Harvard, MA

Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker shares an update on the search for a new president

By Gray Milkowski Harvard Correspondent Date
Harvard Health
 3 days ago
Biography of a place

Harvard junior Zane Jones became immediately captivated when looking through the scrapbook of Marion Hathway. The collection of notes, photographs, newspaper clippings, exams, and grades documents Hathway’s senior year at Radcliffe College. A student there from 1912 to 1916, the future social worker and educator’s scrapbook documents the active role she took in women’s suffrage, marching for the vote and speaking to voters on election day.
Sarah Karmon named new HAA executive director

Sarah C. Karmon has been named executive director of the Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) and an associate vice president of alumni affairs and development following a national search and extensive consultation process that included perspectives from volunteer leaders, members of the University’s governing boards and senior leadership, and a survey of several thousand alumni volunteers, said Brian K. Lee, vice president of alumni affairs and development. The news follows a vote today from the HAA board of directors to approve the appointment. Karmon will officially take up her new position in January.
