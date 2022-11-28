Read full article on original website
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS' MIKE SULLIVAN BELIEVES REFS MISSED CALL THAT LED TO CAROLINA'S OT WINNER
The Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night and the game ended in a controversial way in overtime. During the extra frame, the puck was over near the benches and Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis laid a dangerous hit on Penguins forward Bryan Rust. After the hit, Jeff Petry went after Jarvis in defence of Rust, but the puck then comes loose, allowing Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce to go in on a 2-on-0, with the latter scoring the game-winner.
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
Penguins Locker Room: ‘I Don’t Want to Get Fined,’ Pens Sour After Blown Call
The Pittsburgh Penguins may have gotten the shaft from officials in overtime in their 3-2 OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. PHN’s Dave Molinari was in the Penguins’ locker room following the game and shot the videos. Emotions were raw. Coach...
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
With Kris Letang on their minds, Penguins await Knights
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who host the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday, got jarring news Wednesday when it was discovered that
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Capitals (10-11-3) at Kraken (14-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken rank second in the Western Conference with 30 standing points, plus have the fewest losses in regulation (five) and second-most wins (14, tied with Winnipeg). Seattle has won six games in a row and just finished November with 10 wins, one regulation loss, and one overtime loss.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Flames 6, Panthers 2
CALGARY -- After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers couldn't claw their way back in an eventual 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 10-9-4 in the standings. "That's not what we want to be...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Face Off with Stars Tonight in Dallas
The Ducks continue their tour of the Central Division tonight with a trip to the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hopes for a better result in game...
NHL
Letang out indefinitely for Penguins after stroke
CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Kris Letang will be out indefinitely for the Pittsburgh Penguins after he had a stroke. The 35-year-old defenseman is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke but will have tests over the next week, general manager Ron Hextall said. The condition is not believed to be career threatening.
NHL
Robertson leads 3 Stars of the Month for November
NEW YORK -- Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek and Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the month of November. FIRST STAR - JASON ROBERTSON, LW, DALLAS STARS. Robertson paced the NHL with 15 goals...
NHL
Devils Practice Before Trip to Philadelphia | NOTEBOOK
The Devils hit the practice ice before facing the Flyers on Saturday night. Back to work after a tough overtime loss to the Nashville Predators last night, the Devils resumed practice ahead of traveling to Philadelphia this afternoon. The Devils suffered their first overtime loss of the season to Nashville...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 1 vs. Carolina
Robert Thomas will indeed return to the lineup Thursday as the St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes to wrap up a two-game homestand (7 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). Thomas missed one game with a lower-body injury sustained last Saturday in Florida. He said he felt lucky to have avoided a more serious injury.
NHL
BLOG: Hamblin soaks in first NHL experience
EDMONTON, AB - Monday was a night that James Hamblin soon won't forget. The local kid got to live the dream that so many Edmontonians grow up wishing they can achieve -- officially donning the Oilers Blue & Orange for his first National Hockey League game. Hamblin stepped out onto the Rogers Place ice for the timeless rookie traditional of a solo lap during warm-up.
NHL
LA Kings Recall Forward Tyler Madden from Ontario
Madden is available for the Kings this evening, as they host Arizona. The LA Kings have recalled forward Tyler Madden from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In 16 games with the Reign, Madden has registered eight points (5-3=8) to rank tied for...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Last Leg of Road Trip in Los Angeles
Coyotes are 4-4-2 over their last 10 games, return to Mullett Arena next Friday. Dec. 1, 2022 | 8:30 pm MST | Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif. Though the Arizona Coyotes are close to wrapping up their current 14-game road trip, there's still plenty of business to take care of.
NHL
Three more points and a third career hat trick for Jason Robertson
The 23-year-old leads the league with 22 goals and extends his point streak to 17 games. It's Jason Robertson's world, and we are all living in it. Hours after being awarded the NHL's First Star of the Month for November, Robertson earned another first star as he scored a hat trick and led the Stars to a 5-0 victory Thursday at the American Airlines Center over Anaheim.
