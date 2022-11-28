The best GPS watch deals I've seen this Cyber Monday – Garmin, Apple, and more

There's been no shortage of deals on GPS sports watches over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and while the offering hasn't been quite as spectacular as in some previous years, there have still been a few standout offers.

I'm lucky enough to test a lot of fantastic GPS watches for work, and these are the offers that have really impressed me during this year's sales. Two of these were real surprises; the Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Ultra only launched very recently, and were both long-awaited and highly sought after. Amazon and Best Buy could have held both at full price, but instead decided to offer an early discount for the Black Friday period.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $739 at Amazon

Save $60 This is the biggest discount we've seen on the Apple Watch Ultra anywhere, and it's surprising to see any deals at all so soon after it launched. It's certainly not the biggest saving of Cyber Monday, but if you've been thinking about picking it up, this is the best price around. View Deal

Google Pixel Watch: $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save £50 We were surprised to see a Cyber Monday deal on the Pixel Watch, which only launched in October, but here it is. If stock sells out at Best Buy, Amazon has matched the price for a limited time. View Deal

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is another watch that only landed a few weeks ago. While it wasn't at hotly anticipated as Google's flagship watch, it's nevertheless a great Google Wear OS smartwatch with a focus on fitness, and it's very surprising to see 1/3 off the price already.

Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition: $299 $199 at Amazon

Save $100 This stylish smartwatch only landed last month, so it's amazing to see $100 knocked off the price already. It runs Google Wear OS, giving you access to a huge range of apps from Google and third parties, and a solid suite of fitness tracking tools. View Deal

The final watch in my selection is the Garmin Enduro , which has received a $400 price cut at Amazon for Cyber Monday. It was due a discount after the release of the Enduro 2 earlier this year, but that's a saving of almost 50% off a seriously powerful sports watch, and very impressive value.

Garmin Enduro: $899.99 $499.95 at Amazon

Save $400.04 This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Garmin Enduro, and is one of the most exciting Black Friday deals so far. It delivers incredible battery life with advanced fitness tracking tools, essentially giving you the best features of a Garmin Instinct combined with the sports tracking chops of a Fenix. View Deal

If none of these watches takes your fancy, I've also rounded up all of the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals in the US and UK, with options at all price points.