We’re now at the quarter stage of the season, so let’s have a look at the New York Knicks and how they grade out in my Knicks quarterly report card. Currently sitting at 9-11 they are more or less playing as expected. They’ve won the games they needed to against below .500 teams, and lost against the teams with winning records. Sometimes they’ve stolen games here or there, but by and large, they get schooled by the better teams. At this stage, there is little evidence to suggest they are anything better than a .500 team or just below. In many ways, the results on the court are a by-product of the way the team has been built. Solid enough depth and talent, but without a clear coherent vision.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO