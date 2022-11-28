ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JudyD

94-Year-Old Grandmother Receives Her High School Diploma

graduation cap and tassel with diploma lie on a grassy fieldPhoto byOlichel on Pixabay.com. 94-year old Grace Lee McClure Smith is the oldest high school graduate in Madison County, Alabama. When she was just 16, young Grace dropped out of high school to marry her high school sweetheart, Calvin, who left to fight in WWII.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Madison County rental assistance status

Florence woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle with another vehicle. The officers identified Melissa Allison as the suspect and arrested her a few blocks away from the scene after she left on foot. Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. According to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
ghsnews.org

A Day in the Life of a Convicted Felon

Today, there are approximately 37,000 incarcerated people in the state of Alabama (according to Vera), and approximately 4,600,000 in the whole of the United States. This number raises a whole canvas of clashing emotions throughout the nation’s populace, many supportive, some opposing, and very few indifferent. Our country’s justice system is well-known throughout the world, but many people do not know what takes place inside of our prisons, jailhouses, and penitentiaries. I’ve managed to gain insight as to the functioning of the Mossirg Penitentiary of Huntsville, AL, to take a firsthand look at the people inside, their stories, and most importantly: A Day in the Life of a Convicted Felon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Family speaks out ahead of Decatur murder trial

State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. State of Alabama plans to execute death row inmate using new method. Trial of suspect in 2019 Decatur shooting death set to begin. Updated: 2 hours ago. WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting. Over the counter Naloxone. Updated: 13 hours...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting

Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville High School postpones Awards Night

Due to inclement weather, Awards Night has been postponed to Wednesday, December 7th, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the HHS gym. Award winners should arrive by 6:15 pm, according to the HHS website. Don’t miss out on Doppler!. Sign up here to receive our email digest with links to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Giving Day: Help Huntsville Hospital upgrade their space for kids!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re in the giving mood this holiday season, why not give back to the community you’re in? Huntsville Hospital is a place that serves our area every single day. We all know someone who has spent time there, maybe even you have had to do so.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville teacher’s cremated remains to be flown to space

HOUSTON, Texas — A former Morgan County teacher will be remembered on a space flight set to launch today. Celestis, Inc., the pioneer and global leader in memorial spaceflight services, today announced the countdown for the Aurora Flight, which will launch out of New Mexico's Spaceport America. The mission...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy