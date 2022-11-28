Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 5818 Hamilton Avenue in College Hill. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Shots fired into several apartments on Cedar Avenue in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Shots fired into multipe apartments at 1714 Cedar Avenue in College Hill. Windows broken out in several residences. Police have responded. No report of injuries.
WLWT 5
Report of a child struck on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on McMicken Avenue in.
WLWT 5
Assault with injuries reported on Epworth Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Assault with injuries reported on Epworth Avenue in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Report of a fire at the Fridge and Pantry on East Church St. in Oxford. Emergency crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale in a multi-unit dwelling. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Shooting reported on Vine Street in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Police are on scene of a reported shooting on Vine Street in Elmwood Place.
WLWT 5
Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on President Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on President Drive in the Villages of Roll Hill.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Queen City in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crash with injuries reported on Queen City in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Police presence reported on Sheffield Drive in Walton.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at Sovereign Drive in Groesbeck. Emergency crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike in Morning View
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Decoursey Pike and Visalia Road in Morning View. A car has flipped over, emergency crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Kenton County
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road Kenton County. Emergency crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Snider Road in Mason.
WLWT 5
Police: One dead after shooting in Elmwood Place Friday night
ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — One person has been pronounced dead after two people were shot in Elmwood Place Friday night, according to police. According to officials, deputies responded to a scene in the 6300 block of Vine Street on Friday night. According to police, two Hispanic male victims were...
WLWT 5
Robbery at knife-point reported at Race and West 6th streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Robbery at knife-point reported at Race and West 6th streets in downtown Cincinnati.
