West Fork Dairy Creek Bridge in Banks reopens

The West Fork Dairy Creek Bridge in Banks on Oregon Highway 47 is open again after six months of construction detours.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said there is still work to be done as the permanent road surface will not be installed until warm and dry weather permits in Spring 2023.

"Because we didn't have the right weather conditions to install the permanent bridge surface, we installed temporary asphalt to get the road reopened," The Oregon Department of Transportation said in a news release. "We'll return next spring to remove the temporary asphalt bridge surface and replace it with the permanent concrete bridge surface."

Highway 27 — signed locally as Nehalem Highway — was closed between U.S. Highway 26 and Oregon Highway 6 starting May 16. ODOT expected the project to be complete in October at the earliest. The bridge was at least 80-years-old and required a full replacement. The work, which cost $8.7 million, also included adding vegetation and boulders to the sides of the creek to prevent downstream erosion as well as repaving the roadway, replacing the guardrail, and installing new stripes and traffic signs.