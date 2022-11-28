ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Texas A&M's 2022 season in review: Running backs

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is best known for his world class speed, an attribute that he consistently shows off during the spring running track for the Aggies. However, it's probably not his best attribute as a running back.Neither are his vision, lean, or lateral agility, all attributes that allow him to run with far more power than his 5 foot 9, 185 pound frame suggests that he should be able to do.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

How LSU, Brian Kelly are preparing for chaotic next few weeks in recruiting

LSU and Brian Kelly want to be very careful with how they approach the coming weeks of recruiting. The Tigers will have to work quickly but also be smart in their plan of attack with how they balance the transfer portal with the players anticipated to leave the program and the incoming freshmen coming in as well. With the transfer portal window opening Dec. 5 and the early signing period for freshmen opening on Dec. 18, there’s sure to be a chaotic two week stretch of recruiting the likes of which many haven’t seen.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M

There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

