New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

An Acushnet Chef Is Fusing Mexican Cuisine With New England Flair Across the SouthCoast

What happens when you fuse West Coast cuisine with East Coast flair? Answer: The most unique Mexican cuisine to come across the SouthCoast. 32-year-old Colton Coburn-Wood moved from Boston to Acushnet back in 2020 and has been cooking professionally for the past 15 years. He's been a head chef since the age of 24 at multiple establishments around the Boston area and is finally ready to bring his expertise and style to the SouthCoast.
ACUSHNET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting POSTPONED

Due to the weather forecast predicted for Saturday, December 3, the Downtown Holiday Stroll and the Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting have been postponed until Saturday, December 10. Updated event information is as follows:. Downtown Holiday Stroll. Date and time: 12 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. (Rain date: 12...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England

CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton. 
CANTON, MA
vineyardgazette.com

State Proposes Major Overhaul of Septic Regulations

As coastal ponds and estuaries continue to deteriorate throughout the Cape and Islands, the state Department of Environmental Protection has proposed a pair of wastewater regulation amendments that could have sweeping impacts across the region, forcing Island towns to upgrade hundreds — if not thousands — of septic systems, or come up with a long-term plan to mitigate their nitrogen pollution.
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS Boston

Boston City Council moves to lower voting age for municipal elections

BOSTON - The City Council voted 9-4 Wednesday to lower the voting age for Boston elections. The measure would allow 16 and 17-year-old residents to vote in municipal elections. It would not change any voting requirements at the state or federal level.The home rule petition requires approval from Mayor Michelle Wu and then the state Legislature. Several other Massachusetts communities have tried to lower the voting age and failed. A bill to lower the age also stalled in the Legislature last year.City Councilor Julia Mejia said young people may already be working multiple jobs or making their voices heard by participating in protests. "The...
BOSTON, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

The Bird Man who never got caged

On Jan. 11, 1896, Johnston police were notified to be on the look-out for Frederic Howard Carpenter, a noted bird expert throughout the East Coast. Carpenter had checked out of the Park Hotel in Attleboro that morning just before the proprietor learned that he had paid his bill with a $200 forged check and stolen nearly twenty dollars from the cash register.
JOHNSTON, RI
FUN 107

Trial Begins for New Bedford Man Accused of Dartmouth Murder

FALL RIVER — A former New Bedford resident is now being tried for murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Fall River man Joseph Tavares in Dartmouth in 2018. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said the murder trial of 52-year-old Robert Rose started Thursday morning in Fall River Superior Court.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes

The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
WAREHAM, MA
ABC6.com

Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
