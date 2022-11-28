ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226. BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Lakers...
PORTLAND, OR
WTOP

Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTOP

Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOP

Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
ORLANDO, FL
WTOP

Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WTOP

Murray, Jokic guide Nuggets to 120-100 rout of Rockets

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 26 points, Nikola Jokic had 10 of his 12 assists in the first half and the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Houston Rockets 120-100 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win. Jokic added 17 points and nine rebounds in just 27 minutes....
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Durant and the Nets take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (12-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks sixth in the league scoring 30.4 points per game. The Nets have gone 8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant keeps Nets hot at home, scores 39 vs. Wizards

Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets moved over the .500 mark for the first time this season with a 113-107 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in New York. Durant recorded at least 30 points for the fourth straight game and 12th time overall. After...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Washington plays Charlotte, aims to break road skid

Washington Wizards (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (6-15, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to break its four-game road skid when the Wizards visit Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-5 against opponents in the Southeast Division. Charlotte ranks third in the Eastern Conference...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance

Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic. The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6...
WASHINGTON, DC
lastwordonsports.com

Knicks Quarterly Report Card

We’re now at the quarter stage of the season, so let’s have a look at the New York Knicks and how they grade out in my Knicks quarterly report card. Currently sitting at 9-11 they are more or less playing as expected. They’ve won the games they needed to against below .500 teams, and lost against the teams with winning records. Sometimes they’ve stolen games here or there, but by and large, they get schooled by the better teams. At this stage, there is little evidence to suggest they are anything better than a .500 team or just below. In many ways, the results on the court are a by-product of the way the team has been built. Solid enough depth and talent, but without a clear coherent vision.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTOP

Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
TOLEDO, OH

