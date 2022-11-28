Read full article on original website
Easy Teacher Gifts: Christmas Edition
Looking for a unique (and something they’ll actually use) teacher gift this holiday season? Look no further for tips and ideas from a current teacher!. First and foremost … Gifts aren’t expected. Listen to that again … Gifts aren’t expected. They are simply appreciated. If it’s not in your budget, don’t stress over it!
Taking It Easy This Holiday Season: A Break From The Hoopla
Every year, it seems the holiday season gets here faster and faster, and folks are throwing up those trees and wreaths sooner and sooner. Don’t get me wrong. I love SO much about this time of year. I love the lights, the decorations, the food, the smells, the holiday movies, and the extra time with my husband and kids over break. With all that fun though, comes a lot of expectations and stress-especially if you’re a mom that already feels worn out by the everyday. And if you’re also a mom who has anxiety and/or ADHD, like I do-forget about it!
To the Single Mom This Christmas
To the Single Mom this Christmas originally ran in December, 2019. I was recently scrolling Instagram, and one of my friends had posted a cute picture of her and her two kids in front of a Christmas tree. The post’s caption said, “It’s not what’s under the tree that matters; it’s who’s gathered around it.” I have been thinking about that caption a lot over the past few days, and I am struggling to believe the first part, that what’s under the tree doesn’t really matter.
An Introvert’s Tips to Surviving Holiday Parties
Tis the season for festivities, social gatherings, and holiday parties. This is an introvert’s guide to the holidays (by a fellow introvert). Just say NO. Don’t pretend you want to go the neighborhood holiday party if it sounds exahusting. If you’d rather stay home in your jam jams, watching Hallmark movies and drink eggnog, please do that. So just polielty decline the invitation, rather than force yourself to slog through an event. An easy way to make the holidays less stressful is by doing what YOU want, not trying to meet some ideal of what you should do for the holidays.
How To Stay Incredibly Organized While Traveling With Kids This Holiday
Traveling with kids can be a lot of fun, but it can also be a lot of work. If you’re not careful, it’s easy to let the little things slip through the cracks and end up with a big mess on your hands. But don’t worry, I’m here to help. In this blog post, I’ll give you some tips on how to stay organized (and sane) while traveling with kids.
Holiday Books and Our Family Tradition
Years ago, when my first daughter was born, I was so focused on creating holiday traditions that she would love and would create the holiday magic my parents had made for me growing up. It may be because I am a teacher, but my favorite holiday tradition revolves around books, and it is something that my girls so look forward to every year when December rolls around.
When the Holidays are Less Than Cheery
If you watch commercials or scroll through social media during the holidays, you may think that everyone is happy during the busy season. However, sometimes the holidays are tough, and even miserable, for some people for various reasons. Perhaps you’ve lost a loved one, are going through a tough season...
When the “Is” Becomes the “Was” {Living through Loss}
It happens in all walks of life. Loss doesn’t discriminate. Loss doesn’t care if you are rich or poor. Loss does not care if you are young or old. Loss is devastating. It happens in all different ways and in all different circumstances. It happens many times in one person’s life or not at all.
8 Benefits of Reading with Your Kids
This article is sponsored by UnityPoint Health — Des Moines. One of my most cherished childhood memories is of my mother reading the book The Cay to my twin brother and me, introducing us to the concepts of racism, transformation, perseverance through stress, and the power of friendship. Happy...
Orlando Mom Book Club: Book of the Month for December 2022
December’s Book of the Month is The Rewind by Allison Winn Scotch!. Ezra and Frankie broke up a decade ago and have not spoken to each other since that day. They are brought back together by the 1999 New Year’s Eve wedding of mutual friends on their beautiful college campus. Ezra is on the brink of proposing to his girlfriend, Mimi, at midnight of NYE. Mimi has agreed to attend the wedding so that she can meet his college friends which feels like a big deal to Ezra because she is finally doing something he wants to do. Frankie agreed to be a bridesmaid and wants nothing to do with Ezra or his girlfriend and plans to avoid them at all costs. But when Ezra and Frankie wake up together the morning of the wedding in bed (!), in his college dorm room(!!), with wedding rings on (!!!!), they set out on an adventure to put together what happened last night and stumble into a day full of nostalgia as they retrace their steps. Their breakup left them both broken hearted and determined to forget each other, but as the day unfolds they both begin to wonder if it could have gone differently and where they would have been today.
Local Holiday Date Night Ideas
Make sure to add a date night or two to your list this season!. Holidays are meant for fun, family, and spending time together. As moms, we exhaust ourselves spending countless hours making this time of year so special for our children. We live for those sweet smiles and eyes full of excitement that make everything worthwhile. But while you’re baking cookies, building gingerbread houses, and filling stockings, make sure one of the tasks on your list is taking some time to enjoy the holiday season with your partner or friends! Over the past several weeks, I’ve seen so many fun local events pop up all around St. Louis so I am excited to share some of my picks with you!
Outside-the-Box Winter Blues Busters
This Winter Blues Busters post originally ran in 2020. The holiday season is winding down and the unseasonable warm weather is gone. The dreaded cold and dreary days are settling in along with my post holiday doldrums and yet my three and five year old are continuing to look to me for entertainment. The truth is I’m tired and cold and would rather hang out at home and drink warm coffee merrily while they play with the ridiculous amount of toys they just received.
Family Friendly Events (December 2022)
December is here! The weather is perfect, we have so many family friendly events all around town. So fun!. Our holiday gift guide is live, check it out here. Are there any events that we haven’t covered or do you know of a future family friendly event our community should know about? Feel free to submit your event HERE!
40+ Places to Show Love and Fill Needs in Portland
Our house is not huge or fancy, but it is ours to call home. Inside, my family has food, water, heat, beds to sleep in, and safety. Our three kids are more than adequately fed, clothed, and entertained every day of their easy lives. Our life is content. Full. We...
