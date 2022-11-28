Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up

Read full article on original website
Netherlands v USA: World Cup 2022, last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Will the Americans upset the Dutch to reach the quarter-finals? Follow the latest news and action with Beau Dure
SkySports
Declan Rice says England deserve more credit for their World Cup performances and other nations should fear them
Declan Rice believes England should be getting more credit for their performances in a tricky World Cup group stage - while other contenders such as France and Argentina suffered shock defeats. The Three Lions cruised to top spot in Group B thanks to two wins and a draw against Iran,...
SkySports
Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?
The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports
Graeme Souness questions VAR decision and calls for proof from FIFA over dramatic Japan goal against Spain which knocked out Germany
FIFA has confirmed Japan's controversial winning goal against Spain on Thursday was correctly awarded. Japan came from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1, with the victory being secured by Ao Tanaka, who turned in Kaoru Mitoma's cut-back despite the ball initially appearing to have gone out of play. A...
SkySports
The Ben Stokes revolution: England's red-ball batting has been transformed - will other Test sides follow their lead?
If Bazball is Test cricket played on steroids, as Sky Sports' Mark Butcher put it during the home summer, then the Test cricket England played on day one in Pakistan is Bazball on steroids. Ben Stokes' side have not only taken their freewheeling approach to the subcontinent, they have taken...
SkySports
England Women's Alice Capsey says she has 'massively grown in confidence' after Big Bash stint with Melbourne Stars
England Women have Australia in their sights once again. They may have to beat them to win the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February and they will definitely have to beat them to regain the Ashes on home soil next summer. It seems almost certain that all-rounder Alice...
SkySports
Gabriel Jesus: Brazil forward to miss rest of World Cup with knee injury and may be absent for Arsenal league games
Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of Brazil's World Cup campaign with a knee injury and is a doubt for the Premier League restart with Arsenal later this month. The striker picked up the injury during Friday's 1-0 defeat against Cameroon and came off in the 64th minute. Left-back Alex...
SkySports
England's Rawalpindi problem - how do you take 20 Pakistan wickets on a pitch that resembles 'a road'?
After an exhilarating performance with the bat, England were brought straight back down to earth as Pakistan made them toil with the ball on day two of the first Test in Rawalpindi.. Led by four centurions, England set the hosts an imposing target after being bowled out for 657 on...
SkySports
England's victory hopes boosted by late wickets after Pakistan captain Babar Azam hits hundred on flat pitch
England's hopes of forcing victory over Pakistan in the first Test were boosted by late wickets on day three after they had been largely stalled by Babar Azam's eighth Test century and the flat Rawalpindi pitch. Pakistan closed on 499-7 to trail by 158 in reply to England's 657 all...
SkySports
John Stones hails Harry Maguire's terrific World Cup performances
John Stones says Harry Maguire deserves huge credit for a host of "terrific" performances for England at the World Cup. Maguire's very involvement for England in Qatar came under scrutiny after making just nine appearances for Manchester United in an indifferent start to the 2022/23 season. But Gareth Southgate's faith...
SkySports
Paul Farbrace announced as head coach of Sussex
Former England assistant coach, Paul Farbrace, has been announced as the new head coach of Sussex. Farbrace joins Sussex after three years as sporting director of Warwickshire, overseeing their success in the County Championship in 2021. Brilliant England pass 500 on historic day one in Pakistan. He was assistant coach...
SkySports
Pakistan openers Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq make England toil in reply to tourists' 657 all out
Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq led the Pakistan fightback against England with an unbeaten century partnership on day two of the first Test in Rawalpindi after the tourists posted a first-innings total of 657 all out. England were eventually dismissed late on the second morning, with Harry Brook leading the way...
SkySports
Alexander Djiku says Ghana are not 'bitter' about controversy vs Uruguay in 2010 but remains wary of Luis Suarez
As the Ghana players arrived for their crucial group game against South Korea in Al Rayyan the corridors of the Education Stadium were filled with the sound of West Africa. 'Jama time' is a musical celebration of culture, a nod towards good morale, team spirit and togetherness. The players shuffled...
SkySports
Kate Cross embracing England transformation | The youngsters are 'fearless'
Kate Cross says she is more than ready to embrace a new "attacking" style of cricket with England. England are currently in the West Indies in preparation for three one-day internationals and five T20 games, a schedule starting on December 4 under the leadership of new head coach Jon Lewis, who has replaced Lisa Keightley.
SkySports
England make history in Pakistan by scoring 506-4 on day one with four players hitting centuries
England's 'Bazball' brand of cricket blossomed on its first overseas outing as centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook powered the tourists to a record-breaking 506-4 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. England became the first side to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test,...
SkySports
Liverpool set £30m asking price for Sofyan Amrabat - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Liverpool will need to pay upwards of £30m if they are to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January, according to reports. THE SUN. Cristiano Ronaldo brought the streets of Lisbon to a standstill on Tuesday when his £500,000 fleet of...
SkySports
World Cup hits and misses: Romelu Lukaku shadow of former self as Belgium's tournament exit spelt end for head coach Roberto Martinez
When it comes to hits and misses, there cannot be many more literal examples of the latter than Romelu Lukaku's performance against Croatia. Coming on at half-time with Belgium in need of just one goal to progress, Lukaku missed four clear chances to score. The second, a header, would not...
SkySports
Heather Knight: England captain excited to 'score runs' in West Indies as she rules out 'Mankad' tactic
Returning England captain Heather Knight says she is "100 per cent fit" after almost three months out with a hip injury and ruled out England using the 'Mankad' tactic against the West Indies. Having undergone surgery in August, England's captain returns for the three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals...
SkySports
World Cup 2022 - Croatia 0-0 Belgium: Romelu Lukaku misses big chances as Roberto Martinez's 'golden generation' knocked out and Croatia reach last 16
Romelu Lukaku hit a post and missed a string of chances as Belgium's 'golden generation' were knocked out of the World Cup, their 0-0 draw with Croatia sending the 2018 runners-up into the last 16 with Group F winners Morocco. Roberto Martinez's side finished third four years ago and led...
SkySports
Uruguay's Luis Suarez will not apologise to Ghana for handball that knocked them out of 2010 World Cup
Uruguay forward Luis Suarez says he will not apologise for the deliberate handball that knocked Ghana out of the 2010 World Cup - as the two countries prepare to reunite on Friday. In what was one of the most controversial moments in World Cup history, Suarez denied Ghana a late...
