Atlantic Marine Conservation Society saves 20 Kemp's ridley sea turtles from cold waters

Twenty Kemp's ridley sea turtles were rescued Sunday by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

The Hampton Bays-based nonprofit took in the endangered turtles that were unable to make their way south. Once the water drops below 50 degrees, the species of sea turtles face hypothermia.

The cold-stunned sea turtles were taken to the nonprofit's critical care facility to help free up space for their network partners in Massachusetts.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society posted on their Facebook page that all 20 turtles were triaged and are already swimming in their three tanks.