Best post-Black Friday deals still available today, from mobile phones to Lego

While the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday events are now over, for some retailers, the sales extravaganza continues – meaning there’s still time to snag a bargain if you missed out.

Thankfully, there is still a huge number of deals to be had across everything from air fryers , dehumidifiers , mattresses and toys to TVs , gaming , tech and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals to help you get your Christmas shopping done. In terms of the retailers that still have Black Friday events running, the likes of Amazon , Very , Argos , Boots and Currys still have considerable reductions on big-ticket items.

Should you be shopping for a new mattress , looking to pick up a Christmas present, or want a smartwatch , there is still an impressive range of discounts available across the board. Deals spotted by our shopping team include everything from dehumidifiers to Shark vaccuums, so you’re in for a real treat.

To make sure you stay up to date with all of the most exciting post-Black Friday discounts, we’re continually updating this guide with the biggest and best deals – think of it as the crème de la crème of the sale.

Best post-Cyber Monday deals 2022

Apple iPhone 13: Six months free airtime, O2.co.uk

This premium iPhone 13 plan with 150GB of data usually costs £51.98 per month at O2, with £30 up front, though, this offer gives you six months of airtime for free, meaning you pay £20.99 per month to start off. This is a deal on a slightly more expensive type of O2 plan, which has some extra benefits thrown in. Switch Up lets you switch to a new phone whenever you fancy it, and, on this plan, you can roam in 75 destinations, including the EU, USA and Australia.

Kitchenaid artisan 5KSM125BMH stand mixer: Was £499, now £349, Currys.co.uk

Made famous by the Great British Bake Off , every budding baker needs a Kitchenaid stand mixer. Earning a spot in our round-up of the best stand mixers , our tester said: “It’s big, it’s heavy [over 10kg] and it’s built to last – our tester’s mum has one she’s been using since the Nineties that still works like a dream.” Praising the robust attachments and the super-solid bowl, they added: “This is a machine that, when properly cared for, can be baking with you for decades.” As for its performance, it’s “impressive” and can do so much more than just mix. Right now, you can save £150, thanks to the Currys sale.

Lego 75968 Harry Potter 4 privet drive: Was £69.99, now £48, Amazon.co.uk

Revisit the place where it all began for Harry Potter, with this playset from Amazon, now with 31 per cent off. Designed for children aged eight and above, the two-storey house on privet drive is complete with six mini-figures: Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Dudley, Petunia and Vernon Dursley and Dobby. You can also play with Hedwig, and, using its secret mechanism, have Hogwarts acceptance letters fly out the fireplace, as seen in the film.

Silentnight comfort control electric blanket, single: Was £30, now £25, Amazon.co.uk

Currently reduced to just £25, this Silentnight comfort control electric blanket has three heat settings and is available in single, double and king sizes. We featured this product in our best electric blankets shopping guide, where our reviewer rated it as best value for money and said: “It is an efficient and easy-to-use electric blanket that kept us warm at night.” They added it’s “well made from a soft fleece material” and “exceptionally compact”, as well as costing “about 1p a night to run”.

Apple iPad 10.9in, 2022, wifi, 64GB storage: Was £499, now £469, Amazon.co.uk

Apple’s all-new regular iPad has received its best ever discount – we’ve never seen the price drop this low. Launching literally a month ago, our reviewer praised this 10th-generation model in their review . “The new design, faster processor, better and bigger display are easily worth the price, and the new iPad is a real rival to the iPad air, which costs £170 more,” they wrote. “That aside, this is the best tablet under £500 from any manufacturer, in my opinion.” In our opinion, it’s even better now that it’s even cheaper.

Lego Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car: Was £159.99, now £129.99, Very.co.uk

If you’re still crying about Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Formula 1 next year, this race car was made just for you. The design is an accurate, miniaturised recreation of the new regulations introduced to the grid this year with working V6 pistons, DRS and differentials for precision steering as well as McLaren’s unmistakeable livery. It’s over 1,400 pieces and with a discount of 35 per cent you can make an excellent display piece or push it around the living room as you quietly whisper to yourself “honey badger don’t care”.

