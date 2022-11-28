Read full article on original website
advertisernewsnorth.com
Vernon council reaches release, settlement with business administrator
The Vernon Township Council on Nov. 21 avoided litigation with Business Administrator Charles Voelker when it unanimously approved a release and settlement agreement, after having previously issued him a Rice Notice that it sought his removal and would be discussing his employment. The terms of the township’s settlement with Voelker...
advertisernewsnorth.com
High Point approves agreement with Montague schools
The High Point Regional School District Board of Education on Nov. 22 approved a new send-receive agreement with the Montague Township School District, which will allow Montague students to continue attending High Point after the current agreement expires at the end of the 2023-24 school year. The new agreement will...
New Jersey’s parent uprising is a huge win for you (Opinion)
The Red Wave that was so quickly dismissed by the media and the establishment politicos in New Jersey and across the country fails to recognize what actually happened during the November 2022 elections. First of all, as I wrote in the days following the Election, the "Trump Factor" was wildly...
NJ investigating cop trainers after appearance by Fox News pundit
TRENTON – An appeals court has rebuffed a bid by a company that trains police officers to quash a subpoena from the state comptroller, related to an Atlantic City conference that featured a Fox News political commentator. East Windsor-based New Jersey Criminal Interdiction, which does business as Street Cop...
Hey Murphy, we already did the study and you failed (Opinion)
The corruption cabal in Trenton is at it again. This time with a new study/commission called for by the governor to evaluate his response during the COVID crisis. Interesting that the governor is now acting as if he must deliver on a promise to evaluate his actions. Maybe he wasn't listening to my show back in April when we highlighted one of the most comprehensive studies conducted by some of the smartest and most well-informed minds in the nation.
I’m a teacher. Will Social Security be taxed when I retire?
Q. I intend to retire from a New Jersey public school in 2025. I will be 60 years old by then with 30 years of service. I am trying to plan for how my pension will be taxed, and also what affect my pension will have on Social Security. I am married and I have been told that if my annual joint income is over $44,000, up to 85% of my Social Security can be taxed. Does my pension negate my Social Security?
Trailblazing deputy chief becomes New Jersey's highest-ranking female fire officer
"I am no longer the young girl who sought to change a century of outdated tradition." A pioneer firefighter in Jersey City made history once again.
Are you getting a 9% raise Jan. 1? NJ minimum wage workers are (Opinion)
It would be a whopper of a raise for most people. Nearly 9%. I bet you’re not starting off the new year with such a bump. But minimum wage workers are. The current minimum wage of $13 per hour increases on Jan. 1, 2023 to $14.13 per hour. Under the Murphy administration plan it will soon max out at $15.
NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme
Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
New Jersey Globe
Verona man in runoff for Georgia U.S. Senate seat; poll shows him trailing
Early voting in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff began on Friday, where a Verona man, Republican Herschel Walker, faces Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic incumbent. More than 90,000 Georgia voters cast early votes on Saturday, about 1.3% of the total electorate. In comparison, New Jerseyans cast 25,658 early votes on the first Saturday of early voting in October 2022.
NJ Makes Changes For Unemployment Benefits ID Verification
3 additional ways for unemployed workers to verify their identity on unemployment applications.Photo byMorristown Minute. Unemployment Applications may have just gotten a little easier.
morristownnjcriminallawpost.com
Legal Procedures in NJ Motor Vehicle Stops
Many people have been pulled over by the police, usually for mundane reasons such as a broken taillight or speeding. A valid traffic stop is one where the police have observed an infraction related to your vehicle. Examples include broken headlights or tail lights, no license plate or expired plates, dark window tint, shattered windows, or visibly defective tires. They can also stop you when they have probable cause. Examples include speeding, not using headlights, swerving, reckless driving, or other driving-related infractions.
Why do NJ police warn us about DWI checkpoints?
Roadside sobriety checkpoints are not all about the element of surprise in New Jersey. In fact, police need to notify the public when they plan to create a detour and check drivers for signs of impairment. So the next time you get frustrated by a newspaper or social media announcement...
Have you noticed? Rude behavior on the rise in NJ
If it seems to you like rude behavior is on the rise in New Jersey, you’re right. A new study published in the Harvard Business Review finds incivility, ranting and rudeness has been increasing for the past couple of years, especially on the front lines of health care, the retail sector, transportation and education.
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier, and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50 pm, the Deptford Township...
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
rcbizjournal.com
Retired Cop Who Allegedly Lied Under Oath In NYC Case Lands Job At Rockland County DA’s Office
Matthew Wohl of Congers Receives State Waiver To Collect DA Salary And Police Pension. A retired NYPD officer who allegedly lied under oath in a trial in 2005 has landed a plum job at the Rockland County District Attorney’s office. Matthew Wohl, a Clarkstown resident, has landed a $94,000...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 34-year-old Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On November 27, at around 2:50 a.m., an officer was on routine patrol in the area of Route 46 East and Cleacene Ave when the officer observed a dark sedan parked in front of a business, police said.
Washington Twp. police warn about rise in catalytic converter thefts
Washington Township police are now investigating four thefts over the weekend in Surrey Lake Estates and other incidents in the northern end of town.
N.J. woman helped steal $565K in tax refund checks from mail
A New Jersey woman who was part of a crew that stole about $565,000 in tax refund checks has been sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison. Awilda Henriquez, 36, of Clementon, has also been ordered to pay restitution and will be subject to three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said Monday.
