waynedailynews.com
Cattlemen’s Ball 2023 Location Revealed, 2023 Will Mark 25 Years
PENDER – With the 25th anniversary of the Cattlemen’s Ball approaching, a northeast Nebraska farm was selected as the host site. According to a release, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Sedan a total loss after two-vehicle accident on Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a two-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska Thursday night. The accident happened along Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk at 6:21 p.m. A sedan traveling southbound turned left into a traveling northbound pickup at the intersection between Benjamin Ave. and 13th street. The sedan was a...
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: I-80 westbound back open in Buffalo County following crash
MINDEN, Neb. — UPDATE:. I-80 westbound is now back open at Exit 279. A crash has closed westbound I-80 at Exit 279. According to Nebraska 511, between Exit 279: NE 10; Minden and NE 10 (three miles east of Kearney) I-80 westbound is closed.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
klkntv.com
Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man leaves $40,000 to Northeast Community College for nursing scholarships
NORFOLK, Neb. – A love for nursing and a desire to help young people prompted a Norfolk man to include a nursing scholarship at Northeast Community College in his estate planning. Mahlon “Jack” Kohler passed away in Sept. 2021, at the age of 96. In his will, he left...
thebestmix1055.com
Lincoln Premium Poultry announces grower recognitions
— Lincoln Premium Poultry announced this week that three families will be honored in 2022 as top producers in Nebraska/Iowa, and one family will be recognized with an award for environmental stewardship. “This is the first year we are giving out awards,” Director of Administration for Lincoln Premium Poultry Jessica...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
News Channel Nebraska
McCarthy wins recount, defeats challenger Steiner retaining Ward 4 Council seat
MADISON, Neb. -- After all two hours of counting ballots, the results are in. Incumbent Andrew McCarthy defeated challenger Zach Steiner to retain his spot on the Norfolk Ward 4 Council. Before Monday's recount, McCarthy led the vote total 696 to 690. After the recount, McCarthy was declared the winner...
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
KETV.com
Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80
Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
siouxlandnews.com
Old South Sioux Walmart that has sat empty for years has a new tenant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — An old eyesore in South Sioux City is getting a facelift and a new business!. The City of South Sioux City confirmed that Dakota Supply Group is expanding into Nebraska and will be taking over the old Walmart in South Sioux City at 2727 Cornhusker Drive.
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities issue 41 citations for MIP at Norfolk house party
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Over 40 minors were cited by Norfolk Police early Friday morning for alcohol offenses. According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to the 1300 block of West Park for a large party shortly after midnight. Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said many attending the party...
norfolkneradio.com
Active warrants lead to arrest of Norfolk man
A Norfolk man was arrested Monday afternoon after fleeing from police and having active warrants in his name. Captain Mike Bauer says an officer spotted 49-year-old Lyle J. Frisch near the 300 block of south 1st Street around 2:50 p.m. yesterday, with dispatch confirming that he had three warrants out for his arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
Aurora News Register
Hamilton County grad cuts path from stylist to salon owner
Jennifer (Carriker) Archie graduated from Aurora High School in 2014 and has gone from hairdresser to salon owner in Grand Island in just over 15 years. Archie has dedicated herself to Master Stylists Salon and to a career that she said required hard work and passion to get ahead. “Cosmetology is not an easy career to get into like a lot of people think,” she said. “It’s not a get-rich-quick…
News Channel Nebraska
Business is booming: Norfolk business has busy day despite heavy snowfall
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Nebraskans had their first real taste of snowfall this season on Tuesday. With the roads slick and in need of a plow, people may think some local businesses might have had a quiet day. That wasn't the case for Captivating Windows by Magnolia's, a local business in...
Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by semi near North Sioux City
Officials have identified a woman who was killed after being hit by a semi north of North Sioux City on Saturday.