KitchenAid artisan espresso machine: Was £449, now £314.30, Kitchenaid.com

For coffee-fans in need of a fix for less, this artisan espresso machine from KitchenAid is reduced by more than £100. It features a steam wand, which delivers steam or hot water for at-home cappuccinos, lattés, Americanos or teas, and dual, smart temperature sensors to help you get the perfect heat and flavour. It’s also available in four trendy colours, to match any kitchen.

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd gen: Was £249, now £229, Amazon.co.uk

Amazon discounted the new AirPods pro for Black Friday, then slashed it again by a further £10, saving you an unmissable eight per cent. These are the second-generation AirPods pro wireless noise-cancelling earbuds, which only arrived in September this year.

Our reviewer gave them a rating of 8/10 and said : “The new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model. Though there’s no major design change, except to the charging case, the improvements to audio are worth having.”

Uniqlo 100 per cent cashmere knitted beanie: Was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com

Cashmere is a luxe winter buy, so we were excited to spot this £10 saving. There’s off-white, red, beige, green, brown and navy shades to shop and the hat is made from 100 per cent knitted cashmere. Whether you fancy treating yourself or are wrapping it up for a loved one this Christmas, it’s certainly a bargain buy.

The unisex hat has a simple ribbed trim, and we’ve spotted a matching 100 per cent cashmere scarf (was £49.90, now £39.90, Uniqlo.com ) and 100 per cent cashmere gloves too (was £34.90, now £24.90, Uniqlo.com ).

Bosch Tassimo finesse, black: Was £119, now £39, Very.co.uk

With a saving of £80, there’s no better time for caffeine-lovers hoping to nab an affordable coffee machine. Thanks to its compact size, auto-cleaning function and ability to whip up a cappuccino in minutes, this would be a great addition to small homes and kitchens. We’re big fans of the brand here at IndyBest – read our guide to the best Tassimo coffee machines , in which our reviewer said of the similar Tassimo happy model: “Very easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe parts, the fact that the happy has such a small footprint means it can unobtrusively sit in the corner of a break room or even on your desk.”

Olaplex no3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £15.50, Amazon.co.uk

As the OG home hair treatment from Olaplex, this formula is a bestseller and we can see why. In our review , our tester found that, after using the formula alongside the no.0 intensive bond building hair treatment, the formula “worked wonders” on their split ends and created noticeably shinier locks – the best results they’d seen from at-home hair treatment, so it’s safe to say we’re fans. And with 45 per cent off, thanks to Amazon’s sale, this is not a deal to be missed.

Meta Quest 2 + ‘Resident Evil 4’ bundle: Was £399.99, now £349, Amazon.co.uk

Calling all fans of virtual reality , this is a deal you need to see. Taking the top spot in our review of the best VR headsets, our tech writer Steve Hogarty praised it for being a “genuine breakthrough for the technology”. He added: “Not only does it look smart – with no protruding cables or messy wiring to worry about – it’s straightforward enough to set up that even the most tech-averse users will be able to experience VR within minutes of opening the box.” Thanks to Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale , you can get this bundled with Resident Evil 4 and save an impressive £50.

Bose 700 wireless noise-cancelling headphones: Was £349.95, now £249, Amazon.co.uk

This deal at Amazon sees the Bose 700 wireless headphones reduced by 30 per cent. This price is specifically for the white version of the noise-cancelling cans, but, if you want the 700 in black, there’s also a deal, with the price cut by £100 (£249, Amazon.co.uk ). Our reviewer said of the Bose 700: “The noise-cancelling ability of these headphones is probably the best you can get on the market – it really is a pleasure to switch them on and switch the world off. Add to that their sophisticated look, lightweight comfort and solid phone-call ability, and you’re hard-pressed to find a better option.

