ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Bays, NY

Atlantic Marine Conservation Society saves 20 Kemp's ridley sea turtles from cold waters

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMV80_0jQNGuW100

Twenty Kemp's ridley sea turtles were rescued Sunday by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

The Hampton Bays-based nonprofit took in the endangered turtles that were unable to make their way south. Once the water drops below 50 degrees, the species of sea turtles face hypothermia.

The cold-stunned sea turtles were taken to the nonprofit's critical care facility to help free up space for their network partners in Massachusetts.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society posted on their Facebook page that all 20 turtles were triaged and are already swimming in their three tanks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Fire rips through home in Melville

Officials say a fire has ripped through a home in Melville. According to officials, the flames erupted just after 12:30 a.m. on Breton Avenue. Four fire departments responded to the scene. It is not known if there were any people inside, or if there were any injuries.
MELVILLE, NY
News 12

News 12

123K+
Followers
42K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy