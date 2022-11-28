LSU and Brian Kelly want to be very careful with how they approach the coming weeks of recruiting. The Tigers will have to work quickly but also be smart in their plan of attack with how they balance the transfer portal with the players anticipated to leave the program and the incoming freshmen coming in as well. With the transfer portal window opening Dec. 5 and the early signing period for freshmen opening on Dec. 18, there’s sure to be a chaotic two week stretch of recruiting the likes of which many haven’t seen.

