SkySports
Michael Beale talks Alfredo Morelos & Ryan Kent futures, Rangers' January transfer window & title race
In part two of our exclusive interview with Michael Beale, the new Rangers boss discusses January transfers, the futures of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos, plus the title race. The 42-year-old has been appointed as Giovanni van Bronckhorst's successor as he returns to the club just over one year since leaving alongside Steven Gerrard after three-and-a-half years as first-team coach.
BBC
Fleetwood Town & Bolton Wanderers fined by Football Association
Fleetwood and Bolton have been fined £4,000 by the Football Association for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion. The incident occurred in the 47th minute of the meeting between the sides at Highbury Stadium on 19 November. Bolton won the League One match 2-1.
SkySports
Sven Mislintat: Liverpool sporting director role interests former Arsenal head of recruitment
Former Arsenal head of recruitment Sven Mislintat is interested in succeeding Julian Ward as Liverpool sporting director. There have been no concrete negotiations yet but Mislintat is open to taking over when Ward leaves Anfield at the end of the season. The 50-year-old is currently on a break after leaving...
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss 'open' to international management and believes England can win World Cup
Former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has told Sky Sports News he is "open" to a managerial return with a national team. The 50-year-old has been out of work since the summer after being sacked by PSG in July and was linked with the Aston Villa job last month, before Unai Emery was appointed as Steven Gerrard's replacement.
SkySports
Wycombe vs Portsmouth: League One clash to be Sky Sports' first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game' on Sunday
Wycombe's Sky Bet League One clash against Portsmouth on Sunday will take place live on Sky Sports with enhanced coverage available throughout the broadcast, in a fixture billed by Sky Sports as the first-ever 'EFL Innovation Game'. The fixture, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, will...
BBC
Women's FA Cup: Birmingham host Huddersfield, Newcastle at home to Wolves
Birmingham City, the 2012 Women's FA Cup winners, will host Huddersfield Town in the third round. Newcastle United, who set a competition attendance record in round two, host Wolves in the draw's northern section. Hashtag United will host Actonians and Bristol City are at home to Southampton in the southern...
SkySports
World Cup - Wales reporter notebook: Rob Page's real test starts now
Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes reflects on Wales' difficult World Cup campaign and discusses what is next for Rob Page, Gareth Bale and Welsh football... There is a huge frustration on the surface right now because Wales haven't performed anywhere near their ability and there can be a number of reasons why.
SkySports
Gary Neville: Marcus Rashford 'back on it' and should start for England against Senegal in World Cup
Gary Neville believes Marcus Rashford is back to his best form and has earned his place in England's team for their crucial World Cup last-16 match against Senegal. Rashford, rejuvenated at Manchester United this season, was handed his first start of the tournament by Gareth Southgate on Tuesday night against Wales and justified his manager's faith with two goals in an impressive 3-0 win, including a stunning free-kick.
SkySports
Ian Maxwell: VAR working 'as it should' in Scottish Premiership but issues remain over interpretation of subjective rules
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell is adamant the implementation of VAR has served its purpose so far, despite criticism surrounding its use. The technology was introduced in the cinch Premiership in late October but there have been a range of complaints from managers, players and supporters over certain decisions and the length of time taken for incidents to be checked.
SkySports
Marieanne Spacey-Cale interview: Southampton FC Women manager on Saints' meteoric rise and unapologetically aiming for the WSL
When you are learning to drive, should you fail your test the first time, you go back to the drawing board, further your knowledge, gain more experience and persevere until you eventually succeed. It may seem like an odd comparison to make, but it is a simple way to explain...
SkySports
Mick Beale named Rangers manager as former QPR boss succeeds Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox
Rangers have appointed Mick Beale as their new manager on a deal until 2026. The 42-year-old arrived at the club's training ground on Monday to complete his move from QPR, where he took charge less than six months ago, and replaces Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked last week. Beale...
SkySports
England name Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford in line-up to face Wales in final World Cup group game
Phil Foden has been handed his first start of the World Cup alongside Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson in a refreshed England line-up to face Wales. Having stuck with the same starting XI in his first two games, Gareth Southgate has rung the changes, making four alterations, on the back of England's below-par draw with the USA on Friday, with qualification for the last 16 still not assured.
SkySports
Bayern Munich preparing £90m bid for Harry Kane | Man Utd to offer Marcus Rashford new deal - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Bayern Munich are "working on" landing Tottenham striker Harry Kane in a blockbuster £90m transfer. Manchester United will offer Marcus Rashford a new long-term deal. Liverpool are reportedly targeting a move for Sofyan Amrabat, who has been impressing at...
SkySports
Phil Foden stars for England against Wales: World Cup goal from the left reflects Man City man's game right now
"He is a great option in two or three positions and he will have a big impact," said Gareth Southgate amid the clamour for Phil Foden's inclusion. He made that impact in his second position of the night in England's emphatic 3-0 win over Wales. After playing on the right...
SkySports
Kolo Toure: Wigan appoint former Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool defender as manager
Wigan have appointed Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half year deal. The Ivorian, 41, who had been working as first-team coach at Leicester since February 2019, held talks with the Championship side earlier this month and has now completed his move to the DW Stadium. Toure worked...
SkySports
Rob Page coy on dropping Aaron Ramsey against England | Gareth Bale: Every team has a weakness
Rob Page says he will select a team to compete with England - but stopped short of revealing if Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey would start for Wales' in their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. Defeat to Iran has left Wales' chances of progressing to the round of...
SkySports
Chelsea close on Christopher Nkunku transfer & David Beckham to bid for Manchester United - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Chelsea are reportedly closing in on Christopher Nkunku's transfer from RB Leipzig - with only a contract needing to be signed. THE SUN. David Beckham will make a bid to buy Manchester United, pal Rio Ferdinand has revealed. Arsenal and...
BBC
Mark O'Hara: St Mirren midfielder welcomes heading ban after two concussions 'worry'
St Mirren midfielder Mark O'Hara has welcomed new Scottish FA restrictions over heading after having "worries" over two career concussions. The governing body has banned professional players from heading the ball in training the day before - and the day after - a game. O'Hara has had two concussions within...
SkySports
Marcus Rashford a 'completely different version' to how he was at Euros, says England boss Gareth Southgate
England boss Gareth Southgate says the World Cup's joint-top scorer Marcus Rashford is a transformed player compared to how he was at the Euros in 2021. Last summer, Rashford was just a fringe player nursing a shoulder injury as England reached the final of the European Championships, ultimately missing a penalty in the shootout with Italy.
SkySports
Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up
Gareth Southgate says he cannot freely hand out caps to his England fringe players in Tuesday's final World Cup group game with Wales, despite the temptation of rotation. England are top of Group B with four points and needing one more to secure safe passage into the knockout rounds, but Southgate is facing calls to rotate his squad with qualification all but secured. Only a four-goal defeat to Wales, at the bottom of the group, would see a last-16 spot come under threat.
