Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
Wedding guest goes behind bride’s back to get personalized dinner: ‘Is it too late to uninvite [them]?’
A bride cannot believe how difficult a wedding guest is being over the menu. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum for advice. Her friend’s partner is unsatisfied with the catering options at the wedding. He refuses to choose between grilled salmon, grilled chicken or mushroom stroganoff.
Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’
We know you love your dog, but that doesn’t mean you love all dogs, right? It’s OK. You can admit it. We also wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to share space – much less a Thanksgiving meal – with a shedding dog. But maybe don’t share those feelings with the internet, especially after […] The post Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’ appeared first on DogTime.
People Are Sharing Everyday Things That Were Totally Normal 20+ Years Ago But Are Now Nonexistent
There was a day we all went into a Blockbuster video store without realizing it was the last time we'd ever step into one.
Mother-in-Law Furious After Being 'Banned' from Thanksgiving for 'Picky Eating'
Should all food preferences be accommodated during the holidays?. While the holidays are meant to bring people together to be grateful and celebrate, for some the holidays welcome drama and toxicity from family members.
My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday
Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.
My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’
This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
I Can't Live With My Lazy Husband—What Should I Do?
"He did nothing to change his behaviors and merely insists that he's always been the way he is and why am I complaining now."
People Are Sharing The Most Underrated Christmas Gifts They Have Ever Gotten, And Most Of These Truly Deserve More Hype
All I want for Christmas issssss...everything on this list, honestly.
Woman shares the one interview question she always asks that gets her the job
For many of us, job interviews can be a daunting experience - what if I forget what I need to say? What will happen if I don't know the answer to a question?. To avoid the embarrassing moment when you don't know the answer to a question, anyone wanting the job will prepare thoroughly to ensure the best possible outcome is achieved.
"I May Never Wear Normal Pants Again": 19 Permanent Changes People Made To Their Lives As A Result Of The Pandemic
"We had too many canceled Christmases and gatherings."
‘Nasty, vile, want to unsee’: Mum sparks debate over multi-use of ‘family sick bowl’
An author has sparked an online debate after revealing that her family’s ‘sick bowl’ and cake mix bowl are one and the same.In a tweet posted on Sunday, which has garnered 122,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets, Sarah Turner wrote: “My kids have just discovered that the family sick bowl and the cake mix bowl are one and the same. “In my defence, this was also the case when I was growing up … but now I’ve said it out loud, I realise I need to break the cycle. I won’t be taking any further questions.”Social media was quickly flooded...
Entitled woman gets expensive mixer for free, scoffs that she doesn’t like the color
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have never been the luckiest person in the world. I’ve never won on a lottery ticket and only a few times on scratch offs, I have given up on raffles because I’ve never won those, either. I have never even found a four leaf clover.
psychologytoday.com
How to Tell if Your Date Will Be a Toxic Mate
You can recognize toxic people by how frequently they complain, devalue, express dislike, and engage in negative gossip. If you consciously tune into positive vs. negative comments and attitudes, you can discover whether someone is emotionally safe. If this person regularly makes four or more negative comments in an hour,...
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Mom Backed for Keeping Christmas Hike Tradition, Despite Son's Girlfriend
Every Christmas, before the big meal, the family goes on a big hike—but this year there's a new addition to the hike, and she's not sure she can make it.
momcollective.com
When the Holidays are Less Than Cheery
If you watch commercials or scroll through social media during the holidays, you may think that everyone is happy during the busy season. However, sometimes the holidays are tough, and even miserable, for some people for various reasons. Perhaps you’ve lost a loved one, are going through a tough season...
momcollective.com
Quiz: Which Holiday Mocktail is for You?
It’s that time of year again for parties, family gatherings and enjoying special treats. Start a new holiday tradition this year by including one of these festive mocktails at your next soirée. Take this fun quiz to see which beverage best suits you or try them all, and you be the judge! Happy Holidays and Happy Sipping!
momcollective.com
Mom’s Insecurities: A Poem
Do this, don’t do that. But natural consequences work. Slaps on your wrist if they break the mold. Don’t lose your footing. Say this, don’t say that. And parents, and the schools, and society too. Don’t cause thunder,. Because lightning will come. Choose happiness;. Find that...
People are praising man's 'genius' hack to get his clothes to dry faster
Drying laundry in the winter can be a tedious job, especially with energy costs soaring and many of us reducing how often we're turning on the heating. But people on social media are praising one man after he shared a genius trick for drying his laundry - and it's a space saver, too.
Comments / 0