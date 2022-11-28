ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Where’s Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — When Russia’s top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei Surovikin,...
Newsweek

Video Shows Ukraine Destroy Three Russian Tanks as Putin's Soldiers Flee

New combat footage continues to emerge from the battlefield in Ukraine, with a recent video showing a successful strike on Russian tanks. The clip was posted to Twitter by the official account of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense on Saturday. Roughly 2 minutes in length, the video is shot from a birds-eye view and shows a convoy of three Russian tanks making their way through the Ukrainian countryside.
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Following Ukraine G20 Speech, Russia Complains About Ukraine Asking For Too Much In Their Peace Plan

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of UkrainePresident of Ukraine on Wikimedia Commons. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine delivered a rousing speech in which he outlined the ten points of a peace plan with Russia to end the war that has been raging since Putin launched the current invasion in February of this year. Though speaking in Ukrainian, President Zelenskyy pointed out at the start of his speech that translations into each of the representative’s languages were provided directly as well.
Newsweek

Russia Loses 10,000 Troops in Two Weeks as Defenses Crumble: Ukraine

Russia has lost 10,000 troops in two weeks as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive, according to Kyiv officials. Russian President Vladimir Putin has apparently failed to capitalize on the success Russian forces made in the opening phase of the war, with Ukrainians now liberating its territory, including the strategically important Kherson city.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin ‘playing politics’ as Russia says Kyiv stealing gas from Europe

Russia was accused of using gas as a political tool after threatening to further cut supplies to Europe, claiming that Kyiv was holding up deliveries to Moldova on Moscow’s last running pipeline via Ukraine.Kremlin-owned energy giant Gazprom said a significant volume of gas had been kept by Ukraine instead of reaching its destination in Moldova, Ukraine’s western neighbour which has already been forced into blackouts due to Russian missile strikes that have downed some of its power lines.Gazprom said if the alleged hold-ups continue it “will start reducing its gas supplies” through Ukraine starting from Monday, after having already...
TheDailyBeast

Russian Fury After Top Putin Official Is Booted From Diplomats Meeting

Polish officials have been accused of disinviting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov from a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Lodz, Poland, next week, just days after questions arose over whether Russia’s war in Ukraine is spilling over into neighboring Poland. Maria Zakharova,...
Newsweek

Putin's Strategy for Ukraine War 'Bewildering': Military Analyst

A Center for Naval Analysis (CNA) Russia Studies Program military analyst evaluated Russia's war strategy in an interview with The Kyiv Independent. Michael Kofman critiqued Russia's strategy, calling Russia's retreat from Kherson "bewildering." Russian General Sergey Surovikin announced a retreat from Kherson shortly after becoming the head of Russia's forces...
The Independent

Putin to seize passports from Russians who criticise Ukraine war OLD

Vladimir Putin has proposed measures to revoke the passports of naturalised Russian citizens who criticise the war in Ukraine.Loss of citizenship has also been threatened for those who spread “fake news”, criticise the army or call into question Russia’s annexation of large parts of Ukraine.Kremlin-owned Ria Novosti news agency reported that the president ordered several new restrictions on the rights of acquired citizenship through amendments to a citizenship bill making its way through the state Duma.The measures appear aimed at the likely thousands of Ukrainians who have obtained Russian passports since February, when Mr Putin ordered his troops to...
GEORGIA STATE
nationalinterest.org

Kyiv Says Russian Forces Withdrawing From Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Petro Kotin, head of state-owned Ukrainian energy company Energoatom, suggested on Sunday that there are signs Russian forces may be preparing to withdraw from the facility. Russia will not be able to keep control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a top Kyiv official said on Monday. “The Russian...
New York Post

Ukraine locked in trench warfare as Russian push for Bakhmut continues

Fighting dragged on for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut this weekend, as troops on both sides of the conflict returned to trench warfare in the prolonged struggle for the Donbas city. The Russian push for the nearly vacant city has drawn on for months, even as Kremlin forces have pulled back from the rest of the fighting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the heavy fighting in the area this weekend, and each side claiming to have inflicted heavy casualties on the other. Photos from the region showed soldiers on both sides dug into trenches in the mud in what was fast becoming a...
TheDailyBeast

Putin Gags Russian Officials Who Dared to Criticize War

The Kremlin has been icing out Russian politicians who have criticized the course of the war in Ukraine in recent days, blocking state media from quoting them even as Russian losses stack up, according to Russian news outlet Verstka. The Kremlin has zeroed in on silencing a group of State...
