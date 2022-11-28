The corruption cabal in Trenton is at it again. This time with a new study/commission called for by the governor to evaluate his response during the COVID crisis. Interesting that the governor is now acting as if he must deliver on a promise to evaluate his actions. Maybe he wasn't listening to my show back in April when we highlighted one of the most comprehensive studies conducted by some of the smartest and most well-informed minds in the nation.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO