Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
5 events in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend
Here are five things to do in Conroe and Montgomery this weekend, Dec. 2-5. (Community Impact staff) The Montgomery County Food Bank is collecting donations as part of its Stock the Sleigh annual event Nov. 1-Dec. 1 that culminates with a festive drop-off event for all donations to the food bank Dec. 2. The food bank is seeking to collect 1 million meals to meet needs. Residents can host a food drive or make a financial donation directly to the food bank. Needed items include canned meat or pouches, grains, fruit juices, canned vegetables and beans, peanut butter, canned fruits, cereals and healthy snacks. The drop-off event includes photos with Santa and sweet treats. 4-7 p.m. Free. Montgomery County Food Bank, 1 Food for Life Way, Conroe. www.mcfoodbank.org/stockthesleigh.
School of Rock to bring rock n' roll spirit to the Heights with Dec. 3 opening
School of Rock, part of a chain that has been bringing performance-based music education to the masses since 1998, is coming to the Heights. (Courtesy School of Rock) School of Rock, part of a chain that has been bringing performance-based music education to the masses since 1998, is coming to the Heights.
Kolache Shoppe to host grand opening celebration in Kingwood on Dec. 8-10
Located at 4521 Kingwood Drive, the new bakery is owned by franchisees Jordan and Kristy Armendinger and represents Kolache Shoppe's third location. (Courtesy Kolache Shoppe) Following a soft opening in early November, Kolache Shoppe will host a three-day grand opening celebration for its new Kingwood location Dec. 8-10, according to a Nov. 30 news release.
7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
Humble City Council green lights Harmony Cove development
Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway and Old Humble Road, the community will feature 412 single-family homes starting at $300,000. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Humble City Council approved plans for Harmony Cove—a new neighborhood by Saratoga Homes—on Oct. 27. Located at the southeast corner of Will Clayton Parkway...
Check out November's featured neighborhood in Spring, Klein: Bradbury Forest, 77373
Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Bradbury Forest drives, Bradbury Forest comprises 567 single-family homes and is zoned to Spring ISD. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Located near the intersection of Cypresswood and Bradbury Forest drives, Bradbury Forest comprises 567 single-family homes and is zoned to Spring ISD. Median home value:...
Groundbreaking planned for David Memorial Drive extension in Shenandoah
A project to extend David Memorial Drive will begin in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 will begin in 2023 following road clearing in late 2022, according to Kathie Reyer, city administrator for the city of Shenandoah. Tree and brush clearing, budgeted at $170,000, is expected to be completed by February, officials said. A groundbreaking ceremony for the road project will take place Dec. 6, and construction on the project is estimated to begin in April. Shenandoah is providing $2 million for the project; Montgomery County is providing $5 million; and the city of Conroe is providing $2.1 million because the project will touch each of those jurisdictions, Reyer said.
New members of The Woodlands Township board of directors sworn in at Nov. 30 meeting
Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack administered the oath of office to all four new board members. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) Four new faces to The Woodlands Township board of directors were sworn in at the Nov. 30 meeting, joining members Shelley Sekula-Gibbs, Ann Snyder and Bob Milner. Each of the exiting...
Friendswood unveils options for Stevenson Park parking lot
The parking lot behind Stevenson Park was previously occupied by the now-demolished Fire Station No. 1. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact) After a series of town hall meetings this fall, the city of Friendswood has unveiled three conceptual plans for renovations to the parking lot behind Stevenson Park. Casey Collins with Halff...
Additional funding approved for new Montrose Public Library
The Montrose Public Library is coming to the Montrose Collective, a new mixed-use development on Westheimer Road. (Rendering courtesy Michael Hsu Architecture) Houston City Council members approved additional funding for the new Montrose Public Library at a Nov. 30 meeting to help cover the rising costs associated with an ongoing material shortage.
Big City Wings plans for new Katy restaurant at Shops at 99 Clay Road
Big City Wings will open its second Katy-area location at the top of 2023, officials said. (Courtesy Big City Wings) Big City Wings is coming to the Shops at 99 Clay Road shopping center, likely in February, said officials with the restaurant. Located at 3815 W. Grand Parkway, Katy, at...
Dog academy opens new location in Katy, brings obedience training and pet boarding
The Dog Academy is open and ready to train. (Courtesy/The Dog Academy) The Dog Academy of Houston Texas, a Katy-based obedience training firm and pet boarding academy, is ready to help dog parents after opening Nov. 1 at 21725 Clay Road in Katy. An academy representative was not available to...
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole announces re-election bid
Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole is seeking re-election after serving under the role since November 2020. (Courtesy Kevin Cole) Pearland Mayor Kevin Cole will seek re-election in the upcoming May 6 city election. Mayor Cole was elected to the role November 2020, running his campaign on his “PEAR Plan,” or an...
Lick Ice Cream and 9 other businesses, renovations coming soon to Bellaire, Meyerland, West University
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Bellaire, Meyerland and West University? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closes League City location
Coco Crepes, Waffles and Coffee in League City closed Nov. 27, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. (Courtesy Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee) Coco Crepes, Waffles & Coffee closed Nov. 27 at 2471 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 100, League City, location owner Manish Maheshwari said. The Houston-based franchise eatery served crepes, paninis, waffles, soups and salads.
Sushi Haya now serving all-you-can-eat options on Hwy. 249
The restaurant offers fresh sushi and sashimi, bento boxes and hibachi with all-you-can-eat options starting at $19.95 per person for lunch and $29.95 per person for dinner. (Courtesy Sushi Haya) Sushi Haya celebrated its grand opening in early November at 21542 Hwy. 249, Ste. 5, Houston. The restaurant offers fresh...
Pet Supplies Plus hosting grand opening in Pearland
Over the grand opening weekend, the new Pet Supplies Plus will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes. (Courtesy Pexels) National pet supplies retailer Pet Supplies Plus will host a grand opening event from Dec. 3-4 at 11940 Broadway St., Ste. 140, Pearland. The store will offer full-service grooming as well as pet foods and goods. Over the grand opening weekend, the store will offer complimentary nail trims and dog washes as well as free dog food for the first 100 customers on Sunday, Dec. 4. 346-362-1321. www.petsuppliesplus.com.
Renovations coming to 60-year-old Bellaire center due to increased public interest
The property is owned by MC Management and Development, a real estate company founded in 1958 by the Meyer family who have a history of property development across southwest Houston. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) The heart of the city of Bellaire’s commercial district is about to receive major renovations designed to...
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
VeraBank opens first Montgomery County location in Conroe
VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened its first Montgomery County location in Conroe on Nov. 9. (Courtesy VeraBank) VeraBank, located at 200 River Pointe Drive, Ste. 100, opened Nov. 9 in Conroe. VeraBank is a privately owned community bank. Joel Jackson, VeraBank senior vice president and regional president, said Conroe is the first full-service branch to open in Montgomery County and the third in Southeast Texas. VeraBank services include interactive ATMs, mobile and online banking, notary services, mortgage bankers, fraud claims and change orders. The lobby is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Friday until 5 p.m. Online banking is available 24/7. 936-286-8481. www.verabank.com.
