Unique Holiday Gift Ideas for Seniors

As Christmas approaches, we all look for the perfect gift but, quality time may be the most precious gift you can give this holiday season. If you are unable to spend time with your loved one sending a thoughtful gift may be a great option. If your loved one is in a care community, speak with the staff to see if you could send your family member something to make them more comfortable or provide an activity.

A single holiday gift is wonderful, but you can extend the holiday by purchasing a monthly subscription box. You can find a box for anything from supplies for hobbies and crafts to artisan foods, coffee, teas and gourmet snacks! Subscription boxes range in price starting around $20 a month and go up from there. If your loved one enjoys flowers check out BloomsyBox. If you have a foodie, coffee, tea or snack boxes may be a great option. Grandbox is specifically tailored to seniors and include personal care items, brain-boosting activities, and healthy treats. A digital frame is an excellent option. Families can easily send photos from their phone directly to the frame! It's a great way to share memories with a few clicks of a button!

At Caring Places we know it's important for our seniors to be remembered by their families. Spend extra time with them or send a simple gift, just let them know you care.

