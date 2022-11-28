Read full article on original website
Victim in deadly Decatur double shooting ‘had a heart of gold,’ loved ones say
The family of Codey Ray Schepp, one of the two men found fatally shot this weekend at a Southwest Decatur apartment, said Tuesday they remain stunned by his death and can’t understand why anyone would have wanted to kill him. Meanwhile, police had not announced any arrests as of...
WAAY-TV
Better Business Bureau of North Alabama hosting free scam prevention seminar
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama makes sure you don't fall victim to scams this holiday season. It's hosting a free scam prevention seminar on Tuesday, December 6. It will be at The Beasley Center in Athens from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided. You must...
WAAY-TV
Madison County man arrested on federal charges of smuggling American goods to Iran
A Madison County man now faces a federal indictment charging him with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran. Ray Hunt’s 15-count indictment says he conspired to defraud the United States, violated sanctions, smuggled goods from the United States, and submitted false or misleading export information. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday,...
Madison County man indicted on federal smuggling charges
A Madison County man was federally indicted with charges related to an illegal scheme to export U.S.-origin goods, like oil industry products, to Iran.
94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma
graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy fieldPhoto byOlichel on Pixabay.com. 94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.
WAFF
Madison County rental assistance status
Florence woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle with another vehicle. The officers identified Melissa Allison as the suspect and arrested her a few blocks away from the scene after she left on foot. Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to...
WAAY-TV
Madison County Sheriff's Office warns parents to be aware of what their child shares online
Online predators in North Alabama are finding easy ways to talk with children online. Investigators are warning parents to monitor what goes on behind the screen. Right now, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Chief Information Officer for Huntsville City Schools, said they're largely seeing children overshare online. "I...
ghsnews.org
A Day in the Life of a Convicted Felon
Today, there are approximately 37,000 incarcerated people in the state of Alabama (according to Vera), and approximately 4,600,000 in the whole of the United States. This number raises a whole canvas of clashing emotions throughout the nation’s populace, many supportive, some opposing, and very few indifferent. Our country’s justice system is well-known throughout the world, but many people do not know what takes place inside of our prisons, jailhouses, and penitentiaries. I’ve managed to gain insight as to the functioning of the Mossirg Penitentiary of Huntsville, AL, to take a firsthand look at the people inside, their stories, and most importantly: A Day in the Life of a Convicted Felon.
WAFF
Family speaks out ahead of Decatur murder trial
State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. Trial of suspect in 2019 Decatur shooting death set to begin. Updated: 2 hours ago. WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Over the counter Naloxone. Updated: 13 hours...
Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting
Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville High School postpones Awards Night
Due to inclement weather, Awards Night has been postponed to Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the HHS gym. Award winners should arrive by 6:15 pm, according to the HHS website. Don’t miss out on Doppler!. Sign up here to receive our email digest with links to...
WAFF
Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.
WAFF
Florence woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle with another vehicle
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Randy Lamar Lewis, 43, is wanted for attempted murder. Huntsville State of the City address happening Tuesday. The address will be hosted at the Von Braun Center on Tuesday afternoon. Madison County rental assistance status. Updated: 6 hours ago. Madison County's...
Doctors urge families to look for signs of Alzheimer’s, dementia during the holiday season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- With the holiday season officially underway, experts are urging people to look out for signs of a serious illness while spending much-needed time with their family.
Community Free Dental Clinic has treated an estimated 9,000 Madison County residents since 2013
If you like to hit the links, listen up and mark your calendar for a charity golf tournament in Huntsville.
Teen charged with public intoxication, attempted burglary in Florence
A Cullman teenager is facing multiple charges after police say he was trying to break into a pharmacy while drunk.
WAFF
Trial set to begin for Hartselle man charged with capital murder
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a Hartselle man charged with capital murder is set to begin Tuesday. Zachary Bernard Williams of Hartselle is one of the men charged with killing Michael “Dooney” Irvin Junior. Irvin was 30 years old at the time of his death. “They...
Huntsville man arrested in Birmingham, charged with attempted murder
A 23-year-old Huntsville man was arrested in Birmingham and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened last month.
1 injured after shooting on Indiana Street in Huntsville
One person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Huntsville teacher’s cremated remains to be flown to space
HOUSTON, Texas — A former Morgan County teacher will be remembered on a space flight set to launch today. Celestis, Inc., the pioneer and global leader in memorial spaceflight services, today announced the countdown for the Aurora Flight, which will launch out of New Mexico's Spaceport America. The mission...
