WAVY News 10
Goodwill in Elizabeth City heavily damaged in fire
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a fire that heavily damaged the Goodwill store on W. Ehringhaus Street on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the store, which was occupied at the time. Crews reported light smoke...
Ambulance stolen from hospital in Elizabeth City
The ambulance was stolen from Sentara Albemarle Hospital and police say the pursuit ended in Southampton County.
Road closures scheduled for Saturday December 3 in Virginia Beach
Road closures scheduled for Saturday December 3 in Virginia Beach for the Holiday Parade at the Beach
Virginia Beach Police investigates deadly shooting on Pickering Street
VBPD tweeted around 3 a.m., that they were responding to a shooting in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.
Norfolk man dies after being shot by Virginia Beach officer, police say
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Norfolk man shot by a Virginia Beach officer died in the hospital early Friday morning, according to police. The Virginia Beach Police Department identified the man as Deshawn Whitaker, 28, and the person with him as Jacqueline Ortiz, 20, of Norfolk. The situation unfolded...
Police: Man shot, killed by Virginia Beach Police after pointing gun at officer
A man has died after being shot by a police officer in Virginia Beach Thursday, police. Deshawn Whitaker died early Friday morning.
1 injured following shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the call for the shooting came in around 8:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane.
WAVY News 10
Holiday Parade at the Beach promises a festive celebration
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Holiday Parade at the Beach Saturday promises to be a festive celebration of the holiday season. Keep an eye out for nearly 90 parade units, including giant balloons, marching bands, lighted floats, equestrian units, fire trucks, performing dance groups, motorcycles – and yes, the big man himself, Santa Claus.
Lockdown lifted after threats made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City
Threats made to Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City, N.C., police are on scene securing the school
NBC12
Va. Beach bus driver accused of driving while intoxicated
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Beach school bus driver has now been fired for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated. WAVY reports that Wayne Tomlin Jr. was charged this week, nearly a month after the alleged incident. Those charges include driving a commercial vehicle under the...
Analyst: VB officer who shot, killed man is justified in their actions
A former chief of police for Norfolk said the actions of a Virginia Beach Police officer are justified. This comes after police shot and killed a man who was pointing a gun at an officer.
Hampton Roads’ largest holiday train display opens in Virginia Beach
The Tidewater Big Train Operators' annual holiday show kicks off Friday evening and runs through December 10.
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
outerbanksvoice.com
Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel on Thursday, Dec. 1 approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 30, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
WAVY News 10
Police ID man killed in shooting on Wesleyan Drive in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police have identified the man killed in the shooting last week on Wesleyan Drive behind the Waffle House. He’s 52-year-old Steven Watkins, police announced Tuesday. He died at the scene after officers responded around 7:23 p.m. on Wednesday, November 23. Police say officers attempted lifesaving efforts but they were unsuccessful.
outerbanksvoice.com
Susan Hope Eisel of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Susan Hope Eisel, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Born in Allegheny, PA on August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Hope and Paul Joseph Roeschenthaler. Susan earned her bachelor’s degree and spent her career as...
Report received about Plaza Middle School student possibly having a weapon
Report received about Plaza Middle School student possibly having a weapon, building cleared by VBPD
