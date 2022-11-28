Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
ODOT: I-84 closed 7 miles East of Pendleton, MP 216 – 265
PENDLETON, Ore. — A large crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a large section of I-84 just miles away from Pendleton, Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Trip Check website says that I-84 is closed eastbound from milepost 216 to 265. In addition to the aforementioned closures, Oregon Route 204, or Tollgate Highway, and Oregon Route 245 are closed to all but local traffic.
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
Is it Legal to Pass a Snow Plow in WA and OR? [VIDEO]
Snow plows make the roads safe for us to reach our destinations. Is it legal to pass a snow plow? From the Oregon Department of Transportation:. As a reminder to motorists, passing on the right is illegal when there is no lane available and the driver does not have a clear view ahead (ORS 811.415). Many, if not most plows have retractable wing plows that extend eight feet into the right lane and use of the wing plow severely restricts a driver’s view into the right lane.
What’s my altitude? List of elevations in Portland, SW Wash., Willamette Valley
When the meteorologist says there’s a chance of snow at elevations above 500 feet or a winter weather watch in effect for areas above 2,000 feet, it can be informative – but only if you know the elevation you’re at or traveling to.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
KTVL
Snow levels expected to reach valley floor in the coming days
ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — With the upcoming storm, snow is expected to reach 3,000 elevation levels and could be close to the valley floor. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says it has been preparing for extreme winter since the end of summer. But because the department is short-staffed, it's asking residents to be patient.
KTVZ
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
WSDOT Plow hit by car early Wednesday morning
SPOKANE, Wash.– Washington State Department of Transportation East says a car hit one of its snowplows early this morning. WSDOT says the driver was moving too fast, running into the side of the plow. The plow was not damaged and no one was injured. WSDOT is asking drivers to slow down and give crews space while they clear the roads....
Madras tops 8,000
Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
centraloregondaily.com
$5 off Oregon State Parks 2023 parking permit all December long
SALEM, Oregon— Give the gift of the outdoors and save this season with the Oregon State Parks 12-month parking permit sale through December. The permit hangtag once again features whimsical designs from Portland artist El Tran. Holiday shoppers can buy the annual parking permits for only $25, which is a $5 savings starting Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 31. The pass is good for 12 months starting in the month of purchase.
More snow possible Thursday morning for lower elevations
More wintry weather is on the way Thursday for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington.
KATU.com
Difficult travel conditions expected through Columbia River Gorge Tuesday and Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Travel conditions look to be difficult tonight if you are headed through the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through 4:00 a.m. Wednesday for the Western Columbia River Gorge. Places in the...
ijpr.org
BLM says environmental review can begin for proposal for Oregon’s first chemical process gold mine
The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process. Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Street Closure in La Grande November 29 and 30
LA GRANDE – (Information from the La Grande Public Works Department) Oregon Trail Electric Co-op (OTEC) will be closing North 2nd street between Jefferson Avenue and Adams Avenue to all Southbound traffic on November 29 and 30. All northbound lanes will remain open while southbound traffic will detour to 1st street. 2nd Street will remain closed while work is ongoing and will be reopened upon completion. A map of the planned closure and detour is featured above.
WWEEK
From Portland to Jersey: Inside the Crime Ring That Shipped Thousands of Oregon’s Stolen Catalytic Converters Across the Country
On a chilly morning last February, in the parking lot of a Beaverton Home Depot, a catalytic converter was harvested from a Ford pickup, one of hundreds stolen each month in Oregon. At black-market prices, the torpedo-shaped hunk of metal was worth upwards of $1,000. Catalytic converter theft is a...
krcrtv.com
Severe winter storm could impact travel in Southern Oregon, Northern California
SOUTHERN OREGON — The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for most of Southern Oregon and Siskiyou County from Wednesday morning until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch includes all areas in the South Central Oregon Cascades, Southern Oregon Cascades, and Siskiyous. Parts of Interstate 5,...
Oregon weather word of the week: Graupel
When it gets cold in the region, sometimes you'll see what looks like Dippin' Dots collecting on the ground -- those round, white pellets of coagulated snow.
