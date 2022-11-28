The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to championship pedigree. Having played in four of the last five SEC Championship games and winning last season’s College Football Playoff, the stage won’t be too big for Kirby Smart’s team when they hit the field in Mercedes-Benz Stadium tomorrow afternoon to face LSU. With that said, Smart does want his team focused and to come in with the right frame of mind.

ATHENS, GA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO