St. Paul trounced by Lost River in title game

By Tanner Russ
The Newberg Graphic
 2 days ago
St. Paul came into the Class 1A 8-man football title game undefeated at 10-0, having defeated their opponent in the championship game, Lost River, once before in the season. However, the Raiders exacted revenge on the Bucks on Saturday.

St. Paul was shut out 43-0 Lost River after four quarters of play, with a running clock in effect in the third quarter.

Injuries played a big factor for the Buckaroos, with no fewer than seven players on the sideline due to physical ailments of varying natures. Among the injured were backs Ralph Pohlschneider and Hunter Naumann.

After the game St. Paul coach Tony Smith said that while injuries played a part in the loss, Lost River earned its accolades.

"We were shorthanded, but that's no excuse," Smith said. "We got beat by a very good football team. We didn't play. We didn't play well and they played well and there's not much else to say."

After St. Paul's offense stalled out on the opening drive, Lost River took over and went to work. The Raiders scored on the opening drive through the air, with Connor Dunlea finding Chase McAuliffe in the end zone for the opening touchdown.

On the ensuing Lost River kickoff, the Raiders recovered an onside kick to put themselves in position to score, this time on a pass from Dunlea to Isaac Hernandez down the left sideline. Lost River led 14-0.

Another onside kick recovered by the Raiders at 6:09 of the first quarter foretold the rest of the game. The disastrous start was compounded by a Dunlea rushing touchdown to put up the No. 3 seed 20-0 in the opening quarter.

Lost River wouldn't score again in the half, but neither would they allow St. Paul to make much happen offensively. The Bucks were stymied on offense for the majority of the game, managing just 195 yards of total offense. Quarterback George Pohlschneider threw 15-of-33 for 165 yards and four interceptions through the air.

The second half wasn't much better for St. Paul. Nathan Dalton scored a 72-yard touchdown for Lost River in the third quarter, McAuliffe connected with Hernandez for a touchdown pass, and Dalton would punch home a three-yard run after the Raiders recovered a St. Paul fumble in the fourth.

After the game, SPHS senior Carter Milroy was named the Bucks' player of the game. Milroy finished the contest with seven catches for 67 yards, the longest of a which was a 20-yard snag.

"Carter is one of the finest kids we've ever coached. A great leader, work ethic, student, he's the total package," Coach Smith said.

Only Warren Rose (seven catches for 72 yards) and Diego Medina (one catch for 26 yards) logged any additional receiving yardage. On the ground, Pohlschneider rushed nine times for four yards. Smith rushed 13 times for 22 yards, and Medina rushed three times for four yards.

Tony Smith said was pleased with the season, which saw St. Paul repeatedly earn the No. 1 ranking in the state.

"Awesome season, just a great group of kids to coach," he said. "Obviously disappointed to get to this point and not play well, but it had a lot to do with (Lost River). They are just a really good football team and we just couldn't get anything going on offense.

"We've had the opportunity to be in these games before, win them and lose them, and the things we coach and try to teach our kids are the same no matter what the case may be. We'll look at what they did against us scheme-wise and try to address those things, but overall I feel pretty good about what we're doing."

The Newberg Graphic

