DogTime

Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’

We know you love your dog, but that doesn’t mean you love all dogs, right? It’s OK. You can admit it. We also wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t want to share space – much less a Thanksgiving meal – with a shedding dog. But maybe don’t share those feelings with the internet, especially after […] The post Woman Refuses to Eat Sister’s Thanksgiving Dinner Due to Super-Shedding Dog, Asks ‘AITA?’ appeared first on DogTime.
Journalism

My wife is upset because I left her son out of a single photo on Holiday

Navigating interactions with children may be particularly difficult in co-parenting and blended families, as one man found recently when he took a picture of his children on vacation. The unnamed man claims he irritated his wife when he took a photo of his children during their first family vacation - but he didn't include his stepson in the picture.
Anthony James

My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
The Independent

‘Nasty, vile, want to unsee’: Mum sparks debate over multi-use of ‘family sick bowl’

An author has sparked an online debate after revealing that her family’s ‘sick bowl’ and cake mix bowl are one and the same.In a tweet posted on Sunday, which has garnered 122,000 likes and over 11,000 retweets, Sarah Turner wrote: “My kids have just discovered that the family sick bowl and the cake mix bowl are one and the same. “In my defence, this was also the case when I was growing up … but now I’ve said it out loud, I realise I need to break the cycle. I won’t be taking any further questions.”Social media was quickly flooded...
psychologytoday.com

How to Tell if Your Date Will Be a Toxic Mate

You can recognize toxic people by how frequently they complain, devalue, express dislike, and engage in negative gossip. If you consciously tune into positive vs. negative comments and attitudes, you can discover whether someone is emotionally safe. If this person regularly makes four or more negative comments in an hour,...
psychologytoday.com

Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect

Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
momcollective.com

When the Holidays are Less Than Cheery

If you watch commercials or scroll through social media during the holidays, you may think that everyone is happy during the busy season. However, sometimes the holidays are tough, and even miserable, for some people for various reasons. Perhaps you’ve lost a loved one, are going through a tough season...
momcollective.com

Quiz: Which Holiday Mocktail is for You?

It’s that time of year again for parties, family gatherings and enjoying special treats. Start a new holiday tradition this year by including one of these festive mocktails at your next soirée. Take this fun quiz to see which beverage best suits you or try them all, and you be the judge! Happy Holidays and Happy Sipping!
momcollective.com

Mom’s Insecurities: A Poem

Do this, don’t do that. But natural consequences work. Slaps on your wrist if they break the mold. Don’t lose your footing. Say this, don’t say that. And parents, and the schools, and society too. Don’t cause thunder,. Because lightning will come. Choose happiness;. Find that...

