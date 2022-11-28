Read full article on original website
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
New Missoula Clerk of District Court a Big Fan of ‘Yellowstone’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the retirement of Shirley Faust after 20 years as the Missoula County Clerk of District Court, the Missoula County Commissioners appointed her Chief Deputy Amy McGhee as her interim replacement until the next election. KGVO News spoke to McGhee on Thursday afternoon about the...
Hungry? Missoula Frugal’s Hopes to Re-open in January
No egg nog milkshakes this year for Frugal's fans. But the popular drive-in hopes to complete repairs from a gas explosion in time to re-open in January. The popular chain, which started in Port Angeles, Washington in the late 1980s, opened its Missoula location on Brooks Street in the spring of 2019 and instantly built a following of Frugal's fans in West Central Montana. Many in Western Montana were familiar with the chain because of the outlet that had operated for several years in Kalispell.
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula
There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
Another Accolade Awarded to a Missoula Hospital
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After being named in the top five percent of hospitals in the U.S., Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital has received another honor, this one from an organization called Leapfrog. KGVO News spoke with Chief Executive of Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski, who described the Leapfrog...
Marijuana illness among youth on the rise in Missoula
According to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, nearly 25% of youth in Missoula are now using marijuana on a regular basis.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 936 Cases, Three New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,617,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,884 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 227,479 doses have been administered and 77,174 people are fully immunized. 63% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Fairfield Sun Times
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
discoveringmontana.com
The 5 Best Airports Near Missoula, Montana
Also known as the Garden City for its plentiful, lush green landscapes, Missoula is the second-largest city in the state of Montana. It is one of the most visited regions of the state due to its rich expression of culture, fascinating history, big-city amenities, unparalleled recreational destinations, and true wonders of natural beauty.
Missoula Attorney Explains Long Delays in Resolving Court Cases
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a recent conversation with Chief Deputy Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings on the KGVO Talk Back program, he provided an explanation for a listener concerned about how long it takes for cases to make it through the criminal justice system in Missoula. Delays are...
Which College Town is Better Bozeman or Missoula?
Let the debate and rivalry continue to rage. If you have lived in Montana for any amount of time you know there is a rivalry, not only in sports, but in pretty much everything between Bozeman and Missoula. Both the University of Montana and Montana State University football teams are in the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs this weekend, so both cities have good football programs at the very least. But which college town is better?
Giving Tuesday Helps Over 240 Staffed Nonprofits in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Giving Tuesday is a very special and important day for nonprofit organizations in Missoula and throughout the world to raise much-needed funds. KGVO News spoke to Marcy Allen, Executive Director of the Missoula Community Foundation, whose stated mission is to enhance community vitality by inspiring community giving and strengthening nonprofits.
Missoula’s Miller Creek Residents Angry Over Proposal for Hundreds of Homes
Residents of Lower Miller Creek are worried a proposed development with hundreds of new homes could ruin their neighborhood, a location already struggling with traffic safety and growth. And they're telling Missoula leaders to put the brakes on the Riverfront Trails subdivision before it brings a dramatic increase in density...
Missoula, Let’s Make ‘Giving Tuesday’ Popular
"Black Friday", "Small Business Saturday", "Cyber Monday", shopping season has begun. There is a very important day among all of the shopping days and that is "Giving Tuesday." This is where you can make yourself feel good by giving back to your community. There are so many non-profits in Missoula that can use your help this time of year and there are so many ways that you can help. The list of charities we have available in our area is much too long to list in this article. We have hundreds of charities in Western Montana.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’
It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
UM’s Barkey Talks Possible Rail Strike on KGVO’s Talk Back Show
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Wednesday and addressed the issue of a possible rail worker strike. Barkey said aside from the possible national repercussions of a strike,...
Missoula standoff prompts advisory from Missoula County Public Schools
MCPS notes that there is a large law enforcement presence on Johnson Street near the Southgate Mall due to a person barricaded inside a building.
