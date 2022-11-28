ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gareth Southgate: England manager says he cannot freely give caps to fringe players against Wales by rotating his line-up

By Sam Blitz
SkySports
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Eddie Jones to learn fate next week: Should England stick or twist?

The RFU's review panel will meet with Jones on Monday, ahead of a board meeting on Tuesday and a formal announcement from the RFU is expected midweek. The panel consists of board and executive members along with independent, former players and coaches. Jones has overseen England's worst year since 2008,...
SkySports

John Stones hails Harry Maguire's terrific World Cup performances

John Stones says Harry Maguire deserves huge credit for a host of "terrific" performances for England at the World Cup. Maguire's very involvement for England in Qatar came under scrutiny after making just nine appearances for Manchester United in an indifferent start to the 2022/23 season. But Gareth Southgate's faith...
SkySports

Paul Farbrace announced as head coach of Sussex

Former England assistant coach, Paul Farbrace, has been announced as the new head coach of Sussex. Farbrace joins Sussex after three years as sporting director of Warwickshire, overseeing their success in the County Championship in 2021. Brilliant England pass 500 on historic day one in Pakistan. He was assistant coach...
SkySports

Kate Cross embracing England transformation | The youngsters are 'fearless'

Kate Cross says she is more than ready to embrace a new "attacking" style of cricket with England. England are currently in the West Indies in preparation for three one-day internationals and five T20 games, a schedule starting on December 4 under the leadership of new head coach Jon Lewis, who has replaced Lisa Keightley.
SkySports

Liverpool set £30m asking price for Sofyan Amrabat - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's newspapers... Liverpool will need to pay upwards of £30m if they are to sign Sofyan Amrabat in January, according to reports. THE SUN. Cristiano Ronaldo brought the streets of Lisbon to a standstill on Tuesday when his £500,000 fleet of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy