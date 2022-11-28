Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida may reverse decision on Disney’s Reedy Creek District: report
ORLANDO, Fla. - A resolution to the politically charged conflict that developed this year between the state of Florida and the Walt Disney Company may reportedly be in the works. The state's lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate...
Disney workers demand immediate raise to keep up with rising rents and inflation
“I’ve seen grown men break down.”
Disney CEO discusses on hiring freeze, Lake Nona plans at town hall
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney Co.’s new (returning) CEO Bob Iger, during an employee town hall on Nov. 28, shed little light on the status of a hiring freeze and possible job cuts plan introduced by former CEO Bob Chapek. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando International Airport's Terminal C to add new gates
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport's shiny new Terminal C is aiming to get back on track after COVID-19 constraints forced builders to cut back on the number of gates. Plans now filed with the Federal Government will add on four new gates that officials say will increase passenger capacity...
wogx.com
Business booming at Port Canaveral with eye on possible expansion
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Port Canaveral is laying out big plans for 2023. During the State of the Port address on Wednesday, officials announced the port is considering building another cruise terminal. Port Canaveral is the world's second-busiest cruise port in Florida after PortMiami. Over the last year, it has...
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday and Christmas Lights
Can you believe it? The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is here! This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies, and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to enjoy the area's holiday lights and decor.... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday and Christmas Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
leesburg-news.com
55+ community in Leesburg sold for $33.67 million
A 55+ community in Leesburg has been sold for $33.67 million. Lake Griffin Harbor has been sold to Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55+ communities. The Lake Griffin Harbor sale was part of a $448 million purchase of several properties in Florida. For Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Huge bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home
HEATHROW, Fla. - What would you do if you opened your front door and saw a bear sleeping on your front porch? It happened to a homeowner in Florida. Chuck Robbins, who lives in Heathrow, said he has seen plenty of bears before, but this one was the largest he's seen; he estimates it weighed at least 375 pounds.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you plan on going there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit, if you want to see what really good seafood tastes like. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never visited them before, definitely pay them a visit and try their food.
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are here!
Who: World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to Apopka on December 2nd to celebrate the legacy of Firefighter Austin Duran. Four months ago, we suffered an unspeakable loss within our Apopka Fire Department family. It has been four months since we laid our brother Austin Duran to rest. It has been four months since the Duran family was forced to face the unthinkable tragedy no family should ever have to endure. As we have all fought to regain some footing, it has always been The Duran’s and our greatest aspiration to ensure we honor Austin and the enormous impact his life has had on each and every one of us. Austin had a spirit that was simply infectious. His smile made you smile. No one was ever left the same once they met him. We want to continue spreading that love and joy within our community and beyond.
floridainsider.com
Orlando, Florida is once again ranked the No. 1 best college city in the state, No. 3 in nation
UCF School Seal, Orlando, Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: Jillian Cain Photography. With a goal to be the ultimate place to work and learn, UCF is in the perfect spot. For the second year in a row, Orlando, Florida, is ranked the number one Best College City in America among midsize cities. According to WalletHub’s 2023 list, the City Beautiful moved up one spot to No. 3 among all cities in the nation, making this the second year in a row that Orlando has made it to the top five nationally and No. 1 in Florida.
fox35orlando.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make stop in Central Florida this month: How to meet them
ORLANDO, Fla. - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are stopping in Central Florida for the holidays!. Guests can meet and take pictures with the iconic horses at Orlando's ICON Park on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Clydesdales will be dressed in their holiday best and hitched to a festive decorated wagon in front of The Wheel during their appearance.
AdWeek
Nancy Alvarez to Join WESH as Anchor in January
Nancy Alvarez will join Orlando NBC affiliate WESH as an anchor beginning in January. Alvarez will anchor at Noon and 4 p.m. She will also work on special projects and provide Spanish language content on sister station Estrella TV Orlando. “Nancy has built strong connections with our community through her...
50+ Festive and Free Holiday Events in Orlando for 2022

DISH Network removes WFTV, WRDQ from its channel options
ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Channel 9 has been removed from DISH Network after DISH refused to agree to a fair deal for a new agreement with Cox Media Group. If you are affected by DISH’s decision to deprive you of important local news, sports and programming, make your voice heard! Call DISH today at 1-800-333-3474 and demand that they get WFTV Channel 9 back on DISH immediately.
10NEWS
Tripadvisor: 4 Florida cities included in top 10 places for this winter season travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — The winter season is just around the corner, and that means people across the country are getting set to celebrate the holidays with family or head out on a nice vacation. What are some of the places people are planning to go, you ask? Well, it...
businessobserverfl.com
Arizona company pays nearly $500 million for Florida properties
Cove Communities expands holdings in Florida buying golf course and four 55-plus communities. Cove Communities, an Arizona company that owns mobile home parks and 55 and over communities, has bought five properties in Florida, including one in Lakeland and one near Tampa. According to the commercial real estate research firm...
Find the best Christmas gifts of 2022 at these Central Florida holiday markets, fairs and festivals
Guzzle some milk and cookies (or a nice seasonal IPA) and get yourself in that holiday mood, then shop till you drop at these seasonal makers markets. Sunday, Dec. 4 Krampusfest 1-9 p.m., Sideward Brewing, 210 N. Bumby...
What’s next for this former Winn-Dixie?
ORLANDO, Fla. — Jerry Demings remembers shopping at the Gooding’s when it was still a grocery store. The Orange County Mayor had lived in the community at one point near the store at 7149 W. Colonial Drive when it was open. The store went through several iterations, including when it was purchased by Winn-Dixie from Gooding’s in 2000 and later closed in 2006.
