenders medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs
Syracuse, N.Y. – An Auburn doctor has turned in his medical license after being accused of improperly prescribing drugs to patients. Dr. Jang Chi, an internal medicine doctor, agreed to surrender his license Nov. 15 after the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct charged him with professional misconduct.