Google Pixel 7 pro: Was £69 per month, now £51 per month, £10 up-front cost, EE.co.uk

Looking for the latest and greatest Google Pixel 7 pro handset? You can save a whopping £432 over the course of a contract with this Black Friday deal from EE. You get unlimited data and one free perk for six months, including subscriptions to things such as BT Sport Ultimate or Apple TV+.

“Everything the Pixel 7 phones do, they do brilliantly,” our tech writer Steve Hogarty said in his review of the smartphone . “A significant improvement over the Pixel 6, they unlock faster, they take better pictures, they have battery lives that stretch to two days, and, in our opinion, they’re the best bargains in terms of smartphones today.”

Google Pixel 6a: Was £399, now £298, Amazon.co.uk

There’s a smidge over £100 off the Google Pixel 6a, the most affordable Pixel phone Google makes and one of the best budget smartphones we’ve tested. In our Google Pixel 6a review we described it as “a small wonder. For £399 it unlocks access to the full suite of Pixel-exclusive features, while trimming away some of the super high-end hardware that makes pricey flagships of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro.”

The North Face parka jacket: Was £340, now £279, Houseoffraser.com

House of Fraser has big discounts across fashion and jewellery in the Cyber Monday sales, such as on this The North Face coat. The winter piece features recycled and insulating materials, an adjustable and removable hood and a water-repellent finish, perfect for cold days.

Samsung 55in BU8500 4K smart TV: Was £799, now £519, Amazon.co.uk

Looking for a new telly? This deal saves almost £300 on a 55in 4K smart TV from Samsung. Reduced from £799 to £519, this current-generation Samsung screen was new for 2022 and features integration with the company’s SmartThings smart home system, plus it comes with a solar-powered remote that never needs new batteries. Amazon says this TV is running low on stock, so if you want it you’ll need to act quickly.

Tefal actifry genius XL AH960840 air fryer: Was £249, now £149, Currys.co.uk

Air fryers are a hot commodity, and this model featured in our review of the best air fryers , with our tester noting it made some of the “best chips we cooked in all our tests”, which is surely reason enough to snap this up while it’s on offer. Better still, it can also “make food with sauce as a slow cooker would, so casseroles, stews and curries are all an option”.

Hisense 43A6BGTUK 4K smart TV: Was £329, now £249, Currys.co.uk

You honestly don’t get 4K televisions much cheaper than this. Certainly not decent ones like the Hisense 43A6GTUK, which supports Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and 120Hz refresh rates for console and PC gaming. What’s the catch? Well, it’s an LCD panel display, so you won’t get the rich IMAX-style contrast of TVs costing three to four times as much. But unless you’re kitting out a Tony Soprano-style home cinema system, or are kept up at night thinking about “nits” and “contrast ratios”, we challenge you to spot the difference. This is a bargain 4K television and it looks great.

GoPro hero 10 black: Was £479.99, now £349.99, Very.co.uk

Very has taken a massive £130 chunk off the GoPro hero 10 action camera in this deal. If it seems familiar that will probably be because the snapper landed the top spot in our round-up of the best action cameras .

“The newest in the line-up of GoPros is undoubtedly its most powerful yet. The all-new processor twinned with the new HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation system means you’re guaranteed GoPro’s most effective footage yet,” our writer said in their review. “Smooth across all frame rates and with a fast user interface backed up by the new processor, which makes a surprising amount of difference. Design-wise, there’s little change, but the changes under the hood make it a worthwhile addition and upgrade for many GoPro fans.”

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £150, now £65, Amazon.co.uk

Securing a spot in our review of the best pod coffee machines , you can trust that this makes a “decent cup of coffee”, according to our tester. They added that this “swish-looking kit takes all the guesswork out of making any drinks, thanks to the clever barcode system” because each of the vertuoline pods is “recognised by the machine, so it adjusts the brew time and water to coffee ratio to make the perfect beverage, and all you need to do is press one button”. Besides making barista-quality brew easy, it currently has £85 off in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale .

