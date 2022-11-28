Read full article on original website
An Acushnet Chef Is Fusing Mexican Cuisine With New England Flair Across the SouthCoast
What happens when you fuse West Coast cuisine with East Coast flair? Answer: The most unique Mexican cuisine to come across the SouthCoast. 32-year-old Colton Coburn-Wood moved from Boston to Acushnet back in 2020 and has been cooking professionally for the past 15 years. He's been a head chef since the age of 24 at multiple establishments around the Boston area and is finally ready to bring his expertise and style to the SouthCoast.
City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED
Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, Cape Cod and Attleboro residents to receive Marian Medal
FALL RIVER — Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha, S.D.V., will award the Marian Medal to 66 members of parishes from throughout the Fall River Diocese at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption, 327 Second Street, Fall River. First presented in...
Lifelong New Bedford resident Bob Bromley announces candidacy for Ward 3 City Council seat
Longtime public servant, Veterans Advisory Board chairman and government fiscal analyst pledges a “Back to Basics” focus on constituent services. “Lifelong city resident Bob Bromley is running for the Ward 3 City Council seat in the upcoming special election to focus on constituent services and the concerns of residents of the ward.
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations
As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
Boston City Council moves to lower voting age for municipal elections
BOSTON - The City Council voted 9-4 Wednesday to lower the voting age for Boston elections. The measure would allow 16 and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. It would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level.The home rule petition requires approval from Mayor Michelle Wu and then the state Legislature. Several other Massachusetts communities have tried to lower the voting age and failed. A bill to lower the age also stalled in the Legislature last year.City Councilor Julia Mejia said young people may already be working multiple jobs or making their voices heard by participating in protests. "The...
Incoming Cape Cod Sheriff Donna Buckley Wants to Focus on Rehabilitation
Much has been said about the hotly-contested Bristol County Sheriff's election, both around the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and nationally, that saw Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeat longtime Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson. Just across Buzzards Bay on Cape Cod, however, was an open sheriff election that drew many parallels to the...
The Bird Man who never got caged
On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder
FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
Here is How You Can Help Wareham DECA’s ‘Operation Warmth’
The Wareham Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) is getting involved in the community in a meaningful way this winter. Dubbed “Operation Warmth,” the club aims to collect winter gear to be donated to victims of domestic violence at The Women’s Center in New Bedford. What is...
Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
Murder trial involving New Bedford man begins concerning death of Fall River’s Joseph Tavares
The murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose, a former New Bedford resident, began this morning in Fall River Superior Court. Rose is charged with shooting and killing 37-year-old Joseph Tavares on December 22, 2018, outside the Regency Hotel on Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth. According to the Bristol County District...
Fall River man nominated by Governor Baker as Associate Justice of the Superior Court
BOSTON – This week, Governor Charlie Baker nominated Attorney Michael A. Cahillane as Associate Justice of the Superior Court and Acting Clerk Magistrate Jennifer Lennon as Clerk Magistrate of the Marlborough District Court. “Attorney Cahillane and Acting Clerk Magistrate Lennon will bring valuable knowledge and experience to their new...
‘Every second is a life’: Attleboro police chief requests funding for active shooter response gear
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney is asking for funding to better protect the city's students from mass shootings.
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Seven Legendary Wareham Restaurants to Try Now That Lindsey’s Has Closed
There has been a lot of discussion this week across the SouthCoast about the abrupt closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant, a Wareham staple that had been in operation for 74 years. Whether you want to take the side of the employees or the side of the owner, the bottom...
The Best Ghostly Legend near Providence is the ‘House Next to White’s’
If you ask anyone of a certain age what the most haunted house is on the Massachusetts SouthCoast near Providence, they’re not going to mention Fall River’s Lizzie Borden House, Middleboro’s Oliver Estate or even Wareham’s Fearing Tavern. Instead, they’ll bring up a place that is...
