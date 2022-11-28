ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Unique Holiday Gift Ideas for Seniors

By Pamplin Media Group
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4Yxv_0jQN9JeS00 This article brought to you courtesy of Chinook Place Memory Care and Assisted Living, Madras Pioneer Senior Living Expert.

As Christmas approaches, we all look for the perfect gift but, quality time may be the most precious gift you can give this holiday season. If you are unable to spend time with your loved one sending a thoughtful gift may be a great option. If your loved one is in a care community, speak with the staff to see if you could send your family member something to make them more comfortable or provide an activity.

A single holiday gift is wonderful, but you can extend the holiday by purchasing a monthly subscription box. You can find a box for anything from supplies for hobbies and crafts to artisan foods, coffee, teas and gourmet snacks! Subscription boxes range in price starting around $20 a month and go up from there. If your loved one enjoys flowers check out BloomsyBox. If you have a foodie, coffee, tea or snack boxes may be a great option. Grandbox is specifically tailored to seniors and include personal care items, brain-boosting activities, and healthy treats. A digital frame is an excellent option. Families can easily send photos from their phone directly to the frame! It's a great way to share memories with a few clicks of a button!

At Caring Places we know it's important for our seniors to be remembered by their families. Spend extra time with them or send a simple gift, just let them know you care.

(We aren't affiliated with any company listed and receive no compensation from sales.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQN9JeS00

Sponsored content.

Chinook Place Memory Care and Assisted Living

470 N.E. Oak Street

Madras, OR 97741

541-325-7888

www.caringplaces.com

Comments / 0

Related
bendsource.com

New Steakhouse for Cascade Village

Steak lovers have a new place to check out while doing their holiday shopping in Bend. Blacksteer Steakhouse and Saloon had its soft opening on Black Friday. It's located in the former Jonny Carino's location on Highway 97 in Bend, in the Cascade Village Shopping Center. Menu items include classic,...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras warming shelter fills to capacity

Area organizations collect warm clothes and toiletries for people who live in the cold The Madras warming shelter has filled to capacity on most nights since it opened Nov. 9. "One night we had to put out a "No vacancy" sign," said Shelter Manager Pat Abernathy. "To me that means we're turning people away. This is the third winter the Faith Based Network has operated the shelter at this location, at the city's South Y, 1814 SW Highway 97. Abernathy says the homelessness has increased in the county and people have become more familiar with the warming shelter and the...
MADRAS, OR
KGW

Meet the 2022 Oregon Beer Showdown winner

PORTLAND, Ore. — The newly crowned Oregon Beer Showdown winner is one of the event's more-improbable champions. That is, Monkless Belgian Ales began as a No. 14 seed when the 2022 bracket began. Driven by a rabid fan base, Bend-based Monkless plowed through the field, culminating in a finals win over its neighbor Crux Fermentation. Monkless collected more than 65% of the finals vote.
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Hundreds Of Goats Clear City-Owned Property In Redmond

REDMOND, OR -- A herd of goats is still chomping away on 138 acres of city-owned property, northwest of Redmond’s wastewater treatment plant. Wastewater Division Manager Ryan Kirchner says the city gets two cuttings a year of orchard grass from the field and sells it to local farmers. On November 16th, the goats started eating what’s grown since the second cutting, which can't be harvested. "It’s really good for the orchard grass, and it’s beneficial for a local farmer," Kirchner tells KBND News, "Instead of him having to utilize hay that he’s bailed up or stored or purchased for the winter, he’s able to utilize this hay, which otherwise would just go to waste because the grass would die over the winter."
REDMOND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

A surprise mixed decision on Crooked River Ranch development

Planning commission recommends against zoning change necessary for new development on the Ranch In a mixed decision, the Jefferson County Planning Commission voted in favor of a new development on Crooked River Ranch, but at the same time voted four to two against recommending the zoning change necessary for the development to go forward. The owners of the property, the MacPherson family, propose a 54-lot housing development on 142-acre property at the center of the Ranch. The land is currently zoned rural rangeland and must be rezoned rural residential in order for the MacPherson's to build houses there. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

Crook County Library director resigns, to take new job

April Witteveen reflects on time at Crook County Library before moving on to Oregon State University Cascades campus library positionCrook County Library's executive director is moving on to a new job. April Witteveen, who was hired in November 2020, has resigned and will join the Oregon State University Cascades library staff in Bend next month. Her last day at the local library will be Dec. 9. "I am going to be the new library director," she said. "They have not had a library director or a librarian there for about three years, so it's a pretty cool opportunity to go...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

