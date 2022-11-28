Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
How You Can Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
spectrumnews1.com
Construction delays put Polar Park payment plan under scrutiny
WORCESTER, Mass. - When discussions to build Polar Park began, Worcester leaders pitched it as a project that would eventually pay for itself. Recent reporting by the Worcester Business Journal is calling their confidence into question, but stakeholders still believe the ballpark will live up to its promise. What You...
NECN
Mass. Residents Shocked By Hike in Utility Bills
Boston area utilities customers had a big surprise in the last couple days -- a huge bill following the rate hikes from last month. National Grid’s winter energy price hikes meant that the average monthly electric bill will went up by 64% and the average monthly natural gas bill increased by 24%.
4 North End rentals around or below the typical price
The costs in this quaint Boston neighborhood have eased a little bit. Boston’s North End is a desirable neighborhood, according to Niche, which it ranked as the ninth “best neighborhood to live in Boston.” But rental prices here are high compared with other Boston neighborhoods, according to the latest numbers from Apartment Advisor. But, take heart. The average November rent for a one-bedroom unit ($3,475 a month) and a two-bed apartment ($3,600) in the North End reflect decreases of 3.5% and 12.1%, respectively. These prices are calculated based on listings on the website, and a deeper dive indicates that you could rent a two-bedroom apartment here in November for what it cost for a one-bedroom in October.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Highest-paying business jobs in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
WBOC
Hefty Price Tag for Proposed Sports Complex in Worcester County
Construction of a proposed sports complex in Worcester County would cost $153 million, according to a Maryland Stadium Authority study. The complex would have outdoor fields and a 125,000 square foot indoor facility.
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
abingtonnews.org
Last call coming for The Depot
The owner of The Depot announced Tuesday that the popular North Abington pub will be closing, although an official date for the last call isn’t yet set. “Unfortunately, it is time for us to go. We have been struggling to keep up with the soaring costs to operate and it is no longer feasible. Not the way I saw it ending, but it is the reality,” owner Kathy O’Donovan said in a post on Facebook.
Amazon pays $26.7 million for properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough
Amazon Data Services Inc. this month purchased properties in Grafton, Shrewsbury and Westborough for a total of $26.7 million from a Boston-based financial services company, according to the Worcester District Registry of Deeds. The company purchased a 1.8-acre property at 8 Centennial Drive in Grafton for $15.1 million from State Street Corp. The property includes a 153,193-square-foot building across the Shrewsbury town line, according to the Grafton Assessors Office. ...
5 things to know as RI cannabis sales start Thursday
Recreational sales will begin at five stores on Thursday.
An in-depth look at the Massachusetts rental market: December edition
Including a breakdown by Boston neighborhood. Where are prices climbing? Where are they falling?. Apartment websites agree on one thing: Rents are cooling off in Boston. Zumper has Boston tied with San Francisco for second in its rankings of the most expensive rental markets in the country. Last month, Boston held that title alone, behind only New York City. It’s one of the only times when Boston is happy to come in second place to New York.
Cape Cod homeowners weigh costs of septic system regulatory changes
“Visitors to our home note the contamination and the smell and have renamed the bay ... ‘Pooponesset Bay.’”. A state plan to reduce nitrogen pollution in coastal areas by targeting septic systems met mixed responses at a public hearing Thursday, as residents generally supported the mission but disagreed over who should bear the costs.
‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity
“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
NECN
What Kind of Weather Should We Expect in December? Here's the Monthly Forecast
The first weekday of a new month always brings a look ahead to the monthly forecast in our morning show on NBC10 Boston, simulcast on NECN, from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. and with Dec. 1 the start of not only a new month, but also a new season, there’s plenty of attention on the upcoming forecast.
Fast Casual
Shake Shack opening 13th Massachusetts location
Shake Shack is opening its 13th Massachusetts location Monday in Boston at the Prudential Center in Hynes Court adjacent to the U.S. Post Office. Nestled in the heart of Boston's Back Bay neighborhood, Prudential Center is a shopping and dining destination, featuring over 65 shops, eateries and attractions. "We're thrilled...
ABC6.com
Proposed septic system changes could cost residents thousands
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A proposed septic change by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has stirred up controversy among municipalities and residents, as the changes could mean high costs for homeowners as much as $50,000. The proposed amendments to Title 5 by the Department of Environmental Protection are...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
codebluehmhs.org
Car Crashes into Apple Store in Hingham, MA
November 22nd, 2022 began as a normal day in the Derby Street Shoppes. Early morning business was carrying on as usual; all was well. However, around 10:45 AM, the community would be shocked, and the Derby Street Shoppes would be changed forever. A man identified as Bradley Rein, (53 of...
Former Lindsey’s Workers Get Job Offers After Popular Wareham Restaurant Suddenly Closes
The unexpected closing of Lindsey’s Family Restaurant in Wareham this week was a shocking blow to the community. Families had been frequenting the family spot for decades, and while those customers are left to process the loss of their favorite place, the employees of Lindsey’s are left to process the harsh reality of having no income -- three weeks before Christmas.
iheart.com
Royals Attend EarthShot Awards In Boston, 2022 Winners Are Unveiled
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The third and final day of Prince William and Princess Catherine's Boston trip led the royal couple to their main event: the EarthShot Awards held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway on Friday. The EarthShot Prize ceremony awarded and honored five organizations for their...
Massive outage leaves nearly three-quarters of Quincy without electricity
Power was restored to most of the city by 10 p.m. Nearly three-quarters of the city of Quincy lost power Wednesday night due to a major storm that brought high winds and heavy rain. According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), 72% of the city was without power by...
