ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fan flock to Forward Club for World Cup watch party

MADISON, Wis. – Soccer fans flocked to Breese Stevens Field bright and early on Saturday to watch the U.S. Men’s National Team in the knockout round of the World Cup for the first time since 2014. You could feel the spirit before the match. “Supporting the USA, got to get it done,” Jackson Smith, a soccer fan said. “Hopefully they...
MADISON, WI
SkySports

Birmingham takeover: Maxi Lopez and Paul Richardson pull out of deal

Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez say they have pulled out of their bid to buy Birmingham City following five months of talks. Richardson has confirmed that their company Maxco Capital were unable to agree revised terms after being granted exclusivity to complete a takeover in the summer. Former Barcelona player...
SkySports

Charlton 0-1 Cheltenham: Alfie May hits winner at The Valley

Alfie May scored the only goal as Cheltenham stretched their unbeaten league run to five games with a win at Charlton. May pounced late to grab the three points following a mistake by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray. The only action of note in the first half fell to the visitors as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy