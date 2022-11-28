My family had some unique holiday traditions when I was young. I knew very early on in my marriage I wanted to add new family traditions of our own, once we had children. If you’re like me, one of the best parts about being a parent is watching the glee in your children’s eyes during occasions like birthdays and holidays. So how did we decide on new traditions to start? I let them organically happen once my daughter was born. Looking back at the traditions we started, all of them are in line with three major values we hold: family, giving, and community. Here are some of the fun traditions we have adopted and a few we’ve lovingly continued:

LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO