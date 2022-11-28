Slideshow: Kennedy football competes for 2022 3A state title

Related
Ryan helps Notre Dame rout No. 20 Michigan State 70-52
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Ryan went 6-of-7 on 3′s, missing his last one to keep him from tying a school single-game record for most triples without a miss. He helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead. “I think we were due for one, all of us,” Ryan said of veteran-heavy Notre Dame shaking off some early-season close calls and then a loss in its last outing. “We have guys who are too good at playing the right way. I think we were still kind of finding ourselves and we picked a good night to figure it out.” JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game.
Colton football goes cold in second half, falls to Weston-McEwen
The 2023 senior class leaves a legacy for the Vikings after a breakout season and 2A semifinal appearance. Like the breeze blowing through Barlow High School on Nov. 19, the Colton High School football team went cold in the second half of the 2A state semifinals. After going into halftime up 22-6 on No. 7 Weston-McEwen/Griswold, the Vikings offense could only muster one late score while the TigerScots figured it out offensively to the tune of four touchdowns. The TigerScots return to the 2A title game for the first time since 1996, while the Vikings are still looking to break...
Prep roundup: Lucy Lynn leads Gonzaga Prep girls over Walla Walla; Lewis and Clark boys edge Post Falls
Roundup of Tuesday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Gonzaga Prep 67, Walla Walla 38: Lucy Lynn had 22 points with six assists and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Blue Devils (0-1) in a nonleague game. Taliah Lee added 16 points with four 3-pointers for G-Prep.
SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Reigning champion Lynden grabs preseason No. 1 spot
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 2A, votes were cast for 17 teams in the preseason poll. No. 1 Lynden received the most first-place votes with three, No. 2 Sehome, No. 3 ...
