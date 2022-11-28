Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Cochise County supervisors, Kari Lake and Mark Finchem had a no good, very bad day
In Cochise County, a judge on Thursday ordered the supervisors to certify the election and in under two hours, it was done. In Maricopa County, a federal court judge awarded sanctions in a "frivolous" lawsuit brought earlier this year by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem. “Imposing sanctions in this case...
Judge orders Arizona County to certify election results after delay
An Arizona judge ordered a rural county to certify its 2022 midterm elections results after the GOP-controlled board of supervisors delayed its certification by the deadline on Monday.
LIVE UPDATES: Cochise supervisors certify election results 2-0 after court order
The Cochise County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Thursday morning to determine legal representation in its election fight.
Arizona Inauguration date set as election questions loom
On Thursday, Jan. 5, Arizona's newly-elected and re-elected state officials will be inaugurated into office.
gilavalleycentral.net
Cochise Board finally canvases election results, Crosby absent from vote
BISBEE — Following a ruling Thursday afternoon by a Cochise County Superior Court judge that the Cochise County Board of Supervisors must canvass the 2022 general election results, the board voted 2-0 to make the election results official. Supervisor Tom Crosby, who led the effort to delay canvassing the...
AZFamily
Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
kjzz.org
Former AZ prosecutors call for investigation into Cochise County Board of Supervisors
Former state and county prosecutors are calling for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors who have not certified the results of the recent election. Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley and former Attorney General Terry Goddard wrote a letter to the current AG and Cochise county...
azmirror.com
The Cochise County supervisors didn’t question election equipment when they won in 2020
The two Republican Cochise County supervisors who have so far refused to certify the Nov. 8 election because of ostensible concerns about the trustworthiness of electronic ballot tabulators weren’t concerned when that same equipment confirmed their electoral victories in 2020. Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd were both elected...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What happens if Cochise County continues to refuse vote certification?
Arizona counties are required by law to certify election results, but one county - Cochise County - has refused to do so after the 2022 elections. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has more on what could happen if they continue to refuse vote certification.
Maricopa County certifies while Cochise County refuses certification of 2022 election
PHOENIX — And you thought the midterm elections were over. Here's what's happening Monday after the long Thanksgiving weekend:. Three counties must certify their votes by the Monday deadline. At least one of those counties is a potential wild card. Two pending lawsuits by losing statewide candidates. One of...
Voters weigh in on Cochise County Board of Supervisors' vote
Some say it's reasonable to postpone for accuracy, while others are disappointed in the decision. People are weighing in on Cochise County’s Board of Supervisors vote to postpone
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
azpm.org
Forest Service warns about dangers of shipping container wall
Shipping containers are put in place along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County. Shipping containers that the state is installing along the border as a deterrent to migrants are a safety hazard, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The federal government issued a statement warning people to stay away from...
kjzz.org
Arizona's first international airport was in Douglas. Now, preservationists are working to keep it
Several of Arizona’s airports are going to be busy for the next month or so with holiday travel. But the state’s first international airport was not in Phoenix, Tucson, Yuma, or anywhere else in the Valley. It was, in fact, in Douglas — right along the Arizona-Mexico border...
KOLD-TV
One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
Crews responding to wildfire near Carr Canyon
Crews are responding to a wildfire near Carr Canyon south of Sierra Vista Tuesday morning, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
gilavalleycentral.net
Darrell Glenn Burkett
Darrell Glenn Burkett gently entered eternal life on November 22, 2022. He was surrounded by family including his wife, children, sister and all his grandchildren. Darrell had courageously fought liver cancer before losing his battle. He was 65 years old. Darrell was born on June 30, 1957, in Bisbee, Arizona,...
Fire breaks out in downtown Nogales, spreading to other buildings
A fire broke out in downtown Nogales, spreading to other buildings and causing extensive damage on Monday.