The Oodie, grey: Was £89, now £64, Theoodie.co.uk

Securing a spot in our review of the best blanket hoodies , we found this oversized hoodie to be “ very oversized, cocooning our 6ft tester down to the knees”. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. Our writer’s only gripe was its not-so-pocket-friendly price, but now you can save £25 on one. If you’re not sure about the grey colour, check out our Oodie guide for our pick of the best deals.

Ring video doorbell 3: Was £159.99, now £132, Amazon.co.uk

You can secure your home for less, thanks to this Black Friday deal that’s still live, which includes an impressive range of discounts on Ring doorbells. A very similar model to this one took the top spot in our review of the best video doorbells – in which our writer praised the “quality of the 1,080px HD video, and the clever two-way talk”. The brand claims it’s easy to set up, while the built-in motion detection means you’ll receive instant notification if anyone rings the doorbell.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £379, now £299, Johnlewis.com

John Lewis has slashed a sizeable £80 off Sony’s latest flagship over-ear wireless headphones , which earned the top spot in our round-up of the best noise-cancelling cans . “The WH-1000XM5 are the latest and greatest headphones from Sony, and frankly, they blow the previous WH-1000XM4 (our previous best buy) out of the water in terms of sound quality, with some neat additions and refinements to boot,” they said.

Our writer added that the “active noise cancellation is incredible, and works brilliantly on low-frequency sounds and also higher frequencies. But, more importantly, these sound absolutely divine. Whether it’s orchestral music, rap, podcasts or your favourite pop tracks, the WH-1000XM5 handles it all with poise and elegance, and it never misses a beat.”

Joseph Joseph elevate carousel, classic gift set - opal: Was £70, now £45.79, Amazon.com

If you’re in need of new cooking utensils, this readymade Joseph Joseph gift set ticks every box. Featuring a slotted spoon, spaghetti server, solid spoon, slotted turner, flexible turner and ladle, it will come in useful for every meal and see plenty of use. The carousel is made with a non-slip base and rotates to select your tools with little fuss, too, not to mention it will save space in your kitchen drawers.

Philips 50in smart TV 4K UHD OLED television: Was £679, now £549, Currys.co.uk

This 4K OLED television from Philips has £130 off at Currys. That’s a decent saving on an already cheap 50in set with cinematic Dolby vision and sound system. Like lots of Philips TVs, it comes with ambilight technology, a flashy setup that uses LED backlights to illuminate the wall with the same colours you’re seeing on screen. It’s a weirdly immersive effect, especially when watching movies in the dark.

SanDisk microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo, 128GB: Was £34.99, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

OK, there’s nothing particularly riveting about upgradeable storage but if you’re planning to load up your Nintendo Switch with some beefy games, the 32GB that comes built in just won’t cut the mustard. Luckily, there’s an excellent deal to be had with this 50 per cent saving on a 128GB memory card, which will give your Nintendo console ample room for your games to live on.

The Nintendo-branded memory card is just that, designed to work with your favourite handheld console. It’s able to transfer up to 100mb/s for faster loading of games, though it’s unconfirmed if the mushroom logo affects performance.

Shark cordless stick vacuum cleaner IZ103UKGB: Was £319.99, now £225.25, Amazon.co.uk

This Shark vacuum cleaner is an Amazon exclusive and features multiple uniquely designed components to ensure you get the most efficient clean every time. From anti-hair-wrap technology that prevents hair from getting stuck in the vacuum to different modes for carpet and hard floor and an LED light to spot any pesky, hidden dirt, this vacuum is extremely versatile. A single charge lasts for up to 40 minutes at a time and the removable battery can be charged with ease, plus, it can be changed to a handheld model for cleaning cars, crevices, and other high-up, hard to reach areas.

Apple iPhone 14 pro super bundle: £75 per month with double data, Virginmedia.com

Scoop up everything new from Apple with this deal from Virgin Media. The provider is offering up a discount on its iPhone 14 pro “super bundle”, which comes with the latest iPhone, the latest Apple Watch SE, the latest AirPods pro and the latest iPad air. That means you get a set of Apple tech for £71.95 per month, for 36 months, with nothing to pay up front.

