Kill Devil Hills, NC

WAVY News 10

Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
NBC12

Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident. Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel on Thursday, Dec. 1 approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 30, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
HATTERAS, NC
WAVY News 10

Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

Susan Hope Eisel of Kill Devil Hills, November 9

Susan Hope Eisel, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Born in Allegheny, PA on August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Hope and Paul Joseph Roeschenthaler. Susan earned her bachelor’s degree and spent her career as...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC

