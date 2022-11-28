ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

advertisernewsnorth.com

Vernon council reaches release, settlement with business administrator

The Vernon Township Council on Nov. 21 avoided litigation with Business Administrator Charles Voelker when it unanimously approved a release and settlement agreement, after having previously issued him a Rice Notice that it sought his removal and would be discussing his employment. The terms of the township’s settlement with Voelker...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
advertisernewsnorth.com

High Point approves agreement with Montague schools

The High Point Regional School District Board of Education on Nov. 22 approved a new send-receive agreement with the Montague Township School District, which will allow Montague students to continue attending High Point after the current agreement expires at the end of the 2023-24 school year. The new agreement will...
MONTAGUE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hey Murphy, we already did the study and you failed (Opinion)

The corruption cabal in Trenton is at it again. This time with a new study/commission called for by the governor to evaluate his response during the COVID crisis. Interesting that the governor is now acting as if he must deliver on a promise to evaluate his actions. Maybe he wasn't listening to my show back in April when we highlighted one of the most comprehensive studies conducted by some of the smartest and most well-informed minds in the nation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

I’m a teacher. Will Social Security be taxed when I retire?

Q. I intend to retire from a New Jersey public school in 2025. I will be 60 years old by then with 30 years of service. I am trying to plan for how my pension will be taxed, and also what affect my pension will have on Social Security. I am married and I have been told that if my annual joint income is over $44,000, up to 85% of my Social Security can be taxed. Does my pension negate my Social Security?
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
New Jersey Globe

Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing

Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com

Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops

Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
New Jersey 101.5

Why do NJ police warn us about DWI checkpoints?

Roadside sobriety checkpoints are not all about the element of surprise in New Jersey. In fact, police need to notify the public when they plan to create a detour and check drivers for signs of impairment. So the next time you get frustrated by a newspaper or social media announcement...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Have you noticed? Rude behavior on the rise in NJ

If it seems to you like rude behavior is on the rise in New Jersey, you’re right. A new study published in the Harvard Business Review finds incivility, ranting and rudeness has been increasing for the past couple of years, especially on the front lines of health care, the retail sector, transportation and education.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 34-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On November 27, at around 2:50 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Route 46 East and Cleacene Ave when the officer observed a dark sedan parked in front of a business, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
PennLive.com

N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail

A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
CLEMENTON, NJ

