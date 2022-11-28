ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, NE

waynedailynews.com

Cattlemen’s Ball 2023 Location Revealed, 2023 Will Mark 25 Years

PENDER – With the 25th anniversary of the Cattlemen’s Ball approaching, a northeast Nebraska farm was selected as the host site. According to a release, the Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska is a charity whose mission is to raise money for cancer research through an annual fundraiser. The...
PENDER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sedan a total loss after two-vehicle accident on Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were called to a two-vehicle accident in northeast Nebraska Thursday night. The accident happened along Benjamin Ave. in Norfolk at 6:21 p.m. A sedan traveling southbound turned left into a traveling northbound pickup at the intersection between Benjamin Ave. and 13th street. The sedan was a...
NORFOLK, NE
unkantelope.com

Football player charged with two counts of robbery

Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Flipped semi near Wood River caused 24-hour closure on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A tipped-over semi caused Interstate 80 from Wood River to Shelton to close for 24 hours, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near mile marker 291, just south of Shelton. No one was injured in the crash, but the semi...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Lincoln Premium Poultry announces grower recognitions

— Lincoln Premium Poultry announced this week that three families will be honored in 2022 as top producers in Nebraska/Iowa, and one family will be recognized with an award for environmental stewardship. “This is the first year we are giving out awards,” Director of Administration for Lincoln Premium Poultry Jessica...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Newman Grove mayor dies at 47

ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
NEWMAN GROVE, NE
KETV.com

Wind, rain and ice cause dozens of crashes on I-80

Neb. — Winter returned to parts of Nebraska on Tuesday. It didn't leave much snow on the ground, but there was plenty of danger along I-80 just west of Seward. Freezing rain turned into light snow creating a deceptive menace. But that wasn't the only concern according to...
SEWARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Authorities issue 41 citations for MIP at Norfolk house party

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Over 40 minors were cited by Norfolk Police early Friday morning for alcohol offenses. According to the Norfolk Police Division, officers were called to the 1300 block of West Park for a large party shortly after midnight. Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said many attending the party...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Active warrants lead to arrest of Norfolk man

A Norfolk man was arrested Monday afternoon after fleeing from police and having active warrants in his name. Captain Mike Bauer says an officer spotted 49-year-old Lyle J. Frisch near the 300 block of south 1st Street around 2:50 p.m. yesterday, with dispatch confirming that he had three warrants out for his arrest.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton

SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
SHELTON, NE
Aurora News Register

Hamilton County grad cuts path from stylist to salon owner

Jennifer (Carriker) Archie graduated from Aurora High School in 2014 and has gone from hairdresser to salon owner in Grand Island in just over 15 years. Archie has dedicated herself to Master Stylists Salon and to a career that she said required hard work and passion to get ahead. “Cosmetology is not an easy career to get into like a lot of people think,” she said. “It’s not a get-rich-quick…
GRAND ISLAND, NE

