Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Costco Planning to Open New Store in ArizonaBryan DijkhuizenBuckeye, AZ
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Most Likely to Sign Cody Bellinger
It may not be the NL West team you're thinking of.
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal
They'll hope to help him regain his All-Star form.
FOX Sports
Kodai Senga is unlike any other MLB free-agent pitcher
The MLB free-agent pitching market this offseason can be best understood as falling into two distinct tiers. At the very top are three super-aces: a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in Justin Verlander, the best pitcher on earth (when healthy) in Jacob deGrom and arguably MLB's best left-handed starter in Carlos Rodón. Within the second tier exists a wealth of mid-rotation options who are immensely valuable, though not as overwhelmingly dominant and franchise-altering the way the top three are. This is Jameson Taillon, Nathan Eovaldi, Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt, among others.
Fox Sports' 'Speak For Yourself' Completely Rips Into Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was the subject of an eight minute rant from the likes of Emmanuel Acho on Fox Sports' "Speak For Yourself" earlier this week.
Former SF Giants closer signs one-year deal with Mariners
Former SF Giants closer Trevor Gott has inked a one-year deal with the Seattle Mariners.
Phillies Season in Review: Brandon Marsh
Brandon Marsh made a drastic change upon his arrival with the Philadelphia Phillies, have they finally found their center fielder of the future.
SF Giants re-sign several depth pieces to minor-league deals
The SF Giants re-signed Mauricio Llovera, Drew Strotman, Sam Delaplane, and Colton Welker to minor-league deals.
Ex-Cardinals Star Throws Major Shade At Kyler Murray, Again
It hasn’t been the best season for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, and one of his former teammates seems to be enjoying that fact. Arizona sits in third place in the NFC West as it enters its bye in Week 13. Obviously, things haven’t gone to plan in the season after the Cardinals signed Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to contract extensions, with Arizona sitting in 23rd place among all NFL teams in expected points added. The fall from an 11-6 record and a playoff birth in 2021 has people talking, including jilted former Cardinals players.
Former Foes: Mike Maddux Excited to Join Bruce Bochy on Rangers
Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and manager Bruce Bochy are baseball contemporaries working together for the first time. New Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux and new manager Bruce Bochy go way back. But as Major League players and coaches, the pair have never worked together before. That will change...
Dodgers Rumors: Jays, Giants Among Fits for Cody Bellinger
Dodgers rivals among fits for their former MVP
Angels Sign Jonathan Holder To Minor League Deal
The Angels have signed right-hander Jonathan Holder to a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com (hat tip to Sam Blum of The Athletic.) Holder will presumably be invited to major league Spring Training, though no official announcement on that matter has been made. He’s been assigned to the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees for the time being.
Diamondbacks Top Prospects #5: RHP Brandon Pfaadt
Pfaadt's excellent 2022 year in the upper minors resulted in Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors.
Yardbarker
Angels hire former White Sox coach Jerry Narron
Narron, 66, spent the previous two seasons as a major league instructor and was the first to be dedicated to catching on a White Sox staff. As previously pointed out by The Athletic’s James Fegan , Narron is attributed not only to Seby Zavala’s receiving improvements in 2022 but also the proposal for Yasmani Grandal to catch from a one-knee stance following his recent injuries. This adaptation will likely continue in 2023 and beyond for Grandal, who began using it more frequently with minor-league catching instructor Julio Mosquera during his rehab stints.
Álvarez Finishes Behind Ohtani for Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH Award
Shohei Ohtani won the consecutive Edgar Martinez Outstanding DH Awards over Yordan Álvarez
MLB
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
Is Kenny Dillingham the right coach for Arizona State football?
Kenny Dillingham seems like an earnest young man, and in the press conference Sunday to introduce him as Arizona State’s new football coach, we learned that he has a deep love for the university and the salsa at Ajo Al’s. But will Dillingham be successful at ASU? I don’t know, the people who...
