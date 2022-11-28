ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend

Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
Community Impact Houston

7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4

The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
Community Impact Houston

Humble City Council green lights Harmony Cove development

Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway and Old Humble Road, the community will feature 412 single-family homes starting at $300,000. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Humble City Council approved plans for Harmony Cove—a new neighborhood by Saratoga Homes—on Oct. 27. Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway...
Community Impact Houston

Check out November's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Bradbury Forest, 77373

Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Bradbury Forest drives, Bradbury Forest comprises 567 single-family homes and is zoned to Spring ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Bradbury Forest drives, Bradbury Forest comprises 567 single-family homes and is zoned to Spring ISD. Median home value:...
Community Impact Houston

Groundbreaking planned for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah

A project to extend David Memorial Drive will begin in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 will begin in 2023 following road clearing in late 2022, according to Kathie Reyer, city administrator for the city of Shenandoah. Tree and brush clearing, budgeted at $170,000, is expected to be completed by February, officials said. A groundbreaking ceremony for the road project will take place Dec. 6, and construction on the project is estimated to begin in April. Shenandoah is providing $2 million for the project; Montgomery County is providing $5 million; and the city of Conroe is providing $2.1 million because the project will touch each of those jurisdictions, Reyer said.
Community Impact Houston

Lick Ice Cream and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Community Impact Houston

Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closes League City location

Coco Crepes, Waffles and Coffee in League City closed Nov. 27, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. (Courtesy Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee) Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closed Nov. 27 at 2471 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 100, League City, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. The Houston-based franchise eatery served crepes, paninis, waffles, soups and salads.
Community Impact Houston

Pet Supplies Plus hosting grand opening in Pearland

Over the grand opening weekend, the new Pet Supplies Plus will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes. (Courtesy Pexels) National pet supplies retailer Pet Supplies Plus will host a grand opening event from Dec. 3-4 at 11940 Broadway St., Ste. 140, Pearland. The store will offer full-service grooming as well as pet foods and goods. Over the grand opening weekend, the store will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes as well as free dog food for the first 100 customers on Sunday, Dec. 4. 346-362-1321. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Community Impact Houston

The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball

The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
Community Impact Houston

VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe

VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
Community Impact Houston

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

