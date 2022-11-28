ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burien, WA

Kennedy Catholic High School Arts & Crafts Fair returns Saturday, Dec. 3

 3 days ago
The annual Kennedy Catholic High School Arts & Crafts Fair returns this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022!

This free event will run from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the school’s gymnasium in Burien.

Shop from over 150 high quality vendors and local artists presenting unique and one-of-a-kind items, a legendary holiday bake sale, and more.

This festive event is a time honored tradition known for its high quality and wide attendance.

Enjoy Breakfast or Lunch items available for purchase in the pop-up cafe.

It is truly not to be missed!

Sponsored by the Kennedy Catholic High School Parent Club.

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/532231961749137/

Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S. 140th Street:

