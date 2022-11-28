Slideshow: Kennedy football competes for 2022 3A state title

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ryan went 6-of-7 on 3′s, missing his last one to keep him from tying a school single-game record for most triples without a miss. He helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead. “I think we were due for one, all of us,” Ryan said of veteran-heavy Notre Dame shaking off some early-season close calls and then a loss in its last outing. “We have guys who are too good at playing the right way. I think we were still kind of finding ourselves and we picked a good night to figure it out.” JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 35 MINUTES AGO