For that monthly cost, you get 4GB of data (doubled from 2GB), but pay an extra £2 per month and you’ll have 20GB of data to play with. While you aren’t saving any money on the devices themselves, you’re essentially paying just £7 for 4GB of data. To put that into context, Virgin Media usually charges £8 per month for 3GB of data.

“The iPhone 14 pro is a powerful, beautiful smartphone, with great safety protections and dazzling visual features,” our writer wrote in their review of the handset . “At a time when many talk of incremental improvements or how phones have plateaued, the new pro handset is a real, chunky upgrade, offering slick new software, much better cameras and, in Dynamic Island, the kind of genuine innovation I’ve come to expect from Apple.”

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: Was £250, now £159, Amazon.co.uk

Our reviewer said of the buds, which won best buy in our latest wireless earbuds round-up: “Sony leads the pack when it comes to active noise-cancellation, and the WF-1000XM4 are the finest implementation of the technology yet. If you commute by train, live in a noisy neighbourhood, or just enjoy the sensation of being cocooned in a silent, womb-like aural void, these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.” They added that “these earphones are a cut above every other rival out there.” And right now, you can save nearly £100 on the top-rated pair.

Dunelm gold star 12-piece dinner set: Was £28, now £19.60, Dunelm.com

This festive dinner set is currently reduced by 30 per cent, making it an ideal buy for saving cash on Christmas crockery. As it’s adorned with a star pattern that does mean it’s not suitable for the dishwasher or microwave, but we think this pretty porcelain will look pretty special on your dinner table. The set includes four dinner plates, four side plates and four bowls. Bon appetit!

Ugg men’s tasman broken logo slipper: Was £95, now £65.99, Ugg.com

Pick up a cosy Ugg bargain, and invest in these snuggly slippers. A ‘broken logo’ version of Ugg’s Tasman slippers which are sold out in this shade, the edgy pair is currently sliced in price by £30. A slipper suitable for outdoor wear too, they’re a versatile lounging pick which we think would be an ideal Christmas gift.

Apple AirTag, pack of four: Was £119, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Here’s a handy 17 per cent saving on a four-pack of Apple’s Bluetooth tracking gadget, called the AirTag. These coin-sized devices connect to your iPhone, then are designed to slip into a bag, jacket or anything you don’t want to lose. Misplace said item, and you can use Apple’s Find My app to track down the AirTag inside. If out of range (or in another city or even country), an AirTag declared lost will tell you its approximate location whenever someone else’s iPhone comes within Bluetooth range of it. AirTags are powered by a replaceable coin-style battery.

When does Black Friday end?

Despite its name, Black Friday deals often run throughout the entire weekend and are not just restricted to one day. The Black Friday sales have become an event spanning several days – and sometimes weeks – in the lead-up to this annual sales extravaganza, which officially lands the Friday after Thanksgiving. It’s great news if you missed out, because many brands and retailers are still running their sales.

How to avoid Black Friday scams and fraud

Shopping during the sales can be exciting, however, figures released by National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) indicate that last year, consumers were scammed out of £15.3 million during the sale bonanza and Christmas shopping period (November 2021 to January 2022) – with an average loss of £1,000 per person.

As a result, the NCSC has issued advice to online shoppers . They recommend setting up a two-step verification on accounts and use random-word passwords to prevent cyber scammers from gaining access to shopping, bank or email accounts.

Similarly, it’s important to research online retailers and read reviews for sites you haven’t used before. Within the IndyBest Cyber Monday guides , we will only be showcasing the best deals from reputable brands and retailers.

Finally, the NCSC recommends using payment platforms, such as PayPal, Google, or Apple Pay, for extra protection when paying for your orders. As a final bit of advice, whenever you pay, look for the closed padlock in the web address bar, which means that your connection is secure.

