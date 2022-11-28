Today, there are approximately 37,000 incarcerated people in the state of Alabama (according to Vera), and approximately 4,600,000 in the whole of the United States. This number raises a whole canvas of clashing emotions throughout the nation’s populace, many supportive, some opposing, and very few indifferent. Our country’s justice system is well-known throughout the world, but many people do not know what takes place inside of our prisons, jailhouses, and penitentiaries. I’ve managed to gain insight as to the functioning of the Mossirg Penitentiary of Huntsville, AL, to take a firsthand look at the people inside, their stories, and most importantly: A Day in the Life of a Convicted Felon.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO