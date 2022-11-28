Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Texas A&M's 2022 season in review: Running backs
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane is best known for his world class speed, an attribute that he consistently shows off during the spring running track for the Aggies. However, it's probably not his best attribute as a running back.Neither are his vision, lean, or lateral agility, all attributes that allow him to run with far more power than his 5 foot 9, 185 pound frame suggests that he should be able to do.
247Sports
Georgia vs. LSU: Kirby Smart speaks on history with Brian Kelly ahead of SEC Championship
Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are no stranger to Brian Kelly. They played the LSU head coach when he was at Notre Dame in 2017 and 2019. The Bulldogs won both of those matchups, with the first coming in South Bend and the most recent one taking place in Athens. However, Smart does not believe that gives his team an advantage.
How A&M's injuries helped derail the 2022 football season part II
Texas A&M's 2022 season was supposed to see the Aggies make a push for the College Football Playoff berth that barely eluded them during the 2020 season. However, in both instances, the Aggies started out in the top ten and by game five they were entirely out of the top 25.
247Sports
How LSU, Brian Kelly are preparing for chaotic next few weeks in recruiting
LSU and Brian Kelly want to be very careful with how they approach the coming weeks of recruiting. The Tigers will have to work quickly but also be smart in their plan of attack with how they balance the transfer portal with the players anticipated to leave the program and the incoming freshmen coming in as well. With the transfer portal window opening Dec. 5 and the early signing period for freshmen opening on Dec. 18, there’s sure to be a chaotic two week stretch of recruiting the likes of which many haven’t seen.
National media, Dawgs247 predictions for Georgia vs. LSU in SEC Championship Game
The Georgia Bulldogs took care of all 12 of its regular season opponents en route to its second consecutive undefeated regular season. Now, the Bulldogs turn their attention to another showdown in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) is back in the SEC Championship Game for...
A&M five-star freshman DLs Walter Nolen, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy say they're coming back to Aggieland
Texas A&M defensive linemen Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and Walter Nolen each announced Thursday on social media that they will be returning for their second season in Aggieland. The two members of the 2022 recruiting class were rated as a five star prospects in the 247 Sports Composite and both played in the Under Armour All American Game last January.
4-star LB Payton Pierce includes Texas A&M in top group
4-star LB Payton Pierce includes A&M in top schools.
VIP Intel: 5-star prospect committed elsewhere to officially visit Texas A&M
There is less than a month until the Early Signing Period. Texas A&M has just 11 current commitments at the moment, so the Aggies will be looking to close with some big names. The weekend of Dec. 16 is going to be A&M's big recruiting weekend, with a bunch of official and unofficial visitors alike. That is the final weekend prior to the Early Signing Period, so it will be big to get the last shot with several top prospects.
