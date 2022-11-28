ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Louisville Falls to #4 Ohio State 96-77

It was a tale of two halves. In the first half Louisville was using Ohio State’s press against them. They were moving the ball well and getting open shots. The Cards held a 50-37 a minutes into the 2nd half and then the OSU pressure got to Louisville. As Coach Walz broke it down, “We did a much better job in the first half attacking to score. In the second half it looked like we were just trying to get across half-court.” The momentum swung totally in favor of the Buckeyes and they took a two point lead into the last quarter.
Card Chronicle

Louisville no match for Maryland, falls to 0-7

The Louisville men’s basketball team once again trailed from start to finish in a 79-54 loss to No. 22 Maryland Tuesday night in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. The loss dropped the Cards to 0-7 in Kenny Payne’s first season as head coach. U of L’s current eight-game losing...
Card Chronicle

Louisville-Maryland preview: Cards shoot for first win in final ACC-B10 Challenge

Louisville Cardinals (0-6) vs. No. 22 Maryland Terrapins (6-0) Location: KFC Yum Center: Louisville, Ky. Announcers: Doug Sherman (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) Last Meeting: Louisville won 63-55 on 11/27/21 in the Baha Mar Hoops Championship game in the Bahamas. Series History:. Projected Starting Lineups:. Statistics:. Maryland’s Season to Date:...
