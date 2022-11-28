ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Reports: Auburn finalizing deal with Hugh Freeze

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago

Hugh Freeze’s SEC return is near.

According tomultiple reports, Auburn is finalizing a deal for the former Ole Miss coach and current Liberty coach to lead the Tigers. Auburn has been looking for a coach since firing Bryan Harsin during the middle of the season.

Auburn’s interest in Freeze reportedly intensified after Thanksgiving when current Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin decided to stay with the Rebels. Freeze admitted after Liberty’s blowout loss to New Mexico State on Saturday that his players had found out about Auburn’s interest and that it played a role in the team’s performance. Liberty finished the regular season at 8-4.

Freeze resigned from Ole Miss ahead of the 2017 season after it was revealed he made calls to escorts from his Ole Miss phone. That discovery came as part of a defamation suit by former Ole Miss coach Houston Nutt against the school after he claimed Freeze was lying about Nutt’s role in NCAA violations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

What UW’s College Football Playoff rankings snub means for Rose Bowl hopes

SEATTLE – The College Football Playoff Selection Committee has some explaining to do. In the CFP rankings released on Nov. 22, Washington (then 9-2) landed at No. 13, one spot ahead of Utah (then 8-3). The following Saturday, the Huskies earned an impressive 51-33 road win over Washington State (7-5), while the Utes disposed of 1-11 Colorado with a 63-21 road win of their own.
SEATTLE, WA
a-z-animals.com

10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas

This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For

3 Fantastic Washington Restaurants Worth Making the Trip (And the Wait) For. Washington is filled with so many amazing restaurants and cafes. Living here is like living in a foodie’s dream. We have some of the best international and American-style foods you could ask for. One fantastic Washington restaurant that we think is worth making the trip (and the wait) for is Maltby’s Cafe.
WASHINGTON STATE
AccuWeather

New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle

More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

The Seattle market where your groceries are always free

SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Temperatures drop, with more snow on the way for some

So far, Seattle hit 27 degrees, making it the coldest morning of the fall, but not a record yet and not the coldest day of the year. However, it’s COLD! A few flurries or light snow showers are in the South Sound Friday morning, but the air is so dry I don’t expect much. Anything that does fall should fall as snow, so don’t be surprised if you see a few light snow showers to start your day.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Metallica announces 2 massive Seattle shows

The morning after a soul-crushing letdown at Lumen Field comes word of another event at the home of the Seahawks less likely to disappoint. Fresh off Thanksgiving weekend, heavy metal kingpins Metallica announced a new album and tour with a pair of Seattle dates local fans will have to wait for.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Wednesday Snow Update For Everett, Washington

11:45 AM Update from City of Everett on last night’s efforts by Everett Public Works:. -Saw heavy, wet snowfall from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. -Fallen trees and branches blocked traffic lanes. Many cleared. Others in today’s queue. -780 miles of snow plowed. -95 yards of sand or...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
112K+
Followers
145K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy