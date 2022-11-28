Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Find Pierogi, Pastries, and a Taste of Poland at This Metro Phoenix Market
Polish immigrant Mariusz Kurowski founded a successful business in the 1990s in Chicago selling a wide selection of Polish sausages and groceries. When he sold his share, he and his wife Agnieszka, and their adult sons, Michael and Matthew, ventured to Arizona for the sunshine and warm weather. But like...
scottsdale.org
Pagoda Lane owners try The Quarter on for size
Three and a half years ago, Heather and Chip Hassan had an idea to bring small gift shops to the North Valley by opening the first location of Pagoda Lane in Paradise Valley. The brand now has a presence at a second location along the Greenway-Hayden loop and is testing the mall scene this holiday season with a pop-up shop at Scottsdale Quarter that will remain open through February.
northcentralnews.net
Cartel hosts Holiday Market in Coronado
November 2022 — Cartel Roasting Co. is hosting its first-ever Holiday Market at Cartel Coronado in central Phoenix, Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The grounds of the historic bungalow that houses Cartel will host pop-up shops for seven local artisans featuring handmade goods, plus a desert holiday-themed photo booth. The company also will partner with their neighbor, The Main Ingredient, where guests can go after the market and get $5 Christmas Cartel Irish Coffees and discounts on their meal.
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New Location
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open
You can find tomahawk steak at a newly opened Mexican restaurant.Photo byMaddie Hamilton/UnsplashonUnsplash. There’s no shortage of taco options in metro Phoenix. Few cities in the world can compete with the sheer volume of restaurants, trucks, and stands that sprout up in the Valley. The vast majority of these locations tend to focus on street tacos and other easy, quick-to-sling-together Mexican food. But what happens when you want something a bit more upscale, a bit more modern? That’s when your restaurant choices start to grow limited. Thankfully, if you’re ever interested in a modern take on classic Mexican, there is a new restaurant now open and serving hungry patrons in Phoenix.
getnews.info
Bridging AZ Announces the Opening of GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor, a Charity Store for Gently Used Home Furniture and Decor Items
GOT LEGS Furniture & Décor will provide residents in Arizona with a huge selection of home furniture and decor brands including Copenhagen, Ethan Allen, Howard Miller, and a host of others. Scottsdale, Ariz. – Bridging AZ, a local non-profit, Arizona’s first and largest furniture bank is announcing the opening...
Costco Planning to Open New Store in Arizona
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ABC15, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
azbigmedia.com
7 Valley cities rank in Top 100 Boomtowns in America
Metro Phoenix is doing extremely well when it comes to the Top Boomtowns in America rankings for 2022. Seven Valley cities are ranked in the Top 100 in SmartAsset‘s annual list. Here are the Arizona cities that are among the Boomtowns in America:. No. 17. Peoria. No. 25. Goodyear.
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
KTAR.com
New luxury detached homes available for rent in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX — A west Phoenix neighborhood is the home for a new community of single-family detached rental units. Sanctuary on 51st offers one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with fully fenced backyards or patios in Laveen. The complex, located at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, features open-concept floor plans with...
AZFamily
Mesa couple turns to On Your Side after Chase Bank suddenly closes their accounts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Imagine logging onto your bank account online only to discover your account is frozen, and you can’t get to your own money!. It happened to two different Valley families, and they reached out to On Your Side for help. Barb White and her husband Steve were shocked when they tried to log into their Chase bank accounts and discovered the bank had frozen all three of their accounts. “It’s like a punch in the gut,” Barb said. “It’s excruciating, because you just want answers. Can you just give me an answer? Can you tell me anything at all? They absolutely will not.” Steve said the situation felt helpless to him and that it left him and his wife confused as to why.
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
azbigmedia.com
10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona
As mortgage rates reached 20-year highs and the economy began to falter, the overall U.S. housing market saw sales drop and price growth slow. Yet, among the 100 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. and the 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona, prices were on the upswing in even more locations this year than last, with 86% of zips experiencing increases.
12news.com
From the simplest ingredients to the most delicious dishes, Fry Bread House is cooking up a storm
PHOENIX — Boiling pots of stew, fryers of hot oil and piles of crispy, golden fry bread make up the landscape of one of Phoenix's most famous Native American restaurants. "It's dangerous to come back here," Richard Perry says as he weaves his way through the hot kitchen of The Fry Bread House.
How the Metrocenter, light rail construction could help Arizona chip industry
Developers of the $1 billion Metrocenter Mall redevelopment project are set to move forward with purchasing the 80-acre site and demolishing most of the buildings by next year.
azbigmedia.com
Terravita Golf & Country Club reopens after $8.5 million renovation
Terravita Golf & Country Club in Scottsdale recently reopened its newly renovated golf course to member play following an $8.5 million renovation and enhancement project. Golf course architect Phil Smith led the seven-month renovation while Heritage Links performed the construction work. : 10 most expensive zip codes in Arizona. :...
azbex.com
Activity Advancing for Buckeye Commons Projects
The Buckeye Commons retail master plan near I-10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye continues to progress. Costco Wholesale Corporation recently paid master site owner Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. $5.7M for the 22-acre site of its new 161KSF store in the development. Costco will serve as an anchor site for Buckeye...
AZFamily
Agencies team up to save dog stuck on canal gate in western Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a “ruff” rescue as several agencies came together to save a pup in western Maricopa County. The story doesn’t end with the successful rescue, and you can bet it’s Something Good. Somehow, a German shepherd mix got stuck on the...
prescottenews.com
University researchers in Arizona, Washington collaborate to create a Valley fever vaccine – Cronkite News
Photo: Bridget Barker, a biology professor at Northern Arizona University, has been studying Valley fever for 20 years. A new research program combining the efforts of Northern Arizona University and the University of Washington aims to create a vaccine for Valley fever, an infectious fungal disease that poses an increasing threat as the climate continues to warm and dry.
