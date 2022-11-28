Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
Coast Guard rescues four from sinking vessel
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three adults and a 15-year-old from a sinking sailing vessel on Thursday, Dec. 1 approximately 98 miles from Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The 41-foot sailboat Rojodan crew contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina at approximately 6 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 30, stating that they had lost the use of both their engines and jib. The Coast Guard was unable to tow the vessel because of the distance from shore and weather conditions with wind gusts up to 40 knots and sea swells up to 8 feet.
big945.com
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Beach Road Bottle Shop
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce along with Ribbon Cutting Sponsor, ACE Hardware held a ribbon cutting on November 17th for Beach Road Bottle Shop, 1006 S. Virginia Dare Trail #4, Kill Devil Hills. Bob Peele, Past Chair of the Board of Directors, and Director, of Wanchese Marine Industrial Park...
outerbanksvoice.com
Susan Hope Eisel of Kill Devil Hills, November 9
Susan Hope Eisel, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center. Born in Allegheny, PA on August 22, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Alberta Hope and Paul Joseph Roeschenthaler. Susan earned her bachelor’s degree and spent her career as...
outerbanksvoice.com
Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund gets closer to $25,000 goal, but help is needed to reach this milestone
The Island Free Press (IFP) is pleased to announce that the Irene Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund, started through the Outer Banks Community Foundation, was a huge success in its inaugural year. The scholarship fund is close to its first goal of $25,000, but it needs the community’s help to reach...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1
Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. Vernon Daniels,...
outerbanksvoice.com
In Dare County, demand grows for more and better athletic facilities
Many area coaches, players, parents and other sports enthusiasts agree. The county’s growing population, coupled with an increasing interest in sports, especially soccer, has led to a demand for more and better athletic facilities and playing fields. “The need is now,” said Jamie Varnell, a local parent who has...
outerbanksvoice.com
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe of Powells Point, December 1
Carrie Mae Holdaway Thorpe, 97, of Powells Point, NC died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Mouth of Wilson, VA on October 25, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Ola Pilkins and Andrew Franklin Holdaway. In addition to her parents, she was preceded...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thanksgiving night fire in Kill Devil Hills causes extensive damage, loss of pets
The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department has reported that on November 24, 2022 at 8:50 p.m., fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1700 block of Sioux St. with fire showing from the roof area. Fire crews from Colington and Kitty Hawk fire departments also...
outerbanksvoice.com
OBX’s must-see Christmas houses
For the past nine years, Deborah and Dave Mennicucci have been spreading holiday cheer while also raising money for the Beach Food Pantry by lighting up their yard at 206 Clamshell Drive in Kill Devil Hills. And this year, the Mennicuccis hope to beat last year’s donations that totaled $4,833 and 1,108 pounds of food.
outerbanksvoice.com
Manteo High hoops teams open season with strong starts
Both Manteo High women’s and men’s teams won their opening games of the basketball season. On Tuesday, Nov. 29 the women defeated visiting Gates County, winning 50-14. Seniors Kyla Mallory and Erika Bailey led their team in scoring with 16 and 13 points each. The women followed that victory with an impressive road win over Cape Hatteras on Wednesday, Nov. 30 by a score of 58-33. The team takes the court again on Dec. 6 at Gates County.
outerbanksvoice.com
At Songwriters in the Round, music and storytelling take center stage
Being at the Songwriters in the Round at Hi Vibe Holistics Co-Op in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, Nov. 27 felt like a trip back in time. In the not-too-distant past, the room where people gathered to hear local musicians and composers Ruth Wyand, Ben Saltzman, Craig Honeycutt and Matt Maguire perform was known as The Pit, a legendary music venue on the Outer Banks.
roanokebeacon.com
Man charged after drugs found in vehicle, home
A Plymouth man jailed on drug trafficking charges last week posted $75,000 bond to secure his release before the end of the day. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Antoine Dewarren Purvis, 37, was taken into custody at his residence at 712 Washington Street about noon Tuesday, November 22, after sheriff’s investigators and state agents arrived at the location to serve a warrant based on previous drug buys at the location.
