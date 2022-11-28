ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ



AZFamily

Cochise County board votes to hire lawyer who represented Cyber Ninjas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After Secretary of State Katie Hobbs filed a lawsuit against Cochise County’s board of supervisors, the board responded by holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide who would represent them in the legal matter. The board voted unanimously to hire Bryan Blehm, the same attorney who represented Cyber Ninjas, the group that ran the controversial Maricopa County audit of the 2020 election. Blehm will represent the board in the lawsuit filed by Hobbs after they refused to certify the 2022 general election results.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
azpm.org

Forest Service warns about dangers of shipping container wall

Shipping containers are put in place along the U.S.-Mexico border in Cochise County. Shipping containers that the state is installing along the border as a deterrent to migrants are a safety hazard, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The federal government issued a statement warning people to stay away from...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead after building fire near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a building near Sierra Vista on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. According to Cochise County sheriff’s deputies, first responders were sent to the 4000 block of Campobello Avenue, south of Sierra Vista, in response to reports of a fire.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
gilavalleycentral.net

Darrell Glenn Burkett

Darrell Glenn Burkett gently entered eternal life on November 22, 2022. He was surrounded by family including his wife, children, sister and all his grandchildren. Darrell had courageously fought liver cancer before losing his battle. He was 65 years old. Darrell was born on June 30, 1957, in Bisbee, Arizona,...
BISBEE, AZ

