ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father reveals chilling reason family didn’t hold a funeral for her

The father of one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death says his family will not give her a funeral for fear that the “monster” who murdered her might attend.Kaylee Goncalves was killed at an off-campus house in the city of Moscow, Idaho, in the early hours of 13 November, with police still hunting for the murderer.Goncalves, 21, was slain along with her best friend, Madison Mogen, 21, another roommate Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20.Kaylee’s father, Steve Goncalves, says that the family has not been able to bring itself to have a commemoration...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Chicago

Friends say mom was living in fear before she was killed with family in Buffalo Grove

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Friends say a woman found dead along with her children, husband, and mother-in-law in Buffalo Grove this week had been living in fear.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, we also learned about a restraining order, and financial trouble.Police were called Wednesday to the home in the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace, near Port Clinton Road, for a wellbeing check on a woman. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside and forced their way in – only to find five people dead from an apparent quadruple murder suicide.On Thursday,...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
CBS DFW

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old Athena Strand of Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old from Wise County. Police are searching for Athena Strand after her mother reported her missing from their home Wednesday evening. Authorities believe her health and safety are in danger.Strand's mother reported her missing around 6:40 p.m. Nov. 30. Police said she spent "about an hour" looking for her daughter before contacting the sheriff's office.Police said Strand was last seen near the 200 block of County Road 3573 in Paradise, Texas. She was wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and boots. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
WISE COUNTY, TX
momcollective.com

The Dangers of Being Too Safe

Halloween is long over and it’s time to pack away the scary stuff and make room for wholesome family gatherings. I always feel a little sad once Halloween passes, not only because it’s my favorite holiday but because it signifies the beginning of the end of the holidays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy