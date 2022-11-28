ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

So the Mavs are reportedly signing Kemba Walker to stand around and watch Luka Dončić cook

The Dallas Mavericks have limped out of the starting blocks in this marathon known as the NBA season to a 9-10 record after nearly one quarter of the year. Luka Dončić is off to another MVP-caliber tear, but he’ll still finish empty-handed without much team success. Coming off the team’s conference finals run last postseason, the Mavs have looked nothing like the squad that blew out the Suns in Game 7 of the semifinals.
DALLAS, TX
Lakers Daily

Lakers legend Pau Gasol announces major life update

Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol shared some amazing life news on Wednesday, as he and his wife welcomed their second child into the world. It’s a wonderful moment for the Gasol family, and it’s great to see that everything has gone well with the birth of Gasol’s son. The two-time NBA champion also has a daughter, Elisabet Gianna Gasol, who was born in September of 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Ex-Celtic Kemba Walker To Sign With New Team

The Dallas Mavericks intend to sign veteran point guard Kemba Walker, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Walker, who has been a free agent since being waived by the Detroit Pistons in mid-October, last played for the New York Knicks during the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.6 points and 3.5 assists while playing an average of 25.6 minutes in 37 games before eventually falling out of the rotation. New York traded the four-time NBA All-Star to Detroit on draft night in a financially driven decision.
DALLAS, TX
Daily Mail

NBA ROUND-UP: Karl Anthony-Towns leaves defeat to Wizards with non-contact calf injury, Kevin Durant scores season high in Nets win while LA Lakers lose to 25-foot buzzer beater

Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 41 points, including 29 in the first half as the Washington Wizards beat Minnesota 142-127 on Monday after Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony-Towns was helped off the court in the third quarter with a right leg injury. Towns grabbed at his leg and went down near midcourt....
MINNESOTA STATE
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic vocal on Alperen Sengun mistake costing Rockets

Nikola Jokic is one of the most unique players to ever grace the NBA hardwood. That’s why any comparisons to the Denver Nuggets MVP shouldn’t be taken for granted. With the Houston Rockets playing back-to-back games against Jokic’s Nuggets, he was asked about second-year big man Alperen Sengun, who shares some similarities and admittedly models his game after the Serbian center.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy