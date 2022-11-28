Read full article on original website
Multiple Chick-fil-A Locations Close For RemodelingJoel EisenbergBarboursville, WV
Second-Grader Writes Novel And Places It In Local LibraryJudyDBoise, ID
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
With Playoff Expansion, Boise State Needs To Decide Best Plan
Boise State is back at the top of the Mountain West conference-- but it wasn't supposed to be that way this year. The season started off rough, and that is putting it kindly. After a terrible showing early on and a loss on the road to UTEP (what is a UTEP?) many thought the Broncos had fallen from glory.
This is Where Boise State Will ‘Bowl’ According to 7 of 8 Experts
Bowl Season is just about here and soon, we will know where Boise State will be playing outside of the regular season. If you would have told us 5 or 6 weeks ago that Boise State would be undefeated in conference play and looking towards a bowl game, we might have been a little skeptical. This season has really turned around for the Broncos.
Boise State Fans React To Historic College Football News
College Football has changed more in the last two years than in the previous fifty. The sport now pays athletes who can leave a situation whenever they choose. If you questioned the sanity of the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness, you'd better buckle for the expansion of the college football playoff.
KTVB
Scott Slant: Reward for an in-season turnaround
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State has won a lot of games over the past 20 years, but it hasn’t won a lot of Coach of the Year awards. As time progressed, the feeling was that the Broncos were “supposed” to win, and often a Cinderella coach would be given the honor. Dan Hawkins was Coach of the Year twice in the WAC. Chris Petersen also won the award twice. In the Mountain West, Bryan Harsin was never named Coach of the Year despite three championships. Now, Boise State has its first in the MW, Andy Avalos. And that’s probably because, after the debacle at UTEP in late September left the Broncos at 2-2, they weren’t supposed to win this time. Avalos fired his offensive coordinator, then watched his starting quarterback go into the transfer portal. And since then, Boise State has gone 7-1. Who’d a thunk we’d be here two months ago?
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos will battle it out for the Mountain West Championship this Saturday on FOX. The 8-4 Bulldogs won their opening game against Cal Poly before posting four consecutive losses in Weeks 2, 3, 5, and 6. Since then, Fresno has rolled off seven straight wins.
How did the “Treasure Valley” Get it’s Name?
The area is not a place where pirates roamed or where massive treasures have been uncovered so why is it called the Treasure Valley?. First lets get straight what area specifically we are talking about here. According to Wikipedia, it is where the Payette, Boise, Weiser, Malheur, Owyhee, and Burnt rivers drain into the Snake River. It includes all the lowland areas from Vale in rural eastern Oregon to Boise, and is the most populated area in Idaho. Currently, roughly 40 percent of Idaho’s population lives in the Treasure Valley.
Must See Mediterranean Masterpiece Mansion in Eagle Idaho
Every state has a fair share of beautiful homes but there is something special about Idaho and its wide array of inspired architecture, lifestyles and unique character structures and houses. I came across this incredible mansion in Eagle with its own Mediterranean style and flair. Just up the road from...
Boise’s Bogus Basin Returns Celebrating 80 Years [photos]
Idaho is a state blessed with world-class ski resorts. Compared to other states, you don't have to travel far to get that out-of-this-world ski experience. Every Idahoan may have their favorite: Tamarack, Sun Valley, Brundage, or any others. In the Treasure Valley, great skiing at an affordable price is just up the mountain at Bogus Basin.
Major Winter Storm Approaching Idaho; 6 Experts Weigh In on Snowfall in Boise
The National Weather Service in Boise has been tweeting about a "significant winter storm" forecasted to impact our region. When we were younger, that type of verbiage led us to try all the "Snow Day" superstitions. Wear your PJs inside out. Stick a spoon under your pillow. You name it, we tried everything we could to make snow blanket the valley floor and make it nearly impossible for busses to get to our neighborhood. Should your kids be doing the same for the storm headed our way?
Here Are The Most Underrated Restaurants In Boise You Need To Eat At
What do you think is the most underrated restaurant in Boise/Treasure Valley is?. That's the question I posted on Facebook yesterday (11/29) and I loved the response we got from our followers. As someone who's new to the area (moved from Lincoln, NE) my wife and I are always looking for somewhere new to enjoy. It's easy to go to places like Yelp, but hearing about these underrated restaurants from our listeners just seems more genuine.
50 Years Ago: Hollywood Comes To Boise For Jeremiah Johnson Premiere
On December 2, 1972, the Boise intersection of 7th and Main looked more like the Los Angeles intersection of Hollywood and Highland. Two of Hollywood's elite, actor Robert Redford and director Sydney Pollack arrived at the Ada Theater to attend the American Premiere of their film "Jeremiah Johnson." Most American...
Your “Hack” To Skip Traffic in Boise Is Actually Illegal
Look, I get it - we've all been there. You're in traffic, the light is red, and the line is backed up (Eagle Rd. anyone?) for a few miles. You look over to the right and see that you can easily cut through that lot of the gas station instead of waiting a little while longer to make that right turn. Sure, you don't need gas from the gas station, but you need their clear path straight to get to the street you need to.
Idaho’s Adorable 6-Year-Old Snowboarding Boise Girl Goes Viral
Kids are amazing and some are able to show off some incredible skills. At a young age this little snowboarder is better than most adults. This Boise born 6-year-old cutie has stolen the hearts of many on TikTok since she was just a year old with her impressive snowboarding skills all while singing going down the slopes. The video now has nearly 3 million views.
Caldwell welcomes a 400,000 square-foot industrial park
CALDWELL, Idaho — A groundbreaking celebrated the start of construction for the Sky Ranch Logistics Center in Caldwell Wednesday. The facility will have about 400,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution center space. The industry park will feature two buildings. One will be 59,520 square feet, and the other...
KTVB
Idaho news headlines from 1922
The Caldwell Tribune had several interesting news stories on this day back in 1922. Here are just a few.
The Best Thing About Christmas in Idaho Is...
The people of Boise share their favorite things about Christmas in Idaho! What is your favorite thing about Christmas in Idaho?. Boise and the Treasure Valley's BIG Christmas Calendar 2022. Many events are returning for the first time since 2019! Check out all the holiday fun you have to look...
Extortionary Airbnb Is Out Of A JRR Tolkien Book Hours From Boise
Imagine walking onto a "Lord of The Rings" set that's located in New Zealand. Big grassy rolling hills and the architecture reminds you of a hobbit home. That is exactly what this Airbnb will be like and it's only five hours from Boise. You won't believe me when I try...
Most “Worth Visiting” Restaurant in Meridian Ranked Best in America?
Idaho is home to an incredible number of amazing restaurants, many of which are located in Boise, at least according to the national lists we’ve seen. However, this time there’s a locally owned restaurant in Meridian making the lists!. A recent article from Lovefood shares restaurants in each...
Who is Idaho’s Most Notorious Criminal?
For decades Boise Idaho housed some of the most violent, vicious, and downright scary criminals in the country. Horrific humans came from all over the world to serve their time at the Old Penitentiary. Who do you think Idaho's worst has been?. Readers Digest Idaho's most notorious criminal was James...
Idaho Has Some Of The Best College Cities & Towns In The Country
Where does Idaho rank when it comes to the 2023's Best College Towns & Cities?. Well, our friends at WalletHub just released their list of Best 2023's Best College Towns & Cities, and here's how they determined the rankings "In order to determine the best college towns and cities in America, WalletHub examined 415 cities of varying sizes across three key dimensions: 1) Wallet Friendliness, 2) Social Environment and 3) Academic & Economic Opportunities."
