Related
Dryden Police seek assistance identifying theft suspects
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Dryden Police Department is asking for help identifying two possible theft suspects. Two men entered Kinney Drugs in the Village on Tuesday evening and allegedly stole multiple items totaling nearly $300. The two arrived in a 2006-2012 white Ford Fusion. The car is missing the front driver’s side hubcap. If you have any information or recognize the individuals or vehicle pictured below, please contact the Dryden Police Department at (607) 844-8118.
Ithaca man charged in stolen car investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing two felonies. 23-year-old Mason Thomas was arrested by Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies Tuesday following an investigation into a stolen car. Around 7:00 a.m. November 21st, a 2011 Honda Accord was reported stolen from a residence on Dryden Road in the Town of Dryden. The owner says the vehicle was stolen out of their driveway while it was warming up.
Cortland woman facing charges for receiving fraudulent benefits
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland woman is facing three felonies. 34-year-old Amy Santos was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services. Santos allegedly filed fraudulent paperwork with DSS in September of 2021 concerning her household size and required income information, resulting in more than $2700 in benefits she was not entitled to. She faces offering a false instrument for filing, welfare fraud, and grand larceny in Cortland City Court on December 12th.
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
Ithaca officials aim to improve bus operations, GIAC gym
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Downtown bus operations, parking garage permits, and a gymnasium expansion are under consideration in Ithaca. City officials say the existing bus operations on East Green Street and East Seneca Street have little parking for pick-up and drop-off, and no shelter for passengers. Officials plan to spend up to $50,000 to review potential spots that would benefit bus riders. On Wednesday, the City Administration Committee voted in favor of the plans.
Cayuga County Legislature to lose four seats in 2024
AUBURN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Cayuga County Legislature will be getting smaller. FingerLakes1.com reports the legislature will lose four seats in 2024, going from 15 to 11 seats. A manual recount of votes has been completed and the proposition was approved by a razor-thin margin. The 11-member legislature will...
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
Mahogany Grill will close Christmas Eve, reopen in March
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Mahogany Grill as you know it, is closing. The giant in the Downtown Ithaca restaurant scene for the last two decades said they’ll reopen with a new concept and refreshed space in March of 2023, aided by its sister restaurant MIX Kitchen and Bar. The restaurant is currently open Fridays through Tuesdays, until it’s last day as Mahogany Grill on December 24th.
Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis names next Chief of Staff
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The City of Ithaca has its next Chief of Staff. Mayor Laura Lewis appointed Deb Mohlenhoff for the role Friday. The Ithaca College graduate has lived in Ithaca for 30 years, serving 12 years as 5th Ward Alderperson on Ithaca’s Common Council. She also has worked in higher education at IC and TC3, most recently as the Associate Vice President of College relations for the Panthers.
