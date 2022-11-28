ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Our favorite budget mattress is 30% cheaper in this Cyber Monday mattress sale

By Louis Ramirez
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0laMir_0jQNYz8u00

Cyber Monday mattress deals are an excellent opportunity to treat yourself to beds featured in our best mattress guide.

For instance, right now you can get the Brooklyn Bedding DreamFoam Essential (10-inch twin) on sale for $314 via coupon "CYBER30". That's 30% off and the best price we've seen for this mattress all year. Likewise, you can get the queen (10-inch) on sale for $489 via coupon "CYBER30".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jz3Oh_0jQNYz8u00

Brooklyn Bedding DreamFoam Essential Mattress 10": was $449 now $314 @ Brooklyn Bedding
The Dreamfoam Essential holds a spot in our best budget mattress guide for being one of the best inexpensive cooling beds you'll find. While the mattress is available in five different heights, we'd recommend looking at the 10-inch model or taller for better sleep comfort and support. After discount, the 10-inch twin costs $314 (was $449), whereas the 10-inch queen costs $489 (was $699). View Deal

The DreamFoam is available in different models ranging from 6 inches to 14 inches. We recommend the 10-inch (or taller) as you'll get the most comfort and support. The 10-inch, for instance, is designed for a medium-firm sleep experience. The added contouring and a firmer core can be beneficial to combination side, stomach, and back sleepers.

All mattresses include a 120-night trial period, so if you don't like the bed you choose you can always return it. They're also backed by a 10-year warranty.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

Target Recalls Nearly 24,000 Plush Toy Sets Over Choking Hazard Concerns

Target is recalling a children’s plush toy ahead of the holidays. The Cloud Island 4-Piece Plush Toy sets are being pulled off shelves due to a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission notes that the plush vehicles are a “soft, knitted construction and include a blue car, a yellow bus, a red tractor, and a green truck each with a rattle inside.“
Tom's Guide

See why experts at Currys love the Acer Aspire C24 All-in-One PC

Traditionally, the biggest problem with desktop computers is the amount of space they take up. At the bare minimum, you're at least looking at a tower, a monitor, a set of speakers, and a keyboard/mouse. Multi-monitor setups require even more desktop real estate — room that many people simply don't have.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy