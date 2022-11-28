Read full article on original website
Reclaiming Holiday Time
When we moved to Des Moines over a decade ago we would hop in the car and criss-cross the state to visit relatives from both sides of the family during the holiday season. I assume like many of you, we often found ourselves exhausted at the end of these “breaks”. After a couple of years of these November and December trips we decided to take back our Thanksgiving holiday, it was one of the best decisions we made.
Sharing the Magical Load this Season and De-Stress the Holiday
It’s the most magical time of the year, but who are we kidding, it feels more like the most stressful time of the year. Why is that? The holiday season adds a ton of additional responsibilities to our plate. Who does the majority of that responsibility typically fall on? Mom. This year can be different. Let the Fair Play method (a method designed to help share the load) help you de-stress the holiday season.
Quiz: Which Holiday Mocktail is for You?
It’s that time of year again for parties, family gatherings and enjoying special treats. Start a new holiday tradition this year by including one of these festive mocktails at your next soirée. Take this fun quiz to see which beverage best suits you or try them all, and you be the judge! Happy Holidays and Happy Sipping!
Starting New Holiday Traditions with Your Family
My family had some unique holiday traditions when I was young. I knew very early on in my marriage I wanted to add new family traditions of our own, once we had children. If you’re like me, one of the best parts about being a parent is watching the glee in your children’s eyes during occasions like birthdays and holidays. So how did we decide on new traditions to start? I let them organically happen once my daughter was born. Looking back at the traditions we started, all of them are in line with three major values we hold: family, giving, and community. Here are some of the fun traditions we have adopted and a few we’ve lovingly continued:
Celebrating the Holidays When Family Lives Far Away
Two years ago my family and I moved all the way from Louisiana to Pennsylvania, leaving my huge family behind in the South. While we used to see my siblings, parents, nieces, nephews, and extended family for the holidays, we now just celebrate with our little nuclear family. I know that we aren’t alone in this situation; many families live too far from their relatives or simply can’t make the trip to visit them for the holidays. So, how can you avoid the holiday blues and keep this time of the year special when your relatives aren’t close by?
2022 Providence Mom Holiday Gift Guide
Thank you to our Partner, Goldfish Swim School North Attleboro. Whether you’re looking for last minutes gift ideas, or tips on reducing holiday stress, our Holiday Gift Guide has you covered this season! Inside, you’ll find Our Favorite Gifts for Kids, The Best Baby and Toddler Stocking Stuffers, 50+ Clutter Free Gifts for Any Season, 5 Wines to Gift on a Budget, 5 Gifts for Creative Kids, How to Organize Your Holiday Shopping, 5 Spots to Shop Local this Holiday Season, Your Gifting Personality, and 3 Tips for Reducing Holiday Stress.
Columbia Family Events | December
December in Columbia is full of fun – from holiday events, storytimes, art activities, and more! Get out your calendars and make a note of all there is to do. Don’t forget to check out our local guides – ultimate guide to holiday events, where to see Santa, holiday lights, parks & playgrounds, indoor play areas, birthday parties, kids eat free, and more!
Making NEW Christmas Traditions
The holiday season is my favorite time of year. It’s when my heart is at its fullest. I thrive on family traditions. However, as we get older, some of the family traditions we grew up with are no longer around, so we’ve learned to make NEW Christmas traditions with our children.
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for some customers
Disneyland Resort said that it was bringing back an exclusive ticket offer for certain Southern California residents, with sales beginning on January 9, 2023.
Christmas and Chanukah and Family Expectations, Oy Vey!
1This post originally ran in December, 2019. I am one half of an interfaith couple. Around this time of year, I like to say that my husband is Chanukah and I am Christmas, and my children get to celebrate it all. Consequently, as their parents, we have a lot on our plates. We need presents for Christmas and for the eight crazy nights of Chanukah. We are Santa and Chanukah Harry. We have family expectations and traditions from both sides. I feel a responsibility to at least attempt to bring equal weight to both Chanukah and the festive juggernaut that is Christmas.
OC Moms Guide – December 2022
‘Tis the season…to get in the holiday spirit! Whatever you choose to celebrate this month, there are SO many fantastic, family-friendly, and (in some cases) totally free Orange County events December has to offer. It was seriously very challenging deciding which ones to include in this post. Because we try to keep it to about a dozen of the most interesting happenings each month, I had to make some hard cuts….
Fun Places to Order a Mimosa in and Around Dallas
Whether it is New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day, mimosas are always a good idea! Traditional orange or other fruits, it doesn’t matter!. Mimosas are an easy at-home cocktail, but it’s just as fun to order one out on the town. Stop in at one of these local eateries for a great mimosa and meal.
Outside-the-Box Winter Blues Busters
This Winter Blues Busters post originally ran in 2020. The holiday season is winding down and the unseasonable warm weather is gone. The dreaded cold and dreary days are settling in along with my post holiday doldrums and yet my three and five year old are continuing to look to me for entertainment. The truth is I’m tired and cold and would rather hang out at home and drink warm coffee merrily while they play with the ridiculous amount of toys they just received.
To the Single Mom This Christmas
To the Single Mom this Christmas originally ran in December, 2019. I was recently scrolling Instagram, and one of my friends had posted a cute picture of her and her two kids in front of a Christmas tree. The post’s caption said, “It’s not what’s under the tree that matters; it’s who’s gathered around it.” I have been thinking about that caption a lot over the past few days, and I am struggling to believe the first part, that what’s under the tree doesn’t really matter.
Perfect Gifts for Baby’s First Christmas
The holiday season brings many of our beloved family festivities, sparkling lights, comforting treats, and the best genre of music. However, there’s something a little less magical that often crops up this time of year too. It’s the stress that can come along with finding the “perfect gifts.” Compound that with the pressure of giving a baby the most magnificent first Christmas experience ever, and you might be inclined to hide in the chimney until after Christmas. Though, I do not recommend this approach, due to its risks to your safety and general wellbeing.
Hollywood Studios Itinerary for Families with Kids under 5
With the addition of Toy Story Land and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Hollywood Studios is a great park for families with kids under 5. It is a perfect place to see some of their favorite Disney Junior characters, get pictures with characters and experience the immersion of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land. Many of the thrill rides at Hollywood Studios, like Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run have height requirements of at least 40 inches and typically have long wait times. Good news is, this means that many of the rides that would appeal to the younger kids have shorter wait times.
What Role Should Santa Play in Our Christmas?
My son, who just turned one, will be celebrating his second Christmas this December, and my husband and I have been starting what will be our family traditions, like spending Christmas Eve at my parents’ house and Christmas Day at his. But there’s one tradition that I’m feeling a bit ambiguous about; that’s Santa.
What Holiday Commercial Was So Surprisingly Sentimental That It Caught You Off-Guard?
Ugh, don't get me started on the holiday commercials from Publix.
Lubbock Moms Advent Calendar
Sponsored post brought to you by our partners at South Plains Mall, but thoughts and opinions are our own. Lubbock Moms is proud to present our 4th annual Holiday Advent Calendar! This list has been specifically curated for our Lubbock Moms followers and their families. We always loved (and still...
Trendy Tree Lighting Spots In Broward
Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies are held each year in and around Broward. Sometimes they may be sponsored by municipalities, business districts, or malls, and the events are usually held in the evenings right after Thanksgiving. Many Tree Lighting events may include entertainment, Santa Claus, and Christmas Carol sing-a-longs. They can also be part of larger events such as fairs, festivals, and parades.