Lack of housing leads to hiring woes for Central Oregon businesses, study finds

In Bend, it’s not uncommon to find many restaurants closed on Monday and long wait times at certain businesses. Employers in Bend are finding it increasingly difficult to fill empty positions and the region’s high cost of housing is often a direct factor, according to a new study produced by the Bend Chamber of Commerce.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Looking Back: Through the Pioneer files - Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving brings a big turkey in 1972, School uses surplus land for experimental farming and education in 1947100 YEARS AGO November 23, 1922 A director of a London dairy company told a correspondent recently at a dairy show a circumstance illustrating a belief that existed not long ago in connection with a cow's milk. It was in the days when many London dairies kept a few cows at the back of the establishment, partly to give the impression that the daily milk supply was all derived from these cows, or to enable the proprietor to meet the wants of his...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

LCA's board president wins national honor

Zavier Borja's award from Coors Light brings $10,000 to Latino Community Association Zavier "Zavi" Borja, LCA's board president, was recently selected as one of five Líderes (Leaders) of the Year by Coors Light, a division of the Molson Coors Beverage Company. Borja emerged as a winner in a national nomination process. The company sought individuals of Latino descent, age 21-39, who were active with a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that impacts the Latino community. In its 16th annual Líderes program, Coors Light is "honoring remarkable Latino leaders who have dedicated their lives to making a long-lasting impact in their communities," the...
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Wickuip: Half empty? or half full?

NUID predicts highest levels in four years, state water scientists say that's not likely Water watchers at the North Unit Irrigation District are cautiously optimistic about the water supply this year. Calculations NUID made this week put the peak level of Wickiup Reservoir at 177,301 acre feet, the highest it's been since 2017-18 when the reservoir almost completely filled at 200,109 acre feet. District Operations Manager Gary Calhoun based his calculations on current conditions. He took the average increase over a five-day period and multiplied that average by the number of days remaining before irrigation season begins....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras vintage plane rides onto the red carpet

'Devotion' premiere includes Madras pilots and a plane from the Erickson collection The sequins and spotlights of the red carpet sparkled on Madras pilots and airplanes at the Hollywood premiere of "Devotion" Tuesday, Nov. 15. Mike Oliver, manager of the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Madras, and another Erickson pilot, Jim Martinelli, both flew the vintage aircraft people see in the movie. The movie "Devotion" tells the true story of Jesse Brown, the first African American Naval Aviator, and his wingman, Tom Hudner, who, despite risking court martial, won a Medal of Honor for his actions portrayed in this movie. Long before...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Bone dry Haystack Reservoir a startling sight

'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate. ...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Award-Winning playwright meets with MHS drama students

John Cariani meets with the cast of his play, 'Almost, Maine,' to answer questions and provide insight. The Madras High School drama students had a rare opportunity last week to meet with award-winning playwright John Cariani. Cariani, who is the writer of their fall production, "Almost, Maine," met with the students via zoom thanks to a donation from the Tower Theater in Bend. The students were able to ask Cariani questions about their characters and discuss his inspiration for the play. Cariani, who grew up in rural Maine, sees the play as a more diverse depiction of people in...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Focusing on the light in darkness

'Even in darkness it is possible to create light.' Elie Wiesel, Holocaust Survivor We had some dark news last week. Someone gunned down and killed a young man in a Madras neighborhood full of costumed trick-or-treaters. At the time of this writing, police have not yet found the shooter. The victim, Edgar Miguel Torres-Aguilera, 24, apparently was a father. Sad, scary, disturbing — it's all those things. People ask me how I maintain a positive outlook with all the negative things I encounter as a reporter. Because good people show up in even the darkest situations. On Halloween night, Brandon McMahon ran...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Search and Rescue saves elderly angler near Trout Creek

Angler stranded while fishing near Trout Creek cause rescue mission out until 1 a.m. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and the Search and Rescue Team were called Wednesday night to the Lower Deschutes River near Trout Creek Campground in search of a stranded angler. According to the JCSO, at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two elderly anglers stopped to fish on a small island near the Trout Creek Campground boat ramp north of Madras. While they were on the island, the boat became free and began floating away. One of the anglers was able to get into...
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Businesses go Halloween Wild

Scary hilarity wins prizes in the annual Chamber of Commerce costume contestThe Madras-Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Halloween costume contest among local businesses las week. Prizes were awarded in six categories. The Dreams Realty Team won the Chamber's best costume award, dressing as the iconic members of Scooby Doo's gang, complete with a mystery machine background. The most original costume award went to the City of Metolius, who dressed up and gave an '80s Jazzercise class, complete with stretch bands and exercise balls. Best decorations went to the Jefferson County Library, which decorated a haunted tree and sprinkled spooky décor throughout the building. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below The funniest costume award went to Madras Medical Group, who dressed up in neon '80s attire. Payne West Insurance brought a spooky crew, dressing up as characters from The Addams Family, complete with a haunted mansion backdrop. Scariest costumes went to Central Oregon Insurance who dressed as characters from Nightmare Before Christmas. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
963
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy