columbusnavigator.com
Santa Extravaganza At The Lazarus Building Will Transport You Back To Your Childhood
If you’re over 25 years old and you grew up in Columbus, there’s a good chance that you remember the magic that was Lazarus at Christmas. The downtown department store was all decked out, with a giant tree of lights on the front and beautiful scenes in the windows. And of course, there was Santa Claus. I loved going to Lazarus at any time of the year as a kid, but Christmas was always extra special.
Times Gazette
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
Record-Herald
A holiday trip through WCH history
This year, Angela Williams-Gebhardt, of Key Realty, and Christy Gustin, home mortgage lender for American Eagle Mortgage, will be hosting the Washington Court House Christmas Home Tour. This tour will give an inside look at 11 of the most historic homes in town along with one of the most historic...
13-year-old took weapon trick-or-treating: Family
A central Ohio family said it has learned its lesson after one of the children in the house got hold of a gun.
WHIZ
Dog of The Week: Meet Spike
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves playing outside and is very hyper and energetic. Meet Spike, he’s a two-year-old French and American Bulldog who loves playing with dogs, cats and kids, rides well in the car and has energy like an energizer battery.
WHIZ
I-70 East Reopened in Zanesville
The Ohio Department of Transportation says a Wednesday afternoon construction incident closed a portion of Interstate 70. I-70 east was closed beyond State Route 60 South/State Route 146 East/Seventh Street because of an accident . The left lane of I-70 west was blocked at Underwood Street as well delaying the Christmas Parade and backing up traffic all around the city.
Chick-fil-A to open new location in Miami Valley this week; 100 local heroes to eat free
SPRINGFIELD — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open its doors to the public this week in Springfield. Beginning on Thursday, Dec. 1st., the new Chick-fil-A on Bechtle Avenue near the Bechtle Crossing Shopping Mall will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry out services Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. through 10 p.m., according to a spokesperson with Chick-fil-A.
WHIZ
Local Woman Turns 105 Years Old
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Residents at the Helen Purcell Home celebrated a very special occasion this afternoon. Born in 1917 right here in Zanesville, McCall has seen and experienced just about everything throughout her ten and a half decades. She says she’s lived life to the fullest. spending 74 years...
NBC4 Columbus
Cold start to December, but big warm-up returns to Columbus area
Thursday: Sunshine early, mostly sunny late, high 38. It has been a much colder day today after temps surged ahead of the front into the upper 50s early this morning. Temps dropped nearly 20+ degrees behind the front. We have been cold and windy with sunshine through the day today. Expect skies to remain partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight tonight with lows dropping to the upper teens to lower 20s inside the city.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
sciotopost.com
Ross County – New Sculpture Takes Flight at Great Seal State Park’s COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director (ODNR) Mary Mertz today unveiled a new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Storm, a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyles, is now on permanent display...
WHIZ
Head-On Collision on Maple Avenue Sends Two to Hospital
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Zanesville Police are investigating a head-on crash on Maple Avenue that sent two people to the hospital. The accident happened at the intersection of Maple Ave. and Brandywine Blvd around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. Zanesville police along with the Zanesville Fire Department and Genesis Community Ambulance responded...
cwcolumbus.com
Newark firefighters faced extreme flames, smoke during life-saving rescue of woman
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — Newark firefighters shared their story of how they were able to save a woman last week from her burning home facing extremely heavy smoke. "There was zero visibility in the house," said Newark Firefighter Aaron Berkley. "It's hot. Your face mask fogs up. It's very disorienting."
columbusunderground.com
Local Hate Group Plans to Disrupt Children’s Event in Clintonville
The Proud Boys, a far right extremist group, has announced that they will be gathering at a drag queen story time event in Columbus on December 3rd. The Holi-drag Storytime event is slated to be held at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus and is described as “a new family-friendly, LGBTQ+ holiday tradition in Central Ohio.”
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Horton and Stewart from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Horton and Stewart from the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center!. Both pets are hoping to find their fur-ever families. Both Horton and Stewart are young and energetic and came into the shelter as strays. They will be available for adoption on Saturday.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants: Chapman’s Eat Market in German Village Debuts at No. 3
When The New York Times awarded Chapman’s Eat Market a spot on its list of “the 50 places in America we’re most excited about” last year, people noticed. “FOMO’’ ran rampant. Consequently, Chapman’s became the toughest reservation to score in town. Even...
columbusmonthly.com
Lost Columbus: Buckeye Steel Castings Anchored the South Side’s Steelton Neighborhood
Even though it wasn’t an industrial power like Cleveland, Columbus did produce shoes, glass, railroad cars, grave vaults, caskets—and steel, in the form of Buckeye Steel Castings. Established near Downtown in 1881, the company made cast-iron farm tools but soon turned to rail car couplers. An 1894 merger created the Buckeye Malleable Iron and Coupler Co. on Russell Street close to North Fourth Street. Renamed Buckeye Steel Castings after it started making that essential metal, it moved to its Parsons Avenue site in 1902 and made both couplers and railroad trucks—the assemblies that hold a rail car’s wheels and bearings in place. Most have four wheels, but the company also produced a special six-wheel assembly—the Buckeye Truck—for extra-heavy loads. In 1901, Buckeye Steel’s manager was Samuel Prescott Bush, a trained mechanic, railroad motive power superintendent and the grandfather and great-grandfather of two U.S. presidents. He was president of the company from 1908 to 1928.
Tammy's Sign
Located at 1333 E. Canal Street in Nelsonville, Tammy’s Country Kitchen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner every Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHIZ
Temporary road closures due to bridge inspections
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office announced Monday that crews will be inspecting bridges throughout the county on Wednesday and Thursday this week. The following roads will be closed on the date specified temporarily at various times while crews inspect the structures with snooper equipment. Wednesday, November...
Angry Ohio man barricades himself in burning home, refuses fire dept. help
ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Zanesville, Ohio man barricaded himself inside his burning home Sunday and refused help from the local fire department, according to WHIZ and The Times Recorder. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said his department received a call about a house fire on Coopermill Road around 2 p.m. Sunday. When the South […]
