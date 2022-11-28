ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Kodai Senga is unlike any other MLB free-agent pitcher

The MLB free-agent pitching market this offseason can be best understood as falling into two distinct tiers. At the very top are three super-aces: a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander, the best pitcher on earth (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom and arguably MLB's best left-handed starter in Carlos Rodón. Within the second tier exists a wealth of mid-rotation options who are immensely valuable, though not as overwhelmingly dominant and franchise-altering the way the top three are. This is Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, among others.
MINNESOTA STATE
NESN

Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again

It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.
InsideTheRangers

Former Foes: Mike Maddux Excited to Join Bruce Bochy on Rangers

Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy are baseball contemporaries working together for the first time. New Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and new manager Bruce Bochy go way back. But as Major League players and coaches, the pair have never worked together before. That will change...
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal

The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Yardbarker

Angels hire former White Sox coach Jerry Narron

Narron, 66, spent the previous two seasons as a major league instructor and was the first to be dedicated to catching on a White Sox staff. As previously pointed out by The Athletic’s James Fegan , Narron is attributed not only to Seby Zavala’s receiving improvements in 2022 but also the proposal for Yasmani Grandal to catch from a one-knee stance following his recent injuries. This adaptation will likely continue in 2023 and beyond for Grandal, who began using it more frequently with minor-league catching instructor Julio Mosquera during his rehab stints.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy