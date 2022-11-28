ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Michael Beale talks Alfredo Morelos & Ryan Kent futures, Rangers' January transfer window & title race

In part two of our exclusive interview with Michael Beale, the new Rangers boss discusses January transfers, the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, plus the title race. The 42-year-old has been appointed as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's successor as he returns to the club just over one year since leaving alongside Steven Gerrard after three-and-a-half years as first-team coach.
BBC

Fleetwood Town & Bolton Wanderers fined by Football Association

Fleetwood and Bolton have been fined £4,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. The incident occurred in the 47th minute of the meeting between the sides at Highbury Stadium on 19 November. Bolton won the League One match 2-1.
SkySports

Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup

Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
BBC

Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves

Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
SkySports

World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now

Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
SkySports

Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup

Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
SkySports

Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules

Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
SkySports

England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game

Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
BBC

Mark O'Hara: St Mirren midfielder welcomes heading ban after two concussions 'worry'

St Mirren midfielder Mark O'Hara has welcomed new Scottish FA restrictions over heading after having "worries" over two career concussions. The governing body has banned professional players from heading the ball in training the day before - and the day after - a game. O'Hara has had two concussions within...
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up

Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.

