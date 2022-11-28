ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

yaktrinews.com

ODOT: I-84 closed 7 miles East of Pendleton, MP 216 – 265

PENDLETON, Ore. — A large crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a large section of I-84 just miles away from Pendleton, Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Trip Check website says that I-84 is closed eastbound from milepost 216 to 265. In addition to the aforementioned closures, Oregon Route 204, or Tollgate Highway, and Oregon Route 245 are closed to all but local traffic.
PENDLETON, OR
102.7 KORD

Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]

Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
WASHINGTON STATE
KVAL

Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm

EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
KTVL

Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
OREGON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT Plow hit by car early Wednesday morning

SPOKANE, Wash.– Washington State Department of Transportation East says a car hit one of its snowplows early this morning. WSDOT says the driver was moving too fast, running into the side of the plow. The plow was not damaged and no one was injured. WSDOT is asking drivers to slow down and give crews space while they clear the roads....
WASHINGTON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise

The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
BOISE, ID
centraloregondaily.com

$5 off Oregon State Parks 2023 parking permit all December long

SALEM, Oregon— Give the gift of the outdoors and save this season with the Oregon State Parks 12-month parking permit sale through December. The permit hangtag once again features whimsical designs from Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for only $25, which is a $5 savings starting Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 31. The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine

The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Street Closure in La Grande November 29 and 30

LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Public Works Department) Oregon Trail Electric Co-op (OTEC) will be closing North 2nd street between Jefferson Avenue and Adams Avenue to all Southbound traffic on November 29 and 30. All northbound lanes will remain open while southbound traffic will detour to 1st street. 2nd Street will remain closed while work is ongoing and will be reopened upon completion. A map of the planned closure and detour is featured above.
LA GRANDE, OR